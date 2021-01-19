Investment Thesis

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is a well managed business with long term growth opportunities. The financial situation is rock solid and the innovative product portfolio enables the company to further increase their market share. Asian markets in particular offer great growth opportunities in the future.

Introduction

Novo Nordisk A/S is a multinational pharmaceutical business headquartered in Denmark. The company has a very strong focus on diabetes care, which represented 80% of their 2019 revenue and makes it the world's largest producer of insulin. The other main segments are hemophilia with 8%, growth disorders with 6% and obesity care contributed 5% to the total revenue.

I am going to discuss three factors in this article for why I think that Novo Nordisk is an outstanding company with great future opportunities and as such an excellent investment for the long term. At the end, I analyze company-specific risks, followed by an evaluation of the current stock price based on historical multiples.

1. Novo Nordisk has an excellent management

That's a bold statement and I want to look at the historic performance to provide evidence for this claim. Of course we all know that there is no guarantee for future success, even the greatest company histories can come to an abrupt end. Still, a consistently well-managed business is reflected in its historical numbers.

Let's have a look at some key measures of the last 15 years, starting with earnings per share, free cash flow and dividends.

The development of EPS and FCF looks like a company everybody wants to own. The dividend is easily covered by the free cash flow and there is quite some safety margin for future dividend increases. There are a couple of ways to increase EPS and I am not against reasonable share buybacks, but I would like to see some organic earnings per share growth as well. Indeed, the number of outstanding shares was significantly reduced from 3.227B in 2006 to 2.335B in 2020. On the other hand there was an organic EPS growth in every year in this period as well, admittedly smaller between 2017 to 2019 compared to previous years.

The other two EPS growth drivers are revenue growth and increasing margins.

Source: DividendStocksCash

Overall revenue development looks good with some flat years between 2015 and 2018. Analysts are very positive for the future. The operating margin is pretty constant, hovering slightly above 40% in recent years (to be more precise, a five year average of 42.4%). That's much better than Novo Nordisk's direct competitors Eli Lilly (LLY) with 23.4% and Sanofi (SNY) with 17.5%.

The balance sheet confirms the positive impressions.

Debt is not a problem at all thanks to the high amortization power and cash reserves. The sheet doesn't show any goodwill, therefore no risk of big writeoffs. The company is in an excellent financial situation.

That was a quick overview of Novo Nordisk's performance over the last 15 years. The management did an excellent job, and I am very confident for the coming years. Again, it's a look in the past and there is absolutely no guarantee for the future, but it provides some strong references that the management knows what it needs to run the business very successfully.

2. Strong product portfolio and market position

Novo Nordisk aims to reach one-third of the global diabetes market in 2025 and they have now reached 29.2%. The market share gains were achieved with increases in GLP-1 and insulin. GLP-1 rose by 3% to nearly 50%. The global rollout of Ozempic in its national operations and the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus in North America have been key to this. Insulin saw an increase of market share by 0.8% and this can be attributed to the launch of new generation insulins in international operations facilitated by their markets bid approach.

The US GLP-1 market continues to show a strong growth and with the uptake of Ozempic and the launch of Rybelsus, Novo Nordisk has a neutral brand market share leadership of over 60%. Measured in total prescriptions, the market share is around 50%.

Rybelsus, the first and only oral GLP-1, had a difficult start due to COVID-19 but it continues to take market share both for the new-to-brand prescriptions (NBRx) and total prescriptions (TRx) which are around 14% and 4% respectively. Market access in the US is now around 85% across commercial and Medicare. Direct-to-consumer advertising was initiated in September 2020. In addition, Rybelsus has now been launched in eight countries.

Diabetes is the core business of Novo Nordisk and they are the global market leader with increasing market share. Moreover they also have a #1 market position for obesity care and a strong second place for hemophilia.

3. Diabetes and obesity are (unfortunately) increasing markets

Diabetes is a chronic disease and unfortunately the numbers are increasing since many years. Nowadays around 463M people have diabetes and roughly 6% are in good control. The diabetes volume growth remains solid with 4% growth in a large $50B diabetes market, and it is expected that 700M people have diabetes by 2045.

In addition to the underlying diabetes volume growth, Novo Nordisk wants to increase their world market share from around 29% in 2020 to 33% by 2025. New innovative injectable products and further accelerated growth with Rybelsus are expected to be the key drivers. Especially the Asian markets offer tremendous growth opportunities in the future.

Let's have a look at Novo Nordisk's valuation

The dynamic fair value calculation from DividendStocksCash is used to calculate the fair value based on historical valuation. More details about the method and procedure can be found here.

The current valuation of the stock is analyzed with the price earnings ratio. Based on the time period between 2010 and 2024 (estimated by analysts), the calculated multiple for P/E is 22.

At the moment Novo Nordisk is slightly overvalued based on this measure. It was undervalued for quite some time between mid 2016 to mid 2019. The stock was fairly valued during the March lows for a very short period of time before becoming overvalued again. Despite the valuation today, an annual yield of 9.6% is predicted based on future earnings / multiples and the current stock price. It looks like a good entry point for a long-term investment.

Company Risks

Novo Nordisk faces the common risks of the pharmaceutical industry. That includes the loss of intellectual property rights, delays or failure of products in the pipeline, market developments or supply chain disruptions.

A company specific risk is the strong dependency on the diabetes segment. Novo Nordisk is facing strong competition and pricing pressure in its biggest market, the US. Another aspect for the Danish company is currency impacts.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk is a high-quality company reflected in the outstanding performance over the last 15 years. The company is operating in an excellent financial situation as the world market leader in diabetes and obesity care. The strong portfolio, including the only oral GLP-1 Rybelsus, enables further market share gains. The diabetes volume growth remains solid with 4% growth in a large $50B diabetes market. Especially the Asian markets offer great growth opportunities in the future.

Based on a dynamic fair value calculation, Novo Nordisk seems to be slightly overvalued, but estimated future earnings/multiples suggest an annual yield of 9.6% till 2024.