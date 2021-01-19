Investment thesis

Investing in Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) will allow investors to access a steady dividend stream for the next two full financial years, currently with a 4.0% yield. With its oversized exposure to iron ore, Mitsui is set to significantly benefit from a recovery in demand. Trading on a cheap PER FY3/22 multiple of 9.2x, these two factors make the shares a buy.

Quick primer

Mitsui & Co. logo

Source: Company

Mitsui's roots go back to 1876, a period when many Japanese trading houses were getting established. Disbanded after World War II, Mitsui & Co. was formed as one of the three core companies of the Mitsui Group, the others being real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan (OTCPK:MTSFY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). Other famous members of the Mitsui Group include Toyota Motor (TM), Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIY), and FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIY).

In August 2020, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) revealed it had bought a 5% stake in the company, along with four other trading firm peers. Berkshire Hathaway remains the top shareholder.

Similar and different

Mitsui is most often compared with Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF), as they are generally perceived to be the two leading firms in the trading house sector. These two are also renowned to have relatively high exposure to resources businesses and a long-term view.

Estimated split of net income in FY3/22 for Japanese trading companies

Source: created by author

This may be why returns on invested capital (ROIC) at Mitsui mirrors what happens at Mitsubishi; Itochu with its non-resource focus has tended to have higher returns historically.

Annual ROIC trend - Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Itochu

Source: Companies, created by author

In terms of free cash flow margin, Mitsui and Mitsubishi again track one another closely.

Annual free cash flow margin trend

Source: Companies, created by author

However, there are two factors that make Mitsui different:

Mitsui has set a minimum ¥80 dividend per share between FY3/21 and FY3/23, equating to a 4.0% dividend yield - other trading firms have talked about "progressive" dividend hikes but not an implicit floor.

With nearly half of profits geared to iron ore, Mitsui is a play on a recovery of its demand.

Dividends and iron ore

Many Japanese firms, including the trading companies, want to improve their corporate governance, which includes improving shareholder value. In Mitsui's new medium-term plan for FY3/21-FY3/23, the cash flow allocation forecast has earmarked a budget of ¥400 billion for dividends as a minimum. The company paid out ¥139bn in dividends and ¥58bn in buybacks (total ¥197bn) in FY3/20.

Medium-term cash flow allocation plan

Source: Company

With a steady dividend stream expected for the next three financial years, Mitsui shareholders need to keep an eye out for iron ore. As FY3/20 results demonstrate, it makes an overriding contribution to earnings - and this impact will be magnified if iron ore prices continue to recover. The majority of the Mineral & Metal Resources segment is the iron ore business, coming from the Robe River interest with Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) in Australia where Mitsui has a 33% stake.

Composition of FY3/2020 net profit by operating segment

Source: Company

The company does not disclose assumptions over iron ore prices. However, FY3/21 core operating cash flow guidance was revised up at H1 FY3/21 reporting after iron ore prices began to increase.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts, the shares are trading on PER FY3/22 9.2x with a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%. The company remains set to generate free cash flow, with an estimated free cash flow yield of 5.6%.

Risks

With expectations of an economic recovery not to be linear, Mitsui could face bumps in the road in its resource-related businesses.

With its focus on commodities and fossil fuels, more stringent environmental measures may disrupt the usual demand profile where Mitsui has been active - for example, in coal-powered thermal power generation, and difficulties in getting environmental permits for developing new iron ore deposits.

Conclusion

Mitsui shares provide an opportunity of investing in a stable dividend stream for the next two full financial years. Upside potential comes from increasing shareholder returns and a way to participate in a recovery in iron ore demand.

Although it may not be easy to structure a carry trade like how Buffett seems to have done, Mitsui is a buy considering an attractive dividend floor and its exposure to a recovery in resource prices.