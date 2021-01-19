Source: Company presentation

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) announced it intends to repurchase shares worth up to $1 Billion. This repurchase will be concluded over the next 18 months.

It will not affect Newmont’s dividend policy and will be carried out at the company’s discretion, using open market repurchases "to occur from time to time throughout the authorization period."

Note: The repurchase program builds on the $1 billion 2020 program retired 22 million shares at the average price of $45 per share.

Tom Palmer, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

Our share repurchase program demonstrates the confidence we have in our world-class portfolio and disciplined operating model to provide industry-leading returns to our shareholders... The share repurchase program is among a number of tools we have the flexibility to deploy to provide the most superior set of returns to shareholders over time.”

The most recent shares outstanding diluted count was 806 million shares after a significant jump in the second quarter of 2019 when Newmont Mining acquired the troubled Goldcorp.

Newmont Corp. is one of the four gold miners that I hold in my core long-term "gold miners" with Barrick Gold (GOLD), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). We can see that Newmont has consistently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) with an increase of 41%.

The investment thesis remains the same for Newmont Corp and all my other long gold miners.

I recommend keeping a long-term position and never totally sell out. However, it is crucial to trade short term about half of your total capital invested in light of the gold industry's extreme volatility and its inherent cyclicity. I call it trading my long term position.

What makes the company so confident?

It is simple, and the company said it: Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects, and exploration prospects in the gold sector.

According to the last company presentation on December 8, 2020, Newmont Corp. expects a steady gold production between 7 M GEOs and 8 M GEOs until 2030, with a peak in 2025. It is a strong statement that provides long term visibility.

Source: presentation, December 8, 2020.

However, production has not been stellar in Q1'20 and Q2'20 due to the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus.

Gold production was 1,541K Au Oz in Q3'20, and total gold equivalent production was 1,814K Au equivalent Oz or GEOs. The company's costs applicable to sales, or CAS, for gold, were $756 per ounce, up 3% year over year.

I expect an increase in Q4 but barely above the same quarter a year ago or about 1,650K Au Oz.

Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine with 238K Au Equivalent ounces and Boddington mine with 35K Au Equivalent ounces.

In 3Q'20 per producing mine, Gold Production included Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5% in the JV).

Based on the recent preliminary production from Barrick Gold that I have recently covered here, the Nevada production for Newmont Corp. will be about 342K Oz or 4.9% higher in Q4.

Source: Presentation

With a steady production and a gold price of about ~$1,874 per ounce in Q4, the company is about to generate another record-high quarterly free cash flow in Q4'20. Free cash flow was a gain of $1,301 million in 3Q'20 (see chart below).

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Many shareholders see this buyback program as a great decision, but unfortunately, I don't. Let's look at the debt situation, which is spotless, by the way.

With cash of $4,828 million, cash and cash equivalent, including investments, are $5,141 million in Q3'20. Newmont's net debt was down to $0.89 billion at the end of September.

Assuming over $1 billion in free cash flow in Q4, the company could theoretically retire the entire debt with the cash equivalent that may be approaching now $6 billion. Yes, the company could be debt-free.

It is what the company needs to focus on, not on buy-back shares that present no interest.

I had witnessed the same mistake in the oil industry over a year ago when oil was well over $80 a barrel. A few supermajors like Shell (RDS.A) or BP (BP) declared share buy-back reaching as high as $25 billion (Shell) while ignoring the debt. They are still paying the price as I speak.

Moreover, the need to invest in CapEx is essential for the long term. Newmont invested about $280 million in Q3'20 compared to $428 million in Q3'19. It is the exact opposite that should be expected.

Technical Analysis

NEM forms an asymmetrical wedge pattern with a resistance range of around $64.80-$65.20 and a support range of about $61.25 and $60.85.

The trading strategy (in my opinion) is to take some profits off at around $65 and eventually buy back a little, starting at $61.

However, symmetrical wedge patterns are generally bearish when entered from the resistance, which seems the case here (see blue arrow in the chart above).

Hence, NEM could eventually experience a breakdown and retest $56.20 depending on the price of gold, which is weakening right now.

Watch gold like a hawk.

