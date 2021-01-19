Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has agreements with governments and large industrial groups. In the future, the company will most likely deliver sales growth. Traders will do good by studying the company’s new developments. I would not buy shares at the current price, which, I believe, is extremely expensive. Traders are buying shares at 19-25x 2022 sales. The big data analytics market will grow at a CAGR of less than 30% from 2020 to 2025. Taking into account this figure, I don’t think investors can justify the company’s current valuation.

Palantir Works With Governments As Well As Business Partners

Founded in 2003, Palantir Technologies Inc. designs and deploys big data software platforms, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry. Both platforms serve as the central operating systems for the company’s clients:

Source: Company’s Website

The company appears to be an old organization, which may not be appreciated by growth investors. In my opinion, they expect growth companies to be young. It is not the case of Palantir. Initially, Palantir mostly provided services to governments and governmental agencies. It was not until 2016 that the company commenced work with private companies. In my opinion, Palantir will become extremely innovative in the following years. It will use its existing know-how acquired by working with governments to solve the issues of businesses.

Source: Prospectus

There is another great feature that makes Palantir extremely interesting for value investors. The company signed long lasting contracts with government agencies. It means that the company is expected to receive fixed payments in the near future.

Palantir’s revenue does not depend on a large number of consumers. The company is well aware of the amount of cash to be received from customers. Investors will find the lines below very interesting:

As of September 30, 2020, the total remaining deal value of the contracts that we had been awarded by government agencies in the United States and allied countries around the world, including existing contractual obligations and contractual options available to those government agencies, was $1.3 billion, up 14% from December 31, 2019, when the total value of such contracts was $1.1 billion. When calculating the total value of such contracts, we do not include government contracts totaling $2.6 billion.

Source: Prospectus

In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, governments paid $420 million to Palantir, which represented 54% of the total amount of sales. Palantir has been working with governments since 2003. In my opinion, the chance of breaking these contracts with governments is very less. With regards to the commercial sales, they increased by 29% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As I said, I expect the company’s sales to continue to increase in the near future:

Source: Prospectus

I am not the only analyst who believes in Palantir’s future sales growth. Sales growth in 2022 is expected to be equal to 27%. Besides, it is also quite beneficial that most analysts are expecting that operating margin of Palantir will increase from 12.5% in 2020 to 18.9% in 2022.

Source: Market Screener

Source Of Revenue: I Am Not Worried About The Concentration Of Clients

There are not many governments and agencies out there. It makes sense that Palantir reports a concentration of accounts receivables from several clients. I am not worried about not being paid by the government of the United States or other governments. Yes, in my view, some of them do pay late. However, they end up paying the bills:

Source: Prospectus

With that said, I don’t like that more than 50% of sales of Palantir is done in the United States. I believe that there are other regions that will grow faster than the United States in the next three years. Unfortunately, I don’t expect Palantir to profit a lot from the growth outside the US:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Plenty Of Amount Of Cash In Hand

On September 30, 2020, Palantir reported $1.8 billion in cash, which represents 69% of the total amount of assets. To sum up, most of the company’s balance sheet is cash in hand. I like that quite a bit. The company will most likely use the cash for new projects and new ideas. Expecting new innovations and business growth makes sense when you have a good amount of cash:

Source: Prospectus

I obviously checked the amount of open positions offered by Palantir. I believe that the company is right now doing exactly what investors expect: hiring more personnel to increase business growth.

Source: Palantir - Open Positions

I appreciate the company’s list of liabilities. Debt is only $197 million. In addition, the company reports deferred revenue of $172 million, and customer deposits of $274 million. I like these liabilities. Customers are giving money to the company in advance. As a result, Palantir does not have to request money from bankers. It is quite ideal. It means that clients really need the services provided by Palantir.

Source: Prospectus

I had a look at the amount of interest paid by Palantir. In 2014, the company was paying interest close to 2.75%-3%. In 2019 and 2020, the interest was approximately the same. In my view, bankers did not see a lot of financial risk while giving money to Palantir. 2.75%-3% interest is not very high when the risk-free rate is close to 0%-1.5%. Equity investors will most likely appreciate that bankers don’t see a lot of financial risk in Palantir’s business model. Remember that shareholders usually bear more risk than debt holders.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

I Dislike Different Share Classes And Current Share Price

I did appreciate that the company decided to convert its preferred stock and convertible preferred stock right after the IPO. However, I don’t like that Palantir has three common stock types, class A, B, and F. In total, as of September 30, 2020, the share count was equal to 1.72 million. Notice that on April 30, 2020, the retirement of all shares of treasury stock was executed.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

With a share count of 1.7 billion and the share price at $21-$27, I get a total market capitalization of $35-$45 billion. Market participants expect Palantir to deliver 2022 sales of $1.8 billion. It means that the company trades at 19-25x 2022 sales. 2022 EBITDA is equal to $384 million, so Palantir trades at more than 90x 2022 EBITDA.

Source: Market Screener

In my opinion, investors are buying shares at an expensive valuation. I would not buy shares at the current share price. After the most recent earnings report, the share price increased to impressively high levels. The company delivered a 2020 sales growth estimate of 44%, which is too large. However, sales growth in 2022 does not seem to be that large. I don’t believe that the gross profit margin or the expected sales growth could justify 19-25x 2022 sales. I would be buying shares at 13x 2022 sales, or $10-$15 per share.

Source: Palantir

According to experts, the big data analytics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2025. Taking into account this fact, I don’t see why investors are ready to buy shares of Palantir at more than 20x 2022 sales.

Source: Globenewswire

Other market experts believe that the global big data analytics market could grow at a CAGR of 28.9%. With that, even with that sales growth, 19-25x 2022 sales is very expensive:

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Big Data Analytics Market Fueling Artificial Intelligence, 2020, finds that the demand for Big Data Analytics (BDA) will surge exponentially. Data security is a prime concern across sectors with the increasing deployment of the Internet of Things and proliferation of devices, which create copious amounts of data. Globally, the BDA market is estimated to grow 4.5 times, garnering a revenue of $68.09 billion by 2025 from $14.85 billion in 2019, up at a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%.

Source: Frost

I had a look at the valuation of other companies operating in the same market. None of them traded at more than 20x sales. The median valuation was at 5.1x sales with the highest valuation being at 12x sales.

Source: Ycharts

I don’t believe that short selling Palantir is a good idea. This is a growth stock. In 2021, the share price could go even higher. With that in mind, listening to shorts sellers out there is always useful. Citron had claimed that the stock price would go back to $20 per share in 2020. I do agree with this short seller:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Palantir has a fantastic business model that includes long lasting contracts with governments. I appreciate that the company is now delivering big data services to industrial players. However, I believe that the current valuation of 19-25x 2022 sales is too expensive. Right now, I wouldn’t buy shares. In my opinion, if you have grabbed some stock in the past, you will do good by selling your shares. Notice that short sellers are accumulating big positions in the stock. In my opinion, soon they will most likely push down the share price to lower marks.