I wrote a bullish article on Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) back in January of 2020 and then watched the company's stock drop more than 50% in March as the Coronavirus spread across the US. Instead of taking the opportunity to buy shares at a discount, I decided I didn't want to own a restaurant company in a pandemic and passed on the opportunity. I needn't have worried; BDL handled the pandemic perfectly. Despite difficult conditions, the company had positive net income and generated over $5 million in free cash flow. BDL also received $10 million in PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven; I expect the loan forgiveness to provide a positive catalyst within the next year. When one takes into account the loan forgiveness, BDL is trading at a 25% discount to book value; this is far too cheap for such a high-quality company. I propose that BDL should trade higher due to its effective management, stable operating business, and cheap valuation.

Management Made the Right Moves During the Pandemic

As Coronavirus mitigation efforts ramped up in March, BDL management moved quickly to adapt to the new landscape. Changes began at the top; CEO James Flanigan gave up 100% of his base salary, the CFO and COO took 50% pay cuts, and non-executive personnel received a 20% cut. I see it as a positive that management was willing to lead by example and take the largest cuts. The company also moved quickly to apply for PPP loans and received over $13 million in support from the program (including loans made to limited partners and franchisees). As a result, BDL only had to reduce headcount by 4% and was able to hire some of those employees back later in the year.

Prior to the pandemic, management had opened a new liquor store in October of 2019 and continued their plan of slow but steady price increases within their restaurant segment. The liquor store addition was well-timed. BDL's liquor stores saw increased demand during the pandemic; segment revenue increased 30% over the previous year. Restaurant revenue was down, but small price increases kept food revenue relatively steady and margins positive. In total, management was able to raise restaurant prices 2% during the year and saw a drop in total revenue of only 3%.

BDL had Solid Operating Performance

BDL was able to turn a profit and generate meaningful cash flow in 2020 despite an adverse business environment. The company's mix of restaurants, liquor stores, and hybrid locations served them well; lower restaurant sales were counterbalanced by an uptick in liquor store volume. Restaurant and restaurant alcohol sales were down 4% and 29% respectively, but liquor store volume increased by 36%. Liquor sales, as a percentage of total sales, jumped from 17% to 24% for fiscal year 2020.

(Source: Company 10-K)

BDL eked out a 1.5% net margin attributable to stockholders and generated over $5 million in free cash flow. BDL had a solid year despite the pandemic and would have had an exceptionally strong year had they not had to contend with temporary restaurant closures and reduced alcohol sales in their restaurants.

BDL is Cheap

I was confident that BDL was a stable business before the pandemic and I am even more confident afterwards. Despite the stability and a run-up in the company's share price in the second half of 2020, BDL still has a free cash flow yield of 12.5% and trades at book value. From an earnings perspective, I am happy owning a stable company with a popular brand and a free cash flow yield six times that of the S&P 500 (source). I don't expect the company's revenue growth to deviate greatly from historical averages, but steady price increases and the gradual addition of new locations provide enough growth to keep me satisfied with a long-term investment.

From an asset valuation perspective, BDL's book value includes over $10 million in PPP loans as liabilities; against a market cap of $40 million, this means that BDL was able to borrow 25% of its market cap during the pandemic and will receive a tangible benefit when those loans are forgiven. BDL's book value will rise to $50 million overnight, and I expect the share price to follow suit. A 25% margin of safety is more than enough for a business as stable as BDL.

I don't want my investments to rely too heavily on investor sentiment, but I suspect BDL will also receive a boost when the Coronavirus pandemic has drawn to a close. We have already seen the stock double from March lows, indicating that the market is gaining confidence in the company's position. If investors are willing to pay eight times free cash flow today, how much will they be willing to pay for that cash flow once everyone is free to return to their usual consumer habits? I am planning to hold shares with a long-term focus, but it wouldn't surprise me to see a pop in investor sentiment sometime in 2021.

Conclusion

Having weathered the worst of the pandemic, BDL's future looks bright. I expect to see a meaningful increase in the company's financial performance once they can get patrons back into their bars buying high-margin alcohol. The company was able to continue its pattern of raising prices on their restaurant items and growing the number of establishments they operate. As an additional tailwind, BDL operates primarily in Florida and Florida has been consistently growing its population. The state saw a solid influx of new residents in 2020 (source), some of whom will inevitably be introduced to local favorite Flanigan's. I don't expect BDL to put up double-digit revenue increases, but the company has a proven history of slow expansion, price increases, and responsible management. Given the company's current performance and valuation, I don't need to see much revenue growth to be happy. As a bonus, the company's PPP loans will be forgiven, which will provide a short-term boost to earnings and book value. At a free cash flow yield above 10%, I am happy to own shares in the company, especially after the company showed such resilience during the pandemic.