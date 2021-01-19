Investor Disappointment With Biden Stimulus Sends S&P 500 Lower
- Last week, the incoming Biden administration announced its stimulus package would total $1.9 trillion.
- Investors were left with the disappointing impression that the Biden stimulus will do little to improve the nation's economic situation, which increases the uncertainty that it can pass in its current form.
- That increase in uncertainty led investors to shift a portion of their forward-looking focus of investors from 2021-Q2 inward to the current quarter of 2021-Q1, sending stock prices down from the previous week after the details of the Biden stimulus were announced.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. stock market seemed taken with the idea of the Biden administration's promise of trillions in new spending for coronavirus pandemic relief, sending the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) to a new record high.
But that changed last week, after the incoming Biden administration announced its stimulus package would total $1.9 trillion, which requires rounding upward to count as "trillions". Worse, the details of the proposal indicate that much of these funds will be spent wastefully. The measure also aims to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, which, while expected to benefit 1.0 million Americans, would contribute to a projected loss of 1.3 million jobs.
That increase in uncertainty led investors to shift a portion of their forward-looking focus of investors from 2021-Q2 inward to the current quarter of 2021-Q1, sending stock prices down from the previous week after the details of the Biden stimulus were announced. The latest update to the alternative futures chart based on the dividend futures-based model shows that shift.
In other news, the minions of the Federal Reserve were especially active in trying to shape future expectations, which, for them, means little to no change in monetary policy in 2021. Here are the headlines we noted for their market-moving potential during the second week of January 2021.
Monday, January 11, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions
- Using China's export growth as a global economic indicator, bigger trouble developing around the world:
- Bigger trouble developing elsewhere in the world:
- Stocks fall from records, U.S. yields continue to climb
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions really excited about no change in policies:
- Fed won't react if inflation 'tips over' 2%, George says
- Fed's Rosengren says U.S. economy could see robust recovery in second half of 2021
- Fed's Mester says monetary and fiscal support needed to avoid lasting economic damage
- Bostic: Hopeful Biden administration makes economic inclusion "a centerpiece"
- Fed's Kaplan hopes to begin QE weaning this year (MONDAY)
- Jabs equal jobs? Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
- All Fed banks wanted no change to emergency loan rate last month
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, Japan:
- S&P 500 ends with slightest gain as small caps favored
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions start issuing contradictory statements:
- U.S. economy growing modestly but virus tempers optimism, Fed says
- Fed policymakers push back on QE taper talk
- Fed's Rosengren says U.S. labor markets could stagnate until vaccine is widely available
- Clarida says Fed won't raise rates until its sees 2% inflation
- Fed's Harker says central bank won't let inflation run out of control
- Fed's Bullard sees inflation rising, mum on QE taper
- BOJ minions at odds with themselves, Japanese people:
- ECB minions want to maintain status quo policies, want to regulate Bitcoin:
- S&P closes higher with defensive sectors leading gains
Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Chief Fed minion wants to keep QE alive:
- Japanese government wants to continue cranking out stimulus packages, China's growth relies on stimulus:
- ECB minions want to stop cranking out stimulus packages:
- Wall Street ends lower as investors weighed stimulus hopes and bleak jobs data
Friday, January 15, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions get in groove with "super-easy" policy":
- Bigger trouble developing in the U.K.:
- Positive signs seen in Japan:
- ECB minions hint Euro banks' losses are bigger than claimed:
- Wall Street closes lower as banks, energy shares tumble
