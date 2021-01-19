If we look at a daily chart of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), we can see that shares have it all to do. This company operates in the mobile app industry and is based out of China. The reason why the technical setup looks quite bearish is because shares broke below the pivotal $2.25 level in December and actually formed a gap when shares broke to the downside. This gap could be a breakaway gap as shares were consolidating before this point for the best part of 8 months.

These types of gaps normally make themselves known at the beginning of a sustained move and can occur on either the upside or on the downside. As mentioned, they always take place at the end of a sustained basing pattern which essentially took place from April to December of last year. As we can see from the chart below, the steep decline we witnessed in December took place on strong volume. Price has made a strong recovery this year thus far but is now coming up against resistance so it will be interesting to see if price can break through here.

The catalyst for the steep decline last month was the announcement of third quarter earnings. Although Qutoutiao reported a better-than-expected earnings loss, sales fell hard. Furthermore, the carnage with respect to the company's sales seem to be accelerating. CEO Eric Tan attempted to talk up the company on the earnings conference call stating that the coming fourth quarter should come in essentially flat (breakeven) from an EBIT standpoint for the first time in the company's history. Up to this point, although QTT had been struggling with its margins, its steep revenue growth since its IPO had kept the market interested. The drop in revenue though in the company's most recent quarter caught the market by surprise and the share price was punished as a result. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how much management cuts costs in order to bring some stability back into the financials. Total equity on the balance sheet for example came in at -$130.6 million in Q3 so we will be looking for some type of trend-change here at least until we see more bullish trends in revenues once more.

In fact, because of the above-mentioned strong overhead resistance, we would not be looking at getting directional in here at present. The time to consider a long-term hold in here is when a clearly defined trend is at hand. Suffice it to say, until we see the 200-day moving average get taken out with conviction to the upside, we would refrain from getting directional.

What attracts us more at present is a volatility play. We state this because implied volatility increased significantly (see below) over the past month due to the aggressive moves in the share price post Q3 earnings. We always like to sell volatility when IV is trading above its average over the past 12 months for example as over time, IV tends to revert to its long-term mean.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Since the $2.50 call is the first strike price available in the February cycle, we could sell the $2.50 call and the $2.50 put in order to bring in option premium. With shares trading at approximately the $2.13 level at present, the call option sale would be out of the money whereas the put option would be in the money. This means the deltas would be slightly skewed on the long side, but we could short some stock in order to make the trade a delta neutral one. We like the look of a delta neutral play in QTT as we expect price to remain between the $1.60 level and the $2.50 level at least in the short term.

To sum up, we believe that any fundamental which could possibly affect Qutoutiao's share price has already been embedded on the technical chart. It is all about the share price action for us and not for example the meaningful savings in sales and marketing costs we witnessed in Q3 or the improving profit margins. The chart has encapsulated all of these trends. Yes, analysts who follow this company expect strong double-digit top-line growth next year and beyond, but the market remains pretty oblivious to this at present. We intend to play defense by not getting directional. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.