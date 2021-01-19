In fiscal 2008, SunPower (Sunpower) (NASDAQ:SPWR) was one of the most profitable solar companies in the world. A decade later, the company had to sell numerous assets to ward off bankruptcy as losses surpassed $2 billion during the trailing three years. Despite ongoing headline losses, Sunpower's stock has rocketed more than six fold to levels not seen in over a dozen years. Unlike my previous Sunpower articles which have been very technical in nature, this article will examine the company more at the macro level. Reviewing Sunpower's long history will help investors understand its current position in the solar industry and how it may benefit from near term cyclical trends especially in its core U.S. market.

(Monthly chart for SPWR showing the stock has recently hit levels not seen since 2008. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

Early Years

Although silicon based solar panels existed decades prior to Sunpower's IPO over 15 years ago, the solar industry boom did not start until the mid-2000s. Government subsidies namely those in Europe sparked exponential demand and sent upstream raw material pricing soaring. Polysilicon which experienced stable pricing in the $30s/kg range prior to 2005 soared to over $400/kg by the middle of 2008. Unlike most of Sunpower's Chinese peers who procured polysilicon mostly in the open market, Sunpower enjoyed contracted pricing at well below spot market levels.

Despite Sunpower's higher manufacturing costs, lower polysilicon procurement costs allowed the company to generate high levels of profitability. During polysilicon's pricing peak in 2008, Sunpower enjoyed component gross margin of 32%. In contrast, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was only able to post 10% gross margin during the same fiscal year. This gross margin advantage may have contributed to management's confidence in signing numerous large polysilicon supply agreements including a 10 year deal with U.S. based Hemlock. Although Sunpower never revealed the pricing terms for its polysilicon contracts, statements made by peers indicated long term contracted rates ranged between $50/kg at the start of the contract and declined to $30/kg towards the end of the contracted period.

With polysilicon prices averaging well over $100/kg for over two years prior to its peak above $400/kg, signing long term contracts at $30-50/kg appeared logical. What Sunpower did not take into account was China's ability to expand polysilicon capacity with manufacturing costs well below Western incumbents. By 2012, polysilicon spot market pricing fell below $20/kg. Since then, Sunpower has been writing down its above market contracted polysilicon costs every quarter with total losses approaching $1 billion by the time these contracts expire.

(Historical polysilicon spot market pricing during its late 2000s peak. Solar grade polysilicon pricing ranges between $10-12/kg currently. Chart source: MDPI Sustainability Report.)

Sunpower's Lost Decade And Recent Turnaround

Sunpower's higher cost of manufacturing only compounded the above market polysilicon issue. Combined with higher operating costs for its U.S. location and in addition to a few expansion blunders, Sunpower was only able to post positive operating margins in three out of the past ten full fiscal years. After years of accumulated losses and negative cash flow, the first quarter of 2019 marked the low point in Sunpower's operating history with a net shareholder deficit of -$222 million. Perhaps more important, Sunpower had lost its once industry leading position and saw its market share shrink while lower cost Chinese manufacturers dominated the market.

If failure is success' base, Sunpower if nothing else was an interesting turnaround story. For all the mistakes the company had made during the previous decade, management finally learned their lesson and started to string together a series of correct and extremely bold moves. Perhaps most important, Sunpower got its cost structure in order both on the manufacturing front as well as on the corporate side. As the chart below shows, Sunpower's operating costs grew steadily during the first half of its public life but has been declining in the last four years. If the company hits its midpoint guidance target for the final quarter of 2020, it may be able to post a positive operating margin for the first time in six years.

(Data compiled from SPWR's annual reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Maxeon Spin-off

Secondly, Sunpower had fixed its manufacturing supply chain. Outside of its horrible legacy polysilicon supply contracts which it no longer had control over, management shortened its supply chain and started partnering with lower cost Chinese suppliers. A new Maxeon 5 product was introduced which had dramatically lower capex costs as well as higher throughput. Although manufacturing costs were still significantly higher than Chinese peers, costs were lowered enough to generate non-GAAP manufacturing gross margin of 15.9% despite a limited rollout of its new product.

