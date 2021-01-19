Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), the leading European budget airline, is adept at adapting. However, the pandemic continues to cast a shadow. It has recently announced that its traffic recovery will be slower than expected. For now, I see no obvious upside drivers for the price and consider it fully valued.

Traffic Recovery Looks Set to be Slower than Previously Forecast

One of the points in my previous analysis Ryanair: Recovery Is Largely Priced In Already was that the share price already factored in clearer weather ahead. That will still come at some point, in my assessment, but for now, the impact of the pandemic looks set to continue to weigh on the company’s business performance.

In a regulatory filing this month, the airline announced that it had cut its traffic forecast for its full year (which runs until 21st March). It guided that it expected new lockdowns affecting the U.K., Irish republic and what it termed a small number of other E.U. countries would materially reduce its flight schedules and traffic forecast for the first three months of this calendar year. The previous guidance was below 35m passengers. The new guidance is 26-30m passengers, which represents a substantial cut.

While the company often uses dramatic language, it did say that it expects:

(NYSE:F)ew, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK from the end of Jan until such time as these draconian travel restrictions are removed.

In its most recent annual report, the U.K. was the company’s biggest market by revenue (providing 21%), while Ireland was its fifth biggest (providing 7%) so collectively those two markets represent around 28% of revenue. With lockdown restrictions in both markets currently slated to continue indefinitely and most likely into March, that is therefore a significant reduction in demand forecast.

Chart compiled by author using company traffic figures

April to December totalled 24.9m passengers, so the new guidance suggests Jan-Mar will average a monthly passenger count of 0.4m – 1.7m. That means that even in the most optimistic scenario, the guidance means January, February and March will likely all be worse than any month since June. February is typically the airline’s quietest month in any case in terms of passengers, but the drop is still marked. Moreover, it is clear that after an initial partial recovery over the Summer, the passenger figures are now dire again.

Ryanair’s economics aren’t just about passenger numbers but also its load factor. Here too the comparative performance is weak. However, it previously stated that it can operate around breakeven with a load factor of 70%, and in recent months it has been higher than that for the reported months.

Source: company traffic figures

So, even though passenger numbers are significantly down, that won’t necessarily translate into cash burn at an equivalent level. It ended its first half with €4.5bn in cash so has ample cushion to wait for demand recovery, if it can keep cash burn low. As an industry leader in cost management, I have confidence it can.

Another Indicator: Director Selling

On 15 December, chief executive Mr. O’Leary sold just under 22m euros worth of shares at €15.60, above today’s price. That is a large sum, although in the context of his holdings, it is worth noting that he continues to hold 44m shares, so the sale was just 3% of his holdings.

In fact, the sale equated to exactly the number of shares he had bought in September. At that point the cost was 16million euros, so the 37% return in just over three months was one more demonstration of his financial nous. However, I don’t think the selling helps instil confidence that the shares have much further to run up in the short-term.

The Shares Look Fully Priced to Me

After running up a little more in December, the shares are now back around where they were when my last note on them was published in the first half of November.

Since then, however, things have deteriorated, with demand coming back more slowly than the airline had forecast at that time. Meanwhile, the shares trade at a p/e of around 20x, using the most recent full-year earnings before the pandemic impact. I don’t see the airline getting back to those earnings in 2021-2022, given that coming into that financial year at the end of March, it currently looks as if the timetable may well be only around 20% of its normal size and certainly won’t have returned to 100%. So, with a prospective p/e of 20x for 2022-2023 at the earliest, I consider the airline fully priced.

Any further demand shocks could weigh down the shares further and to date the slow pace of vaccination programmes – something called out by Ryanair – suggests further demand shocks are entirely possible. Long-term I expect the name to be a winner as a battered European aviation industry consolidates post-pandemic. But for now, the shares continue to look fully priced to me and at this level I would be a seller not a buyer.