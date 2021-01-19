Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Welcome back to our regularly scheduled, regularly scheduled Wednesday episode. We are talking today with Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR), which is now trading on the NASDAQ after its SPAC recently, and really exciting to talk to Kyle. Of course, we are coming at you with SPAC week. This is part two.

Episode two from SPAC week, which started on Monday. We were talking to Michael Auerbach from Subversive Capital (OTCQX:SBVCF). And today we're talking to Kyle and about Clever Leaves' focus on Latin America for the most part, also some areas in Europe and talking to us about what he sees as the future for cannabis coming out of that area, those regions. And he makes some really interesting points.

We've had some people on before talking about cannabis out of those regions. Kyle gives us kind of the 411 on, and what he sees, also talks about the excitement of being on the NASDAQ what that means for the industry. What all these SPACs, what the influx of SPAC money means for the industry, and Clever Leaves place within that, what he sees going forward for Canada, the U.S. the European market? Kyle brings up a really interesting point about Israel when I asked him if he thinks countries are following suit, given the bullish political developments as people see in regards to cannabis coming from the States. And I like Kyle's point about Israel soon announcing their plans based on what the U.S. was doing.

So another great talk with another financially astute CEO of a new SPAC. I hope you all learn more about what these SPACs coming out mean. Definitely we're bringing you two of the biggest and the best in my opinion. And I would love to hear from you what you guys think about these SPACs, about SPACs in general, where your money is going? Lots of opinions out there, love to hear them, love to see them. Lots of excitement right now. Great to hear from you. As always hope everyone is doing well, keeping safe.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long Subversive Capital, Trulieve, Khiron, and Isracann BioSciences.

Kyle, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you on the show. Thank you for joining us.

Kyle Detwiler: Yeah, thanks for having me.

RS: So, a lot of talk about SPACs in the cannabis world. But before we get to Clever Leaves, I'd love to hear, I know you have a background in the financial industries. What brought you to the cannabis world and what brought you to Clever Leaves?

KD: Yes, I spent most of my career in the private equity industry. So, I worked at KKR and Blackstone focusing on investments in the natural resource and healthcare sectors, as well as with a geographic focus in Latin America. And so when I started looking at the cannabis industry, I actually started to connect the dots to a lot of themes that I had seen in, say sugarcane, where a lot of production is migrating to the equator, it's just better for the earth, it's better for the bottom line.

As also, in the pharmaceutical industry, you know, you can make very expensive pharmaceuticals in New Jersey, but if you want to lower the cost for consumers, you know, it might be better to do it in Southeast Asia instead, and so we kind of connected those two ideas. And so when, you know, we came to the cannabis industry, I think the idea was born, you know, let's build a low cost producer in the sector located where you know, cannabis probably naturally grows better, Colombia and Portugal, and so that was how Clever Leaves was born.

RS: And talk to me like what did you bring coming from the private equity world? What did you want to bring or what did you kind of bring inherently throughout the process from that world into the cannabis world?

KD: Yeah, probably a lot of lessons. You know, one of the first ones I would say is, you know, we're a high growth business that we built from scratch. And so I had served as, you know, effectively a COO or CFO for a period of time for a couple of platform companies that we built at Blackstone. And so just having that experience, you know, be willing - being able to roll up your sleeves and do whatever is required to get a business off the ground. You know, some people can figure that out and others, you know, it's a bit trickier. And so I think we have a lot of good, you know, just business building practices.

I think the other thing is, you know, we brought a lot of Latin American investing experience, you know, building cell towers, looking at agricultural assets, understanding how real estate works, you know, title, how to diligence land and make sure it's properly owned. That's a really important thing in Latin America. And so, you know, we brought that skill set. And, of course, probably the most important was just a, you know, financial discipline, you know, we're a very return on capital focused business, you know, most of the money that was found at Clever Leaves was our money.

So, we think about every dollar that we spend as one of ours, because it is. And, you know, I think that's led to the business model in some ways. You know, we were scratching our heads looking at some of these Canadian enterprises been set up, where they're putting in hundreds of millions of dollars to work, and they might end up with, you know, a couple hundred thousand square feet of cultivation, capacity. And, you know, we, they built at, like, $200, a square foot, for example, whereas in Colombia, we built for about $14 a square foot. And so we built one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, using a much more capital efficient funding process.