The recovery of manufacturing gross margin meant Sunpower finally had a competitive product that could generate ongoing profits moving forward. This allowed the company to attract a Chinese investor and spin off its module manufacturing segment as a separate company, Maxeon Solar (MAXN). One of the key aspects of this spin-off allowed Sunpower to transfer its legacy polysilicon supply contracts to Maxeon Solar. In return, Sunpower would retain most of its corporate debt including $800 million of convertible bonds. With a fresh balance sheet, Maxeon Solar would be able to more quickly convert its older manufacturing lines to the more profitable Maxeon 5 product. I also detailed other benefits of this spin-off in a previous Sunpower article.

Now freed from its legacy polysilicon contracts, Sunpower should be able to more easily post positive earnings and cash flow from this point forward. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $26-36 million, or as much as 90% of its full fiscal year 2020 total. Although management has not provided official 2021 guidance, they did reaffirm broad expectations of 10-20% revenue growth and the expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin above 10%.

Enphase Partnership

Another bold move management made was selling its micro-inverter business to Enphase Energy (ENPH) in 2018. This effectively eliminated competition for Enphase and allowed it to make more money selling its own micro-inverters to Sunpower. In addition to the small transaction price, Sunpower was granted 7.5 million Enphase shares which at the time was worth less than $40 million. Since then, Enphase's business has exploded and its shares increased by over 40-fold. Although Sunpower has already sold 3 million shares in preparation to repay half of its convertible debt maturing in a few months, the 4.5 million shares still owned are worth approximately $1 billion today.

Since the two companies are linked to a degree due to Sunpower's minority position, Sunpower shares have also risen to partially account for its ownership stake. One of the side effects of this share rise is the potential conversion of its 2023 convertible debt which has a strike price of $24.90. If this 2023 debt converts and after Sunpower repays its 2021 convertible debt, the company would be debt free while still holding a $1 billion stake in Enphase. This single deal effectively pulled the company out of bankruptcy and put it in a strong financial position today.

High Leverage To Solar Expansion In The U.S.

The most important takeaway from this brief history is that Sunpower in its present form is a much more efficient company. For a company on the verge of bankruptcy, it had to cut costs in order to survive and its turnaround has been a slow moving multi-year process. Looking forward, Sunpower's most important asset is its exposure to the U.S. market. With a much lower and more fixed cost structure, Sunpower's profitability will be able to grow exponentially relative to its installations in the U.S. market.

One example of an operational change is the move to online customer acquisition which greatly reduces the sales and marketing required moving forward. In its third quarter earnings conference call, management noted 85% of residential volume was conducted online or through virtual channels. For example, third quarter installation volume increased 20% on a sequential basis but sales and marketing expenses actually declined slightly by $1 million to $7 million. For all the negatives the global pandemic brought, improved efficiency through higher online usage has been one unplanned benefit.

Improved efficiency is how management expects per watt operating margin to expand from $0.03/watt to over $0.20/watt detailed in Sunpower's August 2020 presentation. If installation volume expands more than expected, the company's operating leverage will allow for very big earnings surprises. This is the most important aspect I believe many investors and even Wall Street solar analysts are underestimating. It is also a factor that can make Sunpower look cheap even though current Wall Street estimates put its stock at 50x forward 2022 earnings.

U.S. Residential Profitability

By far, Sunpower's most profitable segment is its U.S. residential and small commercial business. In the third quarter, per watt profitability was $0.38/watt. Management has stated a target of over $0.60/watt as new battery storage and financing options are rolled out in Q4 2020 and to a larger scale in 2021. In contrast, large mainstream solar module manufacturers make on average $0.06/watt or less in gross profits. The downstream installation business especially in developed markets such as the U.S. is clearly the most profitable segment in the industry.

Assuming Sunpower's operating structure is now mostly fixed, any incremental volume in residential installations should fall directly to the bottom line. The residential segment is also where Sunpower expects the most growth. For 2021, Sunpower expects residential volume to grow by 30-50% compared to 10-20% for larger commercial installations. Using the company's presented figures, I estimated 2021 EPS could range between $0.37 to $0.76 detailed in my last article. Without any additional upside factors, my estimate is already above analysts' average estimates of $0.33 for this year.

