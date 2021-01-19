Introduction

At the end of September, I made a bullish call on Boston Pizza (OTC:BPZZF) as I expected the upcoming reinstatement of the dividend to boost the share price. That thesis played out very well and the unit price has jumped from C$5.81 to almost C$10.70 right now. I sold the majority of my position in November and the remainder in December as I was fearing the impact of the mandatory debt repayments on future dividends, but upon running the numbers, my decision to sell may have been premature.

The company's primary listing in Canada is much more liquid. The average daily volume exceeds 70,000 shares per day, and Boston Pizza is trading with BPF or BPF.UN as its ticker symbol. I will use the CAD as base currency throughout this article.

The outlook for 2021 is unclear as the mandatory repayment of debt will reduce the distributable cash flow

After several months wherein the dividend was suspended as Boston Pizza was dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dividend was reinstated albeit at a lower level of C$0.065 per month. Additionally, Boston Pizza declared a special dividend in December (payable in January) to make sure it meets the distribution requirements as its intention is to distribute its cash income. An additional C$0.20 per share will be distributed in January as well.

What really piqued my interest and what was my main reason to sell my position in Boston Pizza was this detail in the Q3 press release which was issued about a month after the dividend reinstatement:

Source: press release

So from the recent quarter on, Boston Pizza will include the mandatory principal repayments as a cash outflow. While the company just mentions this as 'a change in how it calculates the distributable cash', including the principal repayments will have a big impact on the distributable cash flow. The press release didn't disclose the size of these mandatory payments, but the MD&A document attached to the Q3 financial results provided more clarity:

Source: MD&A report

So in Q4 2020, the distributable cash flow will be hit by an extra charge of C$0.7M followed by C$1M in each of Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2021 followed by C$0.7M in Q4. This means the total impact on the distributable cash flow in FY 2021 will be approximately C$3.7M before falling back to C$2M from 2022. Sure, as the company repays portions of the principal amount of the loan, the interest expenses will decrease as well, but we can easily estimate the net impact (mandatory principal repayments minus interest cost savings) at C$3.5M for 2021 and C$1.7M for 2022.

Considering 2020 was a special year, we should not be using the 2020 results to determine the distributable cash flows going forward. And we also cannot just use the Q3 results and annualize those, as there is a substantial seasonal impact in Boston Pizza's business result. While not a perfect solution, I decided to get back to the FY 2019 results and use the pre-COVID cash flows minus 20% in FY 2021 and minus 10% in FY 2022 as I doubt we'll see Boston Pizza's revenue reach pre-COVID levels this year. Again, this is a relatively arbitrary assumption, but it will help to understand why the dividend should not be fully relied upon.

Source: Q4 2019 results

Looking at the image above, the company generated a total amount of distributable cash of approximately C$28.7M. As Boston Pizza was paying a monthly dividend of C$0.115, that dividend was not fully covered as the total dividend payments came in at just over C$30M. Boston Pizza already reduced the dividend to C$0.102 which reduced the dividend-related cash outflow to C$26.4M which would be fully covered by the 2019 distributable cash flow. And of course, since the dividend suspension has been lifted, the dividends have been resumed at a lower level of C$0.065 per month for a total cost of just under C$17M. A good move.

But let's now work with the assumptions I mentioned above. As certain parts of Canada have been hit by fresh lockdowns I don't think using a 20% lower distributable cash result in 2021 is outrageously conservative.

This means the C$28.7M will be reduced to C$23M. Deducting an additional C$3.5M due to the mandatory debt repayments would result in a net distributable cash flow of C$19.5M, or C$0.90 per year. As Boston Pizza pays a monthly dividend, this would work out to C$0.075 per month.

For FY 2022, the distributable cash flow (before the repayment of the principal balance of the loan) would be approximately C$25.8M and after taking the principal repayments into account, we will probably come in at around C$24M. This results in a distributable cash flow of just over C$1.10/share or around C$0.09/month.

So by how much can the distributable cash flow drop to maintain the current dividend?

Of course, and I would like to emphasize this, these distributable cash flow projections are based on the important assumptions of a 20% decrease of the distributable cash flow in 2021 compared to 2019 and as of right now, that's just an assumption as we still have 95% of the year ahead of us.

However, I can also reverse-engineer the calculation to figure out by how much the distributable cash flow can fall before jeopardizing the current dividend of C$0.065 per month. We know the dividend payments are now costing Boston Pizza C$17M and adding back the anticipated net impact from the principal repayments would result in a required like-for-like distributable cash flow of C$20.5M. That's a 28.5% drop compared to FY 2019. So long story short, as long as Boston Pizza can keep its normalized distributable cash flow drop limited to less than 28%, the current dividend should be safe.

Investment thesis

This means I likely rushed my decision to sell. While there still are several key risks as the distributable cash flow can decrease by more than 30% due to for instance prolonged mandatory closures or franchisees going bankrupt and those restaurants being removed from the royalty pool, I think Boston Pizza has a good shot at keeping the current dividend unchanged. At the current share price, the annualized dividend of C$0.78 per unit represents a dividend yield of approximately 7.2% and that's something I am more than fine with.

As such, I may re-add Boston Pizza back to my personal portfolio (I currently have no position), preferably under the C$10/unit. While 2021 will still be a tough year, 2022 should be better on the back of an improving economy and lower interest expenses boosting the distributable cash flow. Given the current interest rate of approximately 4.2% on the credit facilities, making the mandatory repayments in Q4 2020, FY 2021 and FY 2022 should lower the interest expenses by almost C$300,000.