RS: So, I'm curious, your thoughts on, you know, there's kind of two schools of thought or perhaps more, but the two main schools of thought in terms of cannabis coming from that region, from Latin America from South America, in terms of, a, will the borders be open? Or will kind of the cannabis stay more as a local commodity as regulations continue to open up internationally? And the other thing is, will people want cannabis been grown there? And there's, I kind of hear, you know, people love the cannabis from like, let's say, Colombia, and they touted as one of the best and then you hear people from America really down on it. Talk to me about your thoughts there and where you're coming from with it?

KD: Yeah, well, let's answer the second one first. You know, is Colombia, is Portugal, are they quality centers for production? I think there's both an answer for today, and I think there's an answer for tomorrow. So, if you looked at for the answer for today, there is not a single us cannabis company, which has a European GMP certification, right. None of the U.S. cannabis companies are FDA inspected.

You know, if you go out to some of these facilities, you might be shocked to see that, you know, typical, you know, quality standards that might be observed in, you know, the pharmaceutical industry or the healthcare industry, or maybe even, you know, you're making whatever it may be, or not adhere to, because there's this weird, you know, they're still against federal law, but they're allowed to, you know, operate at the state level, but, you know, what are you going to do when an FDA inspection takes place, you know, it's just sort of like this weird, nobody has to worry about that.

Whereas, you know, we have to develop a pharmacovigilance supply chain, you know, we have to track everything that we do, we have to have traceability to it, you know, we could be audited like a pharmaceutical company. And so that leads to much greater consistency of our product, which I think is important. So that's sort of the today answer. The tomorrow answer, I think, looking forward, let's assume that the barriers between countries erode, and you know, I know that was part of your first question, which we'll come back to, but, you know, if you bought illicit cannabis over the last 50 years, you probably paid a premium for something that came from Colombia.

And so I think, actually, Colombia has a right to win, not only because of the, you know, kind of biological and economic advantages, but it has that provenance, right? You know, and this exists in other industries to, like, take coffee. You know, if you looked at global coffee prices, coffee produced in Colombia actually sells for about a 20% premium, to the average of everything else produced in the United States.

So, you know, it's early on in the cannabis industry is certainly very different. You know, part of the industry functions like I want to strain. I want this particular color, I want this particular THC level. If you're making a Vape Pen Cartridge, you're really buying a chemical, and therefore, it's really just, you know, where that chemicals produced is almost irrelevant besides branding.

So, I think it's a little too early to count Colombia out or in, but, you know, I could certainly see, you know, in 50 years, if I walked into an American dispensary, or pharmacy or a alcohol store that happens to sell Vape Pens, I would be shocked to not see, you know, a couple of big Colombian brands, you know, a couple big American brands, you know, maybe some Portuguese or European brands, I think that's just kind of natural, just like alcohol, you get wine from France, you get Jack Daniel's from Tennessee. And I think that's sort of natural.

RS: And do you think the cannabis will be more you - would be more used, like for extraction purposes, as opposed to like selling the whole flower?

KD: Well, I think it could be done for both, but I think there's a more compelling argument for a craft grower in Southern California to say why, you know, their story, just like their Sonoma and Napa wineries, they have a story, they have unique brand, and they can earn a strong premium. I think once you go through an extracted product, I'm not sure if that really holds up, because you're really just, you know, what's the cheapest cost to create that milligram of THC. And so I think, if you follow that world it should all be done in Colombia, right? You know, you're lucky to get, you know, migrant workers in Southern California who will pick strawberries for $15 an hour anymore, right. And it's just harder and harder to do agriculture unless there's some sort of unique brand like winery.

RS: And I'm curious just what your thoughts are, I know, this is kind of a, you know, an outlook question, but what are your thoughts in terms of the borders opening up? How do you see it playing out?

KD: Yeah, no surprise, it's taken us - taken longer to mature than we would have expected. I'll be frank about that, but on the other hand, I mean, we are the first company in Colombia to ever legally export cannabis. The significance of that statement is enormous. And we all know, it's better to be done down there. You know, it's better for the environment, it's lower cost. So you know, this will occur over time a bit. I'm a big believer in Adam Smith's invisible hand.

You know, this is a medical product or a nutraceutical product, you don't tend to see trade protectionism over those types of things, you tend to see, you know facilitation for research. You know, if you can make cheaper aspirin or, you know, Lipitor in Mumbai, and that means it's lower cost and more patients can get covered and the cost of health care system can decrease in the United States, that stuff tends to happen. But, you know, this is a controversial product. It's a controlled substance. I think countries are taking, you know, two paths.