Since Sunpower's latest set of data from its third quarter earnings, several important events have taken place. The first is President-elect Biden's victory. This is a major victory for the renewable industry if President Biden will be able to pass a climate plan anywhere close to his $2 trillion announcement. The second and perhaps more important event was the Democratic Senate victories in Georgia which gives the party control of both the executive and legislative branches. While not a sure deal, it will definitely increase the odds of a more stimulative renewable package passing. Lastly, ITC solar tax credits were extended for another two years as part of the latest stimulus package. This extension not only improves business visibility but also will help maintain Sunpower's margins for an additional two years.

U.S. Residential Growth Potential

For investors who have not followed the industry closely during the past 15 years, one important note is the U.S. has lagged most of the industrialized world in terms of solar deployment relative to GDP. As the chart below shows, U.S. residential installations have stagnated during the past six years even as global installations doubled during the same period. Despite the global pandemic, U.S. Residential installations are still expected to grow from 2.8 GW in 2019 to around 3.0 GW in 2020 and then to 3.4 GW in 2021.

(Chart source: SEIA.)

Sunpower's share in the U.S. residential market is about 13-14%, or 410 MW at the high end of the company's guidance. If additional renewable stimulus is directed more at U.S. companies moving forward, then Sunpower could see a disproportionate higher share. Secondly, using an installed residential cost average of $2.50/watt, 3.4 GW of annual residential installations only generates $8.5 billion in revenues. Even if this segment doubled in the next couple of years, it would still only be a $17 billion market. Relative to a potential multi-trillion climate initiative, $17 billion annually would be a small drop in the bucket.

However, the residential solar segment employs the most people despite lower installation volumes. This makes sense since it would take much more manpower to install tens of thousands of smaller single family homes across numerous states than a single large centralized solar farm. According to The Solar Foundation, 56% of the 250k U.S. solar jobs in 2019 were in the residential segment. During the same year, residential installation volume only accounted for 21% of total U.S. installations. If a renewable plan also has the intention of employing the most people as possible, the residential segment could be the primary focus.

As it pertains to Sunpower's potential earnings should the U.S. residential market double beyond current expectations, the impact would be significant. As mentioned, most of the per watt gross profits would fall directly to the bottom line. Since Sunpower still has significant operating loss carryforwards, its actual tax rate should be lower than the current corporate rate. To be conservative and assuming the normal corporate rate, Sunpower could see roughly an additional $1.00 in incremental annual EPS if annual residential volume doubles from the current forecast. Thus annual EPS would increase from the estimated $0.56 midpoint range to about $1.56 which would bring the stock's multiple down to about 20x earnings. Any additional growth in its commercial segment would add even more incremental earnings. Direct government installation of solar capacity on federal buildings would be one example of potential growth in the commercial segment.

Final Thoughts

Sunpower has spent the past three years trying to make up for mistakes made during the previous decade. Although progress was slow, it was clearly noticeable to the point of convincing a long time bear to turn into a raging bull. In fact, I listed SPWR as my top pick in my 2020 solar preview and the stock has not disappointed.

Some of the decisions management made were bold and with the help of some luck has completely turned the company around. Just a couple years ago, many thought Sunpower was at bankruptcy's doorstep. Today, it is only a few steps away from being completely debt-free with an extra billion in cash. More importantly, its multi-year restructuring has streamlined the company just as its key U.S. market could be on the verge of a multi-year accelerated expansion. While we can still only speculate on how fast U.S. solar installations will grow under a more environment-friendly Biden administration, the fact the U.S. has lagged the industrialized world in solar deployment only adds to its growth potential in the coming years.

U.S. listed solar stocks have been on fire during the past half year and SPWR has effectively quintupled after accounting for gains from its MAXN spinoff. Big short term spikes have also been followed by quick selloffs so investors should continue to expect high volatility in most solar stocks. In terms of earnings potential as early as next year, Sunpower could be trading about 20x forward earnings. It is ultimately up to investors and the market to decide if that is inexpensive but at least relative to the market average, SPWR could very well be trading at a discount to future expectations which do not involve unrealistic assumptions.

In the longer term and in addition to any short term stimulus the sector may get from the new administration, U.S. solar growth appears inevitable not only to catch up to the world but also due to secular energy consumption trends. For example, if electric vehicles continue to gain in popularity, the country could eventually see solar on the roofs of most homes in the next couple decades. The growth potential in this scenario would be many times the magnitude it would take to put a 20x multiple on Sunpower shares. For investors who share this vision, Sunpower is still a very attractive long term investment and short term volatility should be used for points of entry.