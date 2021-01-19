Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) has been underwhelming since its foundation more than a decade ago. With the downward pattern of revenue and operating costs, it has seemed to suggest the shrinking of its operations. But the pandemic revealed the durability of the company as it remained firm in FY 2020 and showed an impeccable performance as it opened FY 2021. This gives confidence to many investors as the stock price remains bullish despite unpaid dividends and overvaluation as suggested by the PE Ratio.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

As a result of the merger of a division of Harris Corporation and Stratex Networks, Aviat Networks, Inc. was born in 2007 and later changed its name and ticker. Since the company was founded and traded only about a decade ago, it remains a newbie in the industry and the stock market. Meanwhile, as network transmission and communications products, and services grew, the birth of the company seemed to be timely as the hype and boom in the industry remained.

However, despite the continued development in technology, growth was elusive for the company. Over the past decade, the core operations of the company have been underwhelming and did not seem to show potential. The operating revenue of the company is composed of revenue from products and services. From approximately $350 million in 2010, revenue from product sales has decreased dramatically to $150 million in 2019. Likewise, revenue from services has fallen from $120 million to $80 million. The continuous decrease was due to the company’s effort to determine its optimal level and improve efficiency by contracting its operations to realize a higher margin. But the decreased spending in Africa which happened to be one of its target markets hindered the company to achieve its primary goal. The increased demand for more providers in the APAC region was also a contributing factor. Given this, the operating revenue was almost halved from $464 million to $243 million.

Moreover, the restrictions brought upon by the pandemic have posed more threats to the operations of AVNW. But it did reveal the durability of the company. The first half of FY 2020 has shown a decline of 8.8%. But in 3Q, even if the pandemic has started to cause crises and fluctuations in the market, the company remained firm and did not falter. The operating revenue rose by 14% from $54 million in the comparative quarter to $61 million. This added hope and confidence to its stakeholders that despite the continuous contraction and uncertainty in the market, it was able to manage the operations well. In 4Q, the impact of the pandemic was at its peak and like most companies, revenue fell a bit but was maintained at $63 million. Although the operating revenue for the whole FY 2020 remained lower at $238 million, it was able to endure the disruptions and sustain the operations. On the other hand, FY 2021 showed the possibility of bouncing back as the operating revenue rose by 12% as it reached $66 million. Since 2018, this was the highest value in all quarters and could convey that the company has already had a grip on the operations. If this continues along with the reopening of the economy, a slow yet continuous revenue growth may be observed for the next fiscal years. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the company may do better and see a gradual increase in the operating revenue from $240 million to $244 million.

Meanwhile, the operating costs have shown the same decreasing pattern over the years. Both costs of products and services have decreased noticeably which has proven that the company has contracted the core operations to optimize it and realize higher earnings. Given this, it has fallen considerably from $324 million in 2010 to $203 million in 2016. On the other hand, gross profit has decreased by more than twice from $140 million to $65 million in 2016. This could tell that the contraction of the core operations was not as ideal since the viability of the company did not show improvement. But in 2017-2019, the costs have continued to decrease and shown more impressive results as gross profit climbed up continuously to $76 million-$80 million. This may convey that the control of the company on the operations improved as it was able to manage its costs and increase efficiency and margin. Moreover, despite the pandemic, gross profit increased by 6% and reached $85 million which may suggest durability and efficiency despite uncertainties in the operations. FY 2021 was even more ideal for the company as both revenue and costs in 1Q increased which may tell that the operations may start expanding matched with the increased demand. Gross profit was higher at $24 million compared to $21 million in the previous year as both demand and efficiency improved. As estimated, operating costs and gross profit may continue increasing from $154 to $155 million and $85 million to $87 million, respectively.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Aviat Networks, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Aviat Networks, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The bottom line net income has shown the real impact of the contraction of the core operations. As the capacity decreased, the other side of the operations, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) and Research and Development (R&D) Expenses, decreased as well. Also, it did not have to borrow more to sustain a higher operating capacity which caused the interest expense to decrease from $2 million to $54,000. Interest income and exceptional expenses were stabilized. Given this, one could see that as Aviat Networks, Inc. contracted its operations to achieve higher efficiency and viability in the core operations, it was able to stabilize the non-core operations and lessen exceptional and other expenses. With this, from -$112 million in 2010, Profit Before Taxes has risen to $1.5 million in 2019. But net income was higher and reached $9.74 million in 2019 due to increased tax refund and ending of discontinued operations.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic revealed the company’s durability despite the contraction of the core operations, non-core items remained stable. As a result, Profit Before Taxes increased to $3.7 million, but due to the sudden increase in taxes, net income decreased to $257,000. Moreover, 1Q 2021 showed increased viability as net income reached almost $6 million which was higher than the whole value of FY 2020. As the company ended its discontinued operations and reported higher sales and costs, it may suggest that the core operations were managed more efficiently. Also, despite the disruptions in the operations and the whole market, it remained profitable which may show its gradual yet continuous growth and increased efficiency. As the economy the operations continue to get better; like the operating revenue and gross profit, net income may increase from $1.1 million to $5 million.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Annual Financials