One is the protectionist path Canada, arguably the U.S. is by definition protectionist because it's against federal law. But then there are other countries that don't necessarily want a ton of cannabis operations. You know, Brazil doesn't have you know, there is no cultivation that's allowed domestically. Germany started the same way and it's been there for, you know, almost a decade. So, you know, the industry will evolve does every industry or does every country when they legalize need to have its own cultivation, extraction, you know, genetics R&D programs?

I don't know, maybe. But I think a lot of these lot of these companies are part of a global ecosystem, you know, they conduct free trade, you know, that's what the WTO is there for. You can't have companies or countries like Canada, exporting cannabis and blocking imports for too much longer, that will eventually break down. So if country countries want to go protectionist, I think they need to understand that they need to be fully protectionist, they can't have their cake and eat it too. But it'd be bad. I mean, you know, consumers will be better off. Prices will be lower, quality will be higher if that free trade exists. And so I hope, you know, for both social and for, you know, Clever Leaves, you know, related reasons, I hope it does get easier.

RS: Yeah, yeah. Talk to us about how you decided to go the SPAC route, how you decided to partner with SAMA and how you decided to go that route?

KD: Yeah, if you're a private cannabis company in 2020, it was probably a tough year for you, as it was for us. It got a little bit easier towards the end of the year, especially if you were kind of in the U.S. industry, but, you know, we were really one of the last big private, you know, internationally or sort of ex-North American focused cannabis companies. And so, it was very difficult to raise more than $5 million or $10 million at a time. And for a company that raised about 130 million before our SPAC closed, you know, we needed a little bit more capital to kind of get to cash flow positive. And so, we could either go down the life of, you know, raising those small dollars, or we could try to do something more transformational.

You know, that would be an IPO; that would be a SPAC process. The SPAC process though, you know, provided some unique advantages. We think it created a more certain outcome to raise a significant amount of money, you know, whereas IPOs, you kind of have a hot moment, or you can kind of have a cold moment. And by going to the SPAC path, you know, we ended up raising approximately, you know, $96 million of cash, and I'm not sure if that would have been possible under a traditional IPO.

RS: Do you feel like in terms of institutional capital that's continuing to come in? Do you feel like the SPAC will continue to kind of be the popular route or do you feel like the options for you know private equity or whoever's going to take a company, that route - they're kind of dwindling, and it's kind of, you guys are maybe one of the last to do it in a big way?

KD: Yeah, it's interesting, because there's a lot of factors that lead to a successful SPAC outcome. You know, one that led to ours is, you know, we were a single company, and we were big enough that you know, SPACs have these rules about how large the transaction or transactions, or I should say the company or the companies that they combine with have to be in terms of, you know, the SPAC size. So, it makes it really hard if there aren't a lot of companies in that, you know, $200 million to $500 million, you know, valuation range. You know, it's really hard for a SPAC.

You know, we're seeing how this works with one called a parent company today, you know, they're trying to combine a couple different businesses. And, you know, we'll know in a couple weeks how that works out. There was another SPAC that was going on at the same time. With us it was a slightly smaller business based in Europe, and that wasn't successful. So, I'd say the track record for cannabis SPAC is a bit mixed. You know, I think we are a good a good success story. But, you know, I think you asked about private equity. The big question is like, will private equity actually enter the cannabis industry?

It really hasn't. I mean, there's a couple of cottage or niche specialist cannabis funds, but they don't have the kind of money that Blackstone or KKR has, and I think those firms are waiting. But you know, on January 21, that might be the cue, you know, some of them may come in advance of new legislation. Some of them may wait for, you know, things like the safe bank Banking Act or other things to get more comfortable with it. You know, so we'll see. I think it's a very real possibility that they enter the space fairly soon.

RS: You mentioned The Parent Company SPAC. And I'm just curious, do you think it's just too many big moving parts for one entity?

KD: Oh, well, I'm certainly no expert on that particular business. I think, you know, I'm excited for them. I'm just excited to see a popular figure like Jay-Z get more involved in this space, and, you know, know some of the operators and love and respect what they're doing. So, I don't - I'm not qualified to say, but I do know that there are a couple of businesses coming together, which is, you know, it's kind of like a SPAC process is an IPO combined with a financing combined with an M&A transaction. If you have to do two or more M&A transactions, that's just one more thing that can, you know, cause issues.

