When I last wrote about Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) back in June 2020, the stock was at $221 and is now at $204. In between, it has been one of those roller coaster rides with the stock surging as high as $298 during August, followed by a fall to $152 in September.

Some of the factors which determined the stock price movement were approvals by the FDA for its COVID-19 testing kits as well as earnings beating expectations.

On the other hand, investigations into the effectiveness of its products and competitive pressure have adversely impacted the share price.

Figure 1: News-driven stock performance chart

Therefore, this is more of a news-driven stock.

However, current price action shows a lack of direction with investors weighing opportunities as market dynamics have changed with availability of vaccines.

In this respect, with vaccination campaigns launched in the U.S and Europe, it is important to realistically examine the opportunities and highlight any weakness.

I start by providing a status of the COVID-19 diagnostics market.

Vaccine-led market dynamics

First, the virus is wreaking havoc in the US, Europe, and Japan with a new variant of the COVID-19 virus causing an acceleration in infection rates. The main hope for inundated healthcare services is to achieve herd immunity.

Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated that herd immunity against COVID-19 could be achieved by summer 2021 in the US. However, equally important, he stated that this was dependent on how effectively the vaccines could be distributed and proportion of the population inoculated by then.

Moreover, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that it would be very unlikely for the majority of countries around the globe to achieve herd immunity in 2021 despite current efforts to inoculate populations with the various approved COVID-19 vaccines. According to her, “even if it happens in a couple of pockets in a few countries, it’s not going to protect people across the world.”

Perusing further, man is a mobile creature whose thousand-year history has been characterized by migration and mobility. Also, people need to travel for business purposes as some deals can only be made when communicating face to face. More importantly, new markets cannot be prospected virtually.

There is also pressure from the aviation industry to lift travel restrictions.

Looking further, there are talks about a COVID-19 vaccination certificate being required to travel, and some airlines have already announced that all of their passengers should be vaccinated in order to board. This is nothing new as travelers know that some vaccines are already required to enter certain countries. Still, given the infection rate of the coronavirus, there will be an obligation to test negative for COVID-19 in order to enter the majority of countries, in addition to producing a vaccination certificate.

In consequence, for the purpose of differentiating who is infected, and taking into consideration that the vaccination process will not be uniformly executed throughout the world, it can be envisaged that diagnostics will continue to constitute a significant market in 2021 and beyond.

As for Quidel, the fact that revenue guidance for Q4-2020 was in the $808-$810 million range, lower than consensus of $817.65 million, seems to have created doubts in the minds of investors as to whether there could be an inflection in the anticipated growth rate.

Triple-digit growth

Interestingly, in the third quarter, sales progressed by 275% and 135% compared to last year and Q2-2020, respectively. For the fourth quarter, the mid-point of the guidance would represent a growth rate exceeding 70% over Q3-2020 and a phenomenal 530% over last year's quarter. According to the executives, talking during the JP Morgan Investor presentation on January 13, demand for the company's products is intact, and it is mostly as a result of a complex supply chain and some limitation in raw materials that Quidel cannot produce more.

Furthermore, these limitations should be overcome by the middle of 2021 with production for the full year expected to be double that of 2020.

Figure 2: Quarterly revenues

Going deeper, the company generates gross margins of 80.6%, in progression of 20% compared to Q3-2020, signifying that production has been scaled up without sacrificing a significant portion of additional revenues obtained on excessive manufacturing and supply-chain expenses.

Furthermore, the fact that Quidel was able to produce RT-PCR test kits for sales as early as mid-March shows the strength of its operations. The company was also advantaged by the fact that it already performed influenza diagnostics using the Sofia influenza testing kit, which had some similarities with the coronavirus in terms of testing logistics.

However, looking across the diagnostics industry, gone are the days when Quidel was at the heart of “breakthrough innovation” in antigen testing during the May 2020 period when test kits were urgently needed to speed up the re-opening of the U.S. economy. There are other stakeholders, and as of December, the FDA had granted emergency use authorization status (EUAs) to 11 antigen tests.

The competition

The diagnostics market is a competitive one with Quidel being present in RT-PCR, serological and antigen testing. First, there were the RT-PCR tests which were viewed as delivering the best accuracy but at the expense of a longer lead time (between the moment the sample was taken and the results being available). On the other hand, antigen test kits, which tests for the viral protein in contrast to the DNA material for RT-PCR, produced faster results but were less accurate.