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio

The considerable decrease in both current assets and current liabilities over the past decade has reflected the smaller operating capacity. Cash, receivables, and inventories have decreased by more than twice which was reflected by the continuous decrease in revenue and costs. It was also shown by the plunging of accounts payable and deferred income. Meanwhile, the decrease in accrued expenses, particularly accrued payroll and benefits, moved along with the SG&A. From 2010-2016, the liquidity of the company has decreased noticeably from 2.3 to 1.4. It agreed with the decrease in gross profit as revenue plummeted faster than costs. But since 2017, the current ratio has increased to 1.49. Despite the pandemic, FY 2020 had a ratio of 1.5 which showed the company’s sustained liquidity despite uncertainties. Also, it moved in line with the gradual improvement in the core operations. Moreover, FY 2021 started well with a ratio of 1.64 in 1Q. Indeed, as the core operations of the company gradually grew, the liquidity of the company continued increasing again. This is normal since the current assets and fixed assets are directly related to the changes in the company’s operations. Using the Linear Trend Analysis, the estimation of the current ratio for the next fiscal years is quite lower and more conservative but in an upward movement from 1.5 to 1.52.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

The similar movement of the current ratio and Return on Asset (ROA) with the trend in the Income Statement showed the consistency of both core and non-core operations over the years. Fixed assets, like cash, receivables, and inventories decreased dramatically over the past decade which further confirmed the contraction of the operations. Given this, the assets plunged from $448 million to $152 million in 2010-2017. But the ROA increased from -30% to -0.5% which showed that the real growth and profitability of the company has improved as the company decreased its operating capacity. Since then, the company has increased its capacity again as the assets increased from $156 million to $179 million as the prices and demand became more stable. With the increase in net income, ROA has continued to increase to 1%. Despite the impact of the pandemic and sudden increase in taxes in 2020, the company remained profitable and adequate to sustain its gradual recovery. Moreover, the slow yet continuous growth could show that the company has a better grip on its operations that it remained sound despite the disruptions in the market. In 1Q, ROA rose to 3.4%. If things continue to get better, ROA may keep climbing up to 6% or higher. But as the estimation remains lower, the ratio may not have a substantial change but may continue increasing again from 1% to 4%.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

The Return on Equity (ROE) had a less stable but similar trend to income and ROA which also confirmed the consistency of viability with the level of adequacy and sustainability. Also, the value of ROE remained near the value of ROA. Since the current liabilities have decreased, one could say that using the proximity of the values of the ratio, non-current liabilities have gone the same direction. Also, the financial leverage of the company went down as it had to contract its operations and dispose of some of its assets and units. The equity plunged from $270 million in 2010 to $53 million in 2016. But as the company started to increase its capacity again, the assets went up which also increased its financial leverage. Given this, the equity also went up to $68 million. In 1Q, it already reached $76 million which showed that amidst the pandemic, the stability was maintained and the operations did not shrink as it was on its way to recovery. From -50%, ROE increased to 1% at the end of FY 2020. Its most recent ROE of 8% suggests the company’s continuous recovery and gradual growth. Meanwhile, even if the estimation is lower at 3%-7% for the next fiscal years, it may go up and reach higher, given the momentum of the operations.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

Although it has been open to trading for about a decade, the company has not distributed or at least announced potential dividend payouts. The contraction of the operations, the decrease in equity as financial leverage, and the continuous net loss from 2010-2016 made it impossible for the company to pay dividends. But since 2017, hope started to rise as the company seemed to have a better grip on its operations. Also, despite the challenges during the second half of FY 2020, the company remained profitable despite the higher taxes. In 1Q, things became even better as net income rose substantially. Given the current movement of its financials, the company is still on its recovery and gradual expansion. But if this continues, growth may speed up for the next fiscal years and may enable the company to distribute dividend payments.