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough. Talk to me a little bit about the Canada market and your views on the Canada market. I believe you have a sourcing agreement with Canopy (CGC), is that right?

KD: Yes, Canopy purchases our product for sale in Latin America.

RS: Okay. What are your views on the Canadian market? Are you kind of hopeful that there's a place for companies to do well there? What are your thoughts there?

KD: Well again for social reasons, I want the industry to succeed. I think there's a lot of time being spent in the boardrooms of cannabis companies thinking about relative market share between, you know, publicly traded company A and B. And we have to remember that, you know, we're not even at that point yet, where that's the biggest source of competition. The illicit market is still, you know, one of the biggest sources of competition. So, I'm a believer that are regulated and taxed appropriately industry is going to be better for governments and society, as well as the consumer.

So, I hope they are doing well. Now that said, there are a lot more companies in cannabis. I think there's over 500 licensed producers in Canada today. And a market that is, you know, fairly small, you know, smaller than California. So, you know, I'm encouraged a lot of those companies, I think you're starting to see some rationalization, you know, there are some mergers going on. You know, there's some consolidation taking place. I think that's healthy, and it's probably good. And you've also seen the Canadians.

They have opened the doors to the international market. I don't think Clever Leaves would be as far along today if the Canadians hadn't opened the path. You know, Canadian product is going to Australia, Israel, Germany, you know, so we can kind of, you know, follow those supply chains, arguably provided in a better quality and at a lower cost. So, I think, you know, the Canadian players are also looking outside the border.

RS: And talk to us a little bit about kind of Clever Leaves path and how you got to, you know, you talked about the fact that the SPAC enabled you to kind of have this capital in a way that you wouldn't have been able to otherwise, but talk to us about kind of going through the process of becoming EBITDA positive, your cash-to-debt ratio, and how that serves investors and what your goals are there and kind of the coming years.

KD: Yeah, I think the things that people like the most about investing in Clever Leaves is that there are probably two questions. One is, does the business model work over the long run? And second, can the company make it, you know to the long run? And I think on the first one, no one that's invested in Clever Leaves has ever had reason to doubt that the business model makes sense. Lower cost better for the environment, you know, sustainable production of cannabis is going to happen. It'll be a company like Clever Leaves, you know, hopefully we are the one, but you know, there will be a company like us that plays a major role in this space. And so people feel like Clever Leaves is that chance.

I think the second though is, you know, if you looked at the non-North American cannabis companies, you know, they might have $5 million or $10 million on the balance sheet, you know, a quarter or two of have cash left, we have $80 million. And we have, you know, even though we have a 500 plus, employee base, you know, our operating cash burn is a mere fraction of what some of these Canadian operators are.

So, you know, if something really bad happened, you know, we could run for three years, without needing to raise money. And that just changes the game, like, there's no debate over whether we're going to last long enough to see the markets start to pick up and, you know, if you came from a background, you know, like a KKR, or a Blackstone investing environment, you know, we're going to make some, you know, interesting moves with that cash if the deals come together.

So, I think it's a really, it's a very unique position to be in. And, of course, it's also not the only money that we can raise, one of the reasons we did. The NASDAQ listing is to raise capital. I mean, there's the average trading volume of Clever Leaves today is close to $10 million. That's a lot of liquidity. That gets a lot of institutions comfortable about coming into that, whereas if you might be another, you know, Latin American or European focused company, and you have a couple $100,000 of shares traded per day, that's a different situation.

RS: And what would you say like about the prevalence of SPACs that's happening now? Do you think that they're a net positive, it's kind of their feeding off of each other? And the fact that you have differentiation and you believe in, you know what Clever Leaves does and can bring to investors that will show itself or do you think the fact that there's such a preponderance of deals being announced, kind of investors get drowned out by them? What are your thoughts there?

KD: Well, having worked in finance, I'm not surprised that there could be such a thing as too much of a good thing. You know, there have been a lot of SPACs raised and we'll see. I mean, just like there are investment firms. You know, I remember back in, you know, 2007, that was the golden age of private equity, you know, you couldn't throw a stone without hitting a private equity firm.