Hence, the market dynamics were built around the test kit developers who could deliver both accuracy and shorter lead (testing) times.

For this purpose, Quidel’s antigen-based rapid test was the first of its kind to get approval in May 2020, but it required Sofia machines which were already used to test for strep throat and flu.

To circumvent the machine constraint, Quidel has developed an instrument-free COVID-19 antigen test, which just like a simple pregnancy test-style product, yields results in just 10 minutes. Moreover, with the FDA having granted emergency use authorization, Quidel now plans to boost up production volumes.

Also, a quick comparison with Abbott's (ABT) BinaxNOW with was granted an earlier FDA approval reveals that Quidel's QuickVue has comparable features in terms of sensitivity and specificity. Continuing further, while both these companies' antigen tests received EUA approval based on comparison with RT-PCR molecular test, the conditions under which samples were extracted (number and collection period) differ, and thus, it would be inaccurate to conclude that one is better than the other.

Figure 3: Comparison between Quidel's and Abbot's instrument-free tests

Source: Table built from data on medtechdive and fda.gov.

Abbott, as an early-mover in machine-free testing has already benefited from federal government order for 150 million BinaxNOW Ag Card rapid tests.

However, astronomically high infection rates have triggered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to allocate an additional $300 million to support the nation’s overall point-of-care testing program, which is key to saving thousands of lives. While the additional funding will be used to purchase another 60 million of Abbott's gear, it should also procure alternative technology like Quidel's QuickVue.

Quidel thus expects manufacture ramp up to 600 million QuickVue tests per year run rate by end of 2021, to be used to expand testing at diverse point-of-care locations.

Additionally, the company anticipates a fast QuickVue SARS OTC (over the counter) testing approval by the FDA, which will enable people to perform testing from their homes.

Figure 4: QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test

Looking across the industry, the FDA has already issued such EUAs for At-Home testing to Lucira Health, a California-based manufacturer as well as to Abbott.

Valuations and key takeaways

The company is executing on a plan that should result in manufacturing capacity of 50 million QuickVue SARS tests per month in 2021, while in terms of molecular products, it was expected to launch Solana SARS and Lyra ABC in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, Quidel expects COVID-19 tests to be widely available in retail pharmacies, similar to other OTC treatments.

In addition, subtracting COVID-19 from the equation, there should be sales of other test kits for respiratory ailments, facilitated by the installed base of over 65,000 Sofia machines.

At this point, 2020 revenues from non-COVID-19 business suffered a slight shortfall due to the company devoting a major part of production capability to producing coronavirus test kits.

Figure 5: Expected growth in the non-COVID-19 pipeline

While Quidel may have been late to come to the OTC market, it has cutting-edge research capabilities together with manufacturing versatility whereby it can switch to different products on a per-demand basis, translating into higher gross margins.

Additionally, higher EBIT (operational) margins show better financial efficiency with one of the key enablers being a highly productive workforce with a Net Income per Employee of 9.5 times that of Abbott.

Figure 6: Comparing with peers

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, with revenue guidance for Q4-2020 being in the $808-$810 million range, total expected revenue for the fourth quarter is about $1.66 billion, obtained by adding revenues obtained during the previous four quarters. Dividing by the enterprise value of $8.37 billion, an EV/Sales (FWD) multiple of 5.33x is obtained, which is the lowest among peers.

Therefore, Quidel is not over-valued based on forward enterprise value to sales metric and its stock can again reach previous highs. The company is also diversified in flu, Cardiometabolic testing and will add the Savanna cartridge to its pipeline later in 2021.

Consequently, there should be a medium-term stock upside by $40-50 to the $240-250 range, initially starting after the FDA gives approval to the At-home test kits and later when the Q2-2021 results are announced. By that time, some supply chain concerns pertaining to additional production capacity would have been solved.

The share price movement should trend along a volatile path and could even momentarily fall to the $185 level following competitors' announcement or vaccination updates by the new administration, but Quidel remains a solid bet for the future as the market realizes that, in addition to vaccination, it is rapid and efficient testing which is the true enabler of human mobility.