Free Cash Flow

To have a better and more realistic view of Aviat Networks, Inc.’s viability and adequacy, one may check its Free Cash Flow (FCF) since it pertains to actual cash flows. Like net income and other ratios, FCF has moved in an upward pattern which adhered to the consistency of viability with adequacy and sustainability. Also, despite being net cash outflows, it remained higher than net income since it focused on real cash flows. Also, the contraction of the operations which resulted in inflows from working capital partially offset the outflows from non-cash adjustments of the operating section. From $10 million, it plunged to -$40 million in 2011. Although it remained net outflows, it has increased from -$40 million to -$1.7 million in 2016. Since 2017, as the company became more viable, FCF reached $1.7 million. The operating capacity of the company also started increasing again; the increased net income and the non-cash adjustments offset the outflows from working capital. In FY 2020, it made a substantial increase to $12.8 million. Meanwhile, the start of FY 2021 was sweet for the company as 1Q showed the maintained adequacy of the company with an FCF of $3.2 million. It may increase further to $20 million if the growth and stability in the operations will be maintained. Meanwhile, the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis is underwhelming at $1.4 million, but FCF may increase again from $4 million to $10 million. If the company sustains its growth, dividend payments may become possible.

Taken from The Wall Street Journal: Annual Financials

Stock Price

When the pandemic hit the global economy, the stock market was not spared and caused a continuous decrease in the stock price. When it reached the lowest point at $7.40 last March 23, it immediately shifted its direction and rose dramatically. At $41.10 last December 8, the price seemed to have reached its resistance as the decreasing pattern started. Last December 29, it reached $33.30 and seemed to increase again. With low volatility, it shows little risks and is currently set at $35.57. Also, despite the decreasing trend of the stock price, the bullish trend remains visible. But the PE Ratio of 31.65 and the PEG Ratio show overvaluation and agree with the current movement of the stock price. But since the bullish trend persists, it is recommended for many investors to be more updated on the company’s releases and market changes that have an impact on the price.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Aviat Networks Chosen for Rural Broadband

Before 2Q ended, Nextlink Internet and BBNet chose the products and services of Aviat Networks for rural broadband. With the quarantine measures amidst the pandemic, work-from-home setup and online transactions became a fad in most parts of the world. The extension of their fiber backbone and internet services in other rural areas led them to get Aviat Networks’ expertise. This would increase not only the revenue and earnings of the company but also the popularity and regional presence of the company which may help it capture more demand. Also, given the continuous development of online business transactions, investments, and partnerships with larger companies and public institutions may be possible. With its current performance, it may speed up its recovery and growth for the next fiscal years.

Reopening of the Economy

With the increased production of vaccines, the reopening of the economy may accelerate. While it may increase business activities and the employment and purchasing power of many customers, things may eventually get back to normal. But the realization of many employees and businesses that the work-from-home setup is cost-efficient and productive, the new normal setup may have a lasting impact. The continuous development of the digital economy and online business transactions may stimulate further growth of technology and internet providers. Given the improvement of the performance and financials of the company, the recovery and growth may speed up for the next fiscal years.

Conclusive Insights

As this analysis concludes, one may already have a glimpse of how Aviat Networks, Inc. performed over the past decade. From the contraction of the operations to improve efficiency matched with the decreased demand in APAC and Africa, it gradually had a better grip on the operations. Given the previous and current financials and performance, is it strategic to put one’s investments in the company?

Short-term Investors: Despite the decreasing movement of the stock price from $41.10 last December 8 to $33.30 last December 29, the bullish pattern remains visible. The stock price seems to increase again and is set at $35.57. But the PE Ratio and the PEG Ratio agree with the price decrease as they both show overvaluation. While its low volatility shows little risks, the PE Ratio suggests otherwise. Given this, it will be wise for the investors to wait for a few days or even a week to determine the real direction of the stock price. Reading press releases of the company and being updated on the market changes that may affect the stock price is recommended.

Long-term Investors: Along with the contraction of the core operations of the company, growth has been stagnant as the company continued to incur a net loss. Also, the company has not distributed dividend payments despite being a publicly-traded company for about a decade. The changes have been boring for many investors as the company had discontinued operations and decreased financial leverage. But since 2017, hope has shone as things shifted in a brighter direction. Both profitability and adequacy increased as shown by net income, FCF, and some ratios that may suggest an increase in sustainability. Moreover, the pandemic did not hamper the recovery and gradual growth of the company as the core operations improved. 1Q has shown a promise as the operating revenue and net income rose which may tell that the operations started increasing again. However, it may not be too safe to tell if growth is slowly taking place despite the impressive performance in the recent time series. Also, dividend payments have not been distributed yet. Nevertheless, the potential of the company may entice investors to venture here, especially as the economy is slowly reopening. But again, one may also think twice and weigh the possible gains and risks in investing in the company.