Some of those, you know, raised a lot of money and didn't invest it well, some of them didn't raise a lot of money, but invested it very well. And some of them did sort of the opposite of those as well. And I think you're going to see that same process carry out with SPACs. There are going to be some SPACs that find good businesses, and work with good management teams, and some of them will fizzle, and that's only natural. But it is remarkable how much that capital is raised today versus, you know, 5 or 10 years ago? I mean, it seems like it's, you know, I can't quantify it exactly, but it feels like it's orders of magnitude more than people ever thought was possible.

RS: Yeah, much like the cannabis industry itself, I feel like. The numbers and the bullish prognostications are always kind of like, here in terms of where the numbers end up being. So, talk to me a little bit about where you see kind of the broader industry going, you talked about further consolidation and how that's a healthy thing. I think probably every reasonable person would agree with you there in terms of kind of leveling out the playing field and evening things out. And the stronger players are coming to the forefront, I think more and more.

Where do you see it looking in - well, let me start with this with the states and these kinds of bullish developments. Do you think that it's a matter of it going federally legal or do you think the regulations just get more cannabis friendly? And that kind of enables the next stage of growth? Where do you see that going?

KD: Yeah, I tend to believe that no matter what happens, it's going to get better, right? There'll be more states or more people in the United States that have access to, you know, state legal cannabis over the next, you know, 12 months. So I think that is clearly going to happen. I tend to believe that the federal government will do something, I think with a democratic, you know, Senate work, you know, 50/50 I guess you should say with a tiebreaker going to the Democrats.

I believe that, you know, no society should live in this kind of awkward where it's, you know, like the FBI can arrest you, or, you know, could arrest you, but, you know, the State of Colorado isn't going to, you know, do anything about it. That can only last for so long. So, I think it's time to clean it up. It's time to get safe banking, it's time to start putting in quality standards. You know, the last thing I would want, you know, as a parent is, something that goes in to, you know, gummy that a kid eats and somebody gets sick.

You know, so we have to have some quality standards. And I think the federal government should come up with some responsible regulation. And I think that's coming. I don't know, if it'll take a year or two, it'll probably start on the medical side, I believe there was, you know, a platform plank, from Harrison and Senator Biden to do a federally legal medical path, whatever that looks like, you know, help research.

So, I think all those things are positive, whether there's going to be fully federally legal, recreational, you know, California product is moving into Massachusetts, and, you know everything is hunky-dory. That's going to take a little bit of time in my guess, but it's still going to be better than it is today.

RS: And where do you see it going in terms of like, what the landscape of the companies looks like, and kind of where do you see Clever Leaves growing into that ecosystem? Do you think it's going to be like four or five big companies that have consolidated until they reach this level or how do you see it going?

KD: Well, big companies naturally have advantages, right? They have more money, they have more intellectual property, they have more man, manpower, or people power, I should say. So, I think they will definitely have some advantages, but you know, you could pick any industry today, you know, headphones, water, soda pop, beer, you know, there will always be small disruptors that I think, you know, can kind of carve out a very unique niche.

So, I kind of look at the American cannabis industry, and I think, okay, there's a couple multi-state operators who have tentacles into a lot of places and have scale. And then there's a couple of companies out there that have specialized in something much more narrow, but they are very, very good at it, you know, a very good flower brand, a very good vape brand, a very good gummy or chocolate tea or something like that.

And so those two forces, I think, will play themselves out over time. And, you know, how does Clever Leaves fit into that just kind of depends on the shape of legalization. You know, if there's federally legal medical cannabis allowed in the United States, I can see Clever Leaves bringing medical product into the United States, having to prescribe that a CVS or prescribed by a doctor and dispensed if you want to use that word at a CVS or Walgreens. There's no MSO. There's no dispensary. There's no California brand. That's entirely possible.

Is there another path where maybe we become a supplier, like let's say the walls fall down at the borders to the U.S., as well as in the States, and you're talking about a GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF), or a Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and there, they want a, you know, a national supply of cannabis year-round that doesn't get, you know, snowed on and they don't want to go put a bunch of indoor facilities in states they haven't operated in. Clever Leaves is a very interesting solution for that, because we're one of the largest and lowest cost producers on the planet. So, you know, we'll just have to see how that plays out.

RS: In terms of talking to investors in this space, do you feel like it's a matter of diversifying across a number of, kind of different parts of the cannabis landscape or do you think it's a matter of just finding, you know, the right management team who's doing, who's, you know, been responsible stewards of capital, the kind of the general rules of thumb of investing? Do you think it matters in terms of diversifying across different locales or emphasis in terms of where they are in the sector?

