Mitsui & Co.: 4% Dividend Yield While You Wait

Summary

  • Mitsui has set a minimum dividend payment for the next two full financial years, currently generating a 4.0% yield.
  • The company has an oversized exposure to iron ore, which is showing signs of a stable recovery.
  • The shares are a buy, trading on a cheap PER FY3/22 9.2x.

Investment thesis

Investing in Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) will allow investors to access a steady dividend stream for the next two full financial years, currently with a 4.0% yield. With its oversized exposure to iron ore, Mitsui is set to significantly benefit from a recovery in demand. Trading on a cheap PER FY3/22 multiple of 9.2x, these two factors make the shares a buy.

Quick primer

Mitsui & Co. logo

Mitsui & Co. logo

Source: Company

Mitsui's roots go back to 1876, a period when many Japanese trading houses were getting established. Disbanded after World War II, Mitsui & Co. was formed as one of the three core companies of the Mitsui Group, the others being real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan (OTCPK:MTSFY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). Other famous members of the Mitsui Group include Toyota Motor (TM), Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIY), and FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIY).

In August 2020, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) revealed it had bought a 5% stake in the company, along with four other trading firm peers. Berkshire Hathaway remains the top shareholder.

We have also published a piece on Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCF), which can be found here.

Similar and different

Mitsui is most often compared with Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF), as they are generally perceived to be the two leading firms in the trading house sector. These two are also renowned to have relatively high exposure to resources businesses and a long-term view.

Estimated split of net income in FY3/22 for Japanese trading companies

Split of net income resources and non-resources business at Japanese trading companies

Source: created by author

This may be why returns on invested capital (ROIC) at Mitsui mirrors what happens at Mitsubishi; Itochu with its non-resource focus has tended to have higher returns historically.

Annual ROIC trend - Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Itochu

ROIC trend at Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui and Itochu

Source: Companies, created by author

In terms of free cash flow margin, Mitsui and Mitsubishi again track one another closely.

Annual free cash flow margin trend

Annual FCF margin trend Mitsui Mitsubishi Itochu

Source: Companies, created by author

However, there are two factors that make Mitsui different:

  • Mitsui has set a minimum ¥80 dividend per share between FY3/21 and FY3/23, equating to a 4.0% dividend yield - other trading firms have talked about "progressive" dividend hikes but not an implicit floor.
  • With nearly half of profits geared to iron ore, Mitsui is a play on a recovery of its demand.

Dividends and iron ore

Many Japanese firms, including the trading companies, want to improve their corporate governance, which includes improving shareholder value. In Mitsui's new medium-term plan for FY3/21-FY3/23, the cash flow allocation forecast has earmarked a budget of ¥400 billion for dividends as a minimum. The company paid out ¥139bn in dividends and ¥58bn in buybacks (total ¥197bn) in FY3/20.

Medium-term cash flow allocation plan

Mitsui medium term cash flow allocation plan

Source: Company

With a steady dividend stream expected for the next three financial years, Mitsui shareholders need to keep an eye out for iron ore. As FY3/20 results demonstrate, it makes an overriding contribution to earnings - and this impact will be magnified if iron ore prices continue to recover. The majority of the Mineral & Metal Resources segment is the iron ore business, coming from the Robe River interest with Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) in Australia where Mitsui has a 33% stake.

Composition of FY3/2020 net profit by operating segment

Mitsui net profit split by segment

Source: Company

The company does not disclose assumptions over iron ore prices. However, FY3/21 core operating cash flow guidance was revised up at H1 FY3/21 reporting after iron ore prices began to increase.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts, the shares are trading on PER FY3/22 9.2x with a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%. The company remains set to generate free cash flow, with an estimated free cash flow yield of 5.6%.

Risks

With expectations of an economic recovery not to be linear, Mitsui could face bumps in the road in its resource-related businesses.

With its focus on commodities and fossil fuels, more stringent environmental measures may disrupt the usual demand profile where Mitsui has been active - for example, in coal-powered thermal power generation, and difficulties in getting environmental permits for developing new iron ore deposits.

Conclusion

Mitsui shares provide an opportunity of investing in a stable dividend stream for the next two full financial years. Upside potential comes from increasing shareholder returns and a way to participate in a recovery in iron ore demand.

Although it may not be easy to structure a carry trade like how Buffett seems to have done, Mitsui is a buy considering an attractive dividend floor and its exposure to a recovery in resource prices.

We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

