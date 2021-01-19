Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) is a junior silver producer that's outperformed its benchmark recently with a 31% return in Q4 vs. a 5% return for the Silver Miners Index (SIL). This outperformance is even though the company had a terrible year at its Avino Silver Mine, with production down over 60% year-over-year due to a government-mandated shutdown related to COVID-19 and a strike by workers in July. Last week, the company announced a significant resource update at its Avino Property, but while the headline numbers are great, the metals prices used are quite ambitious. Given Avino's industry-lagging margins and lack of production growth, I see the stock as an Avoid above US$1.25.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines released a resource update for its Avino Property last week, reporting a new resource of 97.7 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a nearly 40% increase from the previous resource of 70.7 million SEOs in Q1 2018. Meanwhile, the company's inferred resource dipped to 6% to 21.8 million SEOs, but this isn't a huge deal. This is because this is the lowest confidence category anyway and should be ignored from a mining standpoint. However, the issue is that the metals prices that this resource is based on offer little margin of safety from current prices, with the gold (GLD) price used actually above spot levels. Let's take a closer look at the resource update below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, the measured & indicated portion of the resource, which is in the highest confidence category, increased by 60% to 75.9 million ounces. This represents a more than 25-year mine life assuming an annual production rate of 3.0 million SEOs per year, which is quite high by industry standards. However, grades did dip from 139 grams per tonne silver-equivalent to 117 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, which is a pretty significant drop even after accounting for the higher ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to inferred resources, we can see that Avino's inferred resource decreased in both size and grade, with the resource size dropping marginally from 23.2 million SEOs to 21.8 million SEOs. Meanwhile, grades slipped from 118 grams per tonne silver equivalent to 103 grams per tonne silver equivalent. As noted earlier, though, I would pay much less attention to this resource as it's not what investors should be counting on from a mineable resource standpoint. Instead, investors should focus on the higher confidence measured & indicated resources that can loosely be relied upon in terms of future mining and production.

So, what's wrong with a sharp increase in resources?

While the 40%~ increase in the total SEO resource at the Avino Property is impressive, the resources are based on what I believe to be much less conservative metals prices. The metals prices used in the study are below:

$24.00/oz silver

$1,875/oz gold

$3.10/pound copper

As shown above, the silver price used in the study is roughly in line with current spot prices, and the gold price used in the study is actually 3% above current spot prices of $1,820/oz. Finally, the copper price is below current spot levels ($3.50/pound), but only because copper has gone on a parabolic run over the past two quarters. Personally, I prefer when companies use metals prices to calculate their resources that are in line with the 500-day moving average or close to a 2-year moving average. This is because a 2-year average places much less reliance on recent pricing and bakes in a margin of safety. If we use a 500-day moving average for metals prices, we come up with the following levels:

$18.70/oz silver

$1,678/oz gold

$2.78/pound copper

As we can see from the above levels, they are significantly above the resource update prices, with a 15% plus gap between prices in nearly every instance. In fact, the silver price used is nearly 30% above the two-year average of $18.70/oz. It's worth noting that this is not a deal-breaker for the current resource, and I tend to lean on the conservative side because, as we all know, commodities are very volatile. However, regardless of this, the prices used for cut-off grades do not allow for much margin of error if we do metals revert further to their mean.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While some investors might be elated with the recent resource update, it's worth noting that Avino is not a growth story by any means, and it's actually one of the highest-cost producers in the sector. As the table above shows, production has gone nowhere since FY2015, and it's expected to come in below its 6-year average next year based on the company's preliminary guidance provided in their recent presentation. Generally, I prefer metals producers with growth, producers with extreme undervaluation that are mispriced, or producers with industry-leading margins. In Avino's case, it's hard to argue that any of these attributes are present currently.

(Source: Author's Chart)

When it comes to costs, it's important to note that Q2 and Q3 2020 were a massive anomaly, given that we had COVID-19 related headwinds and a strike that has since been resolved at the mine. However, even if we look at the FY2019 results, these costs are miles above the industry average that sits closer to $12.00~/oz. During FY2019, Avino's average all-in sustaining costs came in above $16.00/oz, and this does not leave much room for margins. Therefore, while the stock might look cheap on a price to revenue basis with the potential for $57 million in revenue next year based on 2.4 million silver-equivalent ounces produced and a $24.00/oz silver price, it's important to note that it's earning much less per ounce than its peers. In fact, as shown below, there has been negligible mine operating income for the past two years despite a silver price that's averaged close to $18.50/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the recent resource update for Avino is certainly not bad news, I still struggle to see a bullish case here for investors, given that this is a tiny producer with margins that are minuscule relative to peers. The silver mining sector is already difficult enough to navigate with the usual risks of mining and extremely volatile prices, so I don't see any reason to go down the food chain to the micro-caps unless they have exceptional attributes and a very special story. For this reason, I see Avino as an Avoid above US$1.25, in favor of much lower-risk but high-reward plays like GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).