KD: Well, it certainly [can't hurt], of course, depends on what someone's investment objectives are. But I would say, you know, if you if you only invested in, you know, sort of American cannabis companies, because you thought legalization is good, I would say you might want to rethink that. Because you know, what, if a company like Clever Leaves can import product in, all that, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure that was built to make cannabis at a more expensive cost than us is probably not worth much. And so you might find some problems.

Similarly, you know, what, if California brands can come into Massachusetts, that's going to change the game as well. So, I think you have to be, you know, a little bit hedged about how this all plays out. And also, you know, the amount of sales generated by American cannabis companies in Germany and Brazil is a whopping zero. So, if you want to play in those markets, you know, I think having some diversity could be interesting. I think the teams also matter.

I mean, the cannabis industry is a lot more mature today than when I got into it about five years ago, back then, you know, teams were probably the most important thing because there were no assets right? There were licenses and business plans. Now, it's getting a little bit mature. But you still see a lot of businesses that do, you know, head scratching things at times, and, or, you know, maybe they're sort of new to see to the industry. So, definitely having a better jockey will make you better at any race that you run.

RS: I'm curious what your thoughts are. Do you feel like the U.S. kind of what's happening in the U.S. right now in these bullish developments? It certainly seems bullish for cannabis. Do you think that affects other countries, other geographic locations?

KD: Well 100%. Most people didn't realize this, but it was the week after I believe Biden was declared the presumptive winner of the Electoral College, the first international move was that Israel announced a plan to move forward with the recreational program in, you know, 9 to 12 months. I firmly believe they would have not done that if Trump was reelected. Because the story kind of goes a couple years ago, when Israel was thinking about exporting cannabis, you know, theoretically, the Trump administration or the State Department called Israel and said, you know, we are your support in the Middle East, you know, we prefer you not to be spreading cannabis all over and Trump had taken an antagonistic position towards cannabis, because more cannabis might mean more voters that would vote against him.

With that, with Biden coming into the White House, I think the government of Israel was a lot more intrepid. And I think there's a couple other countries now that have started to announce changes and I think that's only going to be the beginning. I mean, in fact, it was the UN even just a couple of months ago, removed cannabis from, you know, it's kind of equivalent of the Controlled Substances Act, and the United States voted in favor of that. So, you know, I think this will become a lot easier to occur internationally.

RS: It's interesting, you know, I'm based in Tel Aviv, and everybody, we were all so excited about that. And now, you know, we're going to have our own elections in a few months here. So, we're wondering if that even was - it's certainly promising, but I wonder how much it will hold up in terms of depending on who gets elected into the office. But I'm certainly of the mind that it's on the upward trajectory.

But it's like - that's an interesting point that you make. And I didn't realize that that first initiation with Trump that that affected what they announced and when that's interesting. Is that - that's because you do business in Israel, you're in touch with people that are here, is that your kind of the way that you know about things happening?

KD: Yeah, I think Israel is a very interesting market for us. Most people aren't aware that the amount of consumed cannabis in volume or tonnage was - I think Israel was higher than Germany in [2020]. Yeah, so I think, you know, how can we not be focused on it? I think, but like any country, you know, cannabis is, you know, it's emotional, it's economic. I think, you know, Israel's, you know, figuring out what it wants to do, obviously has a new government potentially coming in as well.

So, you know, I think we have to be careful, but what I think you're starting to see in the standards that are emerging from Israel, according to the - I believe it's the Ministry of Health, you know, they're raising the standards, right? It's not going to be as easy to import cannabis. And again, I think some of that's good, right. You should have quality standards, you should have consistency like, my, you know, you do it for dog food, why shouldn't you do it for cannabis?

RS: Well, Kyle, this has been great. Is there anything that you want to leave listeners with before we go?

KD: No. I think, you know, we're very excited to be on the NASDAQ. And, you know, I think just the best days for Clever Leaves are ahead. You know, Biden winning the election is certainly not something that we counted on when we went through this SPAC process. And I think with 80 million in cash, you know, we're in a very good spot to take advantage of it.

RS: Yeah, it's crazy with this timing. I mean, you guys are one of the companies that seemed very well-positioned in terms of all these bullish developments. So, cheers to synchronicity. It's nice to see in the marketplace. Well, Kyle, thanks again for sharing your time and your insights with us. I really appreciate it.