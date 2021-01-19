Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been a fascinating story to follow. Since its IPO, authors on Seeking Alpha fell into two distinct camps. The bulls contended that the prime assets of the company alongside a potential conversion to a REIT, made this the best thing since sliced bread. The bears had the view that the original distribution was not covered by the cash flow and conflicts of interest with the General Partner made this a bad play. Our stance was a bit mixed and while we leaned closer to the bears, as we felt the old distribution would be cut, we did like the preferred shares. But lately we have warmed up to the common and we think the bulls can get this one under their belt. We go over our rationale and tell you how we played it.

Company History

LMRK has had plenty to write home about since it went public. It has made plenty of acquisitions and also started a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

It currently has about 2,000 assets across US, Canada and Australia.

These assets consist of real property interests and rented out to multiple different clients on long term leases.

Over the course of its public market history, LMRK has achieved good results in terms of occupancy and in renewals.

Reasons To Be Bullish

LMRK's assets are now getting more in demand as we start the 5G rollout.

There is little scope to reduce usage of any existing cell towers and are far more likely to be added to cope with the large increase in data transmission. LMRK's assets and tenants hit all the sweet spots with digital infrastructure and renewable energy complementing tower and wireless areas.

Under normal circumstances, you would see such assets get valued quite highly in today's market. LMRK shares do not have this issue. With estimated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) at close to $1.28 for 2021, shares trade at less than 10X AFFO. There are no direct comparables for this company, but one has to only glance at tower companies like American Tower Corporation (AMT), or Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) or practically anything in the renewable energy space to see how cheap LMRK is. REITs like AMT and DLR are trading at 20X plus AFFO estimates and anything with a "renewable" tag gets priced on many multiples of sales! LMRK here represents a play on a growing opportunity, although it does come with some baggage.

Key Risk

LMRK has close to $200 million borrowed on its revolving credit facility and that is rather substantial in relation to its equity market capitalization.

This credit facility matures in November 2023, so LMRK has a very short effective debt maturity date. LMRK has maintained this facility and not gone for longer term notes as this facility is exceptionally cheap.

Loans under the revolving credit facility bear interest at a rate equal to the applicable London Inter Bank Offering Rate (“LIBOR”) related to the currency for which borrowings are denominated, plus a spread ranging from 1.75% to 2.25% (determined based on leverage levels). As of September 30, 2020, the applicable spread was 1.75%. Additionally, under the revolving credit facility we will be subject to an annual commitment fee (determined based on leverage levels) associated with the available undrawn capacity subject to certain restrictions. As of September 30, 2020, the applicable annual commitment rate used was 0.125%. The revolving credit facility requires monthly interest payments and the outstanding debt balance is due upon maturity on November 15, 2023. In June 2020, the Partnership used proceeds from the sale of the European outdoor advertising portfolio and available cash to repay borrowings totaling $115 million on its revolving credit facility, including the £40.5 million of GBP denominated borrowings. As of September 30, 2020, $193.2 million was outstanding and $256.8 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility (including standby letter of credit arrangements of $5.8 million), subject to compliance with various financial covenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership was in compliance with all financial covenants required under the revolving credit facility.

Overall, LMRK has a 3.7X interest coverage (adjusted EBIDTA was $15.2 million in Q3-2020 and interest expense came in at $4.1 million), so there is some room to maneuver. But the short dated debt represents the most significant weakness in the long case and if LMRK did place longer dated debt, it would likely reduce AFFO due to higher interest costs.

How We Played It

While many stocks rallied on the vaccine news, LMRK did not make notable jump. As it pulled back further, we saw risk-reward firmly in our favor and we wrote the Cash Secured Puts for $10.00 strikes. In essence we were writing insurance contracts for panicked investors and getting paid a 29% plus annualized yield to buy the shares at the same price.

We mention "same price" as LMRK was at $10.05 at the time.

We run a concurrent covered call portfolio for subscribers that prefer those over cash secured puts. We wrote the $10 covered calls in this portfolio, but went for February 2021 expirations. They offered an even stronger annualized return.

We expect that LMRK will be over $10 at February and May expirations, so we will likely not own the shares, but we are getting more bullish here, so we might aim at higher strikes down the line.

Conclusion

LMRK shares represent a good opportunity and we were happy to own it at $10.00. For the privilege of owning it at a great price, we charged hefty annualized yields that far exceeded what we could have gotten by just being long the stock. Yes, we could have made more by simply buying the stock, but that is not how we run what we consider to be an "insurance underwriting" business. The stock is definitely on our radar for more opportunities, which might arise in either the common or any one of its three preferred shares.

