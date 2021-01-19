Note: I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I discussed the potential implications of a surprise debt default disclosed by dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime ("Seanergy") in conjunction with the release of its third quarter earnings report.

Photo: Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Leadership", oldest vessel in the company's fleet (2001) - Source: Company Website

At that time, I was concerned with related party and former controlling shareholder Jelco Delta Holding ("Jelco"), a company affiliated with Greek shipping magnate Claudia Restis, apparently pressing hard to get the best possible deal out of a required restructuring of certain junior debt facilities.

A major debt-for-equity swap could have easily resulted in outstanding shares more than doubling and Jelco becoming the company's controlling shareholder again.

Debt Restructuring

Fortunately, my concerns turned out to be somewhat exaggerated as Seanergy managed to restructure the junior debt without massive dilution but Jelco nevertheless got a sweetheart deal:

On December 30, 2020 we entered into definitive documentation with Jelco Delta Holding Corp. (“Jelco”), the Company’s sole junior creditor, concerning $27.2 million of maturities falling due in 2020 and the settlement of accrued and unpaid interest through December 31, 2020. Jelco is a former affiliate of and related party to the Company and pursuant to this agreement, $6.5 million of principal indebtedness under one of the Jelco Loans was repaid, while all other maturities, including those of two Jelco Notes that were maturing in December 2022, were extended to December 2024. In addition, Jelco has agreed to the reduction of the applicable interest rate across all Jelco Loans and Jelco Notes to a fixed rate of 5.5% (previously floating based on LIBOR plus a spread ranging from 5% to 8.5%). Moreover, we have agreed to introduce two interim repayment instalments of $8.0 million each, payable in December 2022 and December 2023 and a semi-annual cash sweep mechanism capturing cash balances in excess of $25.0 million or time charter equivalent revenue of our Capesize fleet between $18,000 and $21,000, provided that such repayment obligations, together with all other prepayment obligations to Jelco, will not exceed $12 million in any calendar year. These arrangements will provide for the swift reduction of the Jelco debt to the extent the free cash flows of the Company permit. Moreover, Seanergy and Jelco have agreed to the settlement of all accrued and unpaid interest through December 31, 2020 and other fees payable to Jelco in an aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, through a private placement of units consisting of one common share (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu of one common share) and one warrant to purchase one common share for a fixed price of $0.70. The issuance of these common shares and warrants closed on January 8, 2021. Each unit was issued at a price of $0.70, in line with the pricing of the Company’s public offering that closed in August 2020 and represents a 39% premium compared to the closing price of the Company’s shares on the date of signing of the agreement. The terms of the warrants and pre-funded warrants are substantially the same as those of the Class E warrants and pre-funded warrants issued in the Company’s public offering in August 2020. The Company has also granted an option to Jelco to convert up to $3.0 million of principal indebtedness under one of the Jelco Loans at the same terms and pricing. Seanergy has also agreed to amend the conversion price of the Jelco Notes to $1.20 per share, which represents an approximately 139 % premium compared to the closing price of the Company’s shares on the date of signing of the agreement. As part of the transaction, Jelco waived any and all past breaches or events of default under the Jelco Loans and Jelco Notes.

The agreement will result in Seanergy issuing 8 million new common shares and an identical number of warrants to purchase one common share for a fixed price of $0.70 to Jelco whose total ownership will be limited to 9.99% of the company's outstanding common shares.

In addition, Jelco was granted the option to acquire another 2.1 million common shares and an identical number of warrants by converting up to $3.0 million in outstanding debt principal.

Lastly, the conversion price of the convertible notes held by Jelco was reduced from a reverse stock split-adjusted $216 to just $1.20.

At the last reported date, the principal amount of convertible notes held by Jelco was stated at $38.8 million which would equal to 32.3 million common shares should Jelco opt for conversion. That said, the 9.99% ownership blocker discussed above would require Jelco to sell some or all of its newly acquired holdings in Seanergy before converting additional shares.

Undoubtedly, the 99.5% reduction in the conversion price of the convertible notes has been the most notable achievement for Jelco in this restructuring particularly given the recent rally in capesize charter rates.

Rally in Capesize Charter Rates

The global capesize vessel index has surged nearly 60% since the start of 2021 to a three-month high, underpinned by strong coal and iron ore demand and concerns of tightening vessel availability.

At these levels, the company's fleet of 11 capesize vessels mostly operating on index-linked charter contracts would generate decent cash flows which, in combination with the newly agreed cash sweep mechanism, could result in reducing the Jelco convertible debt overhang considerably over time.

Unfortunately, charter rates tend to be volatile as very much evidenced by the company's results in recent quarters.

Valuation

As the company has not yet reported fourth quarter results and given some uncertainty regarding potential warrant exercises after the most recent rally in the company's shares, my approximation for current net asset value ("NAV") would be in the range of $0.55 to $0.60 per share.

At Friday's closing price of $0.81, shares are trading at an at least 35% premium to NAV, even higher than fellow momentum crowd favorite Castor Maritime (CTRM).

With shares of proven industry leaders like Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) or Golden Ocean (GOGL) still changing hands at a discount to NAV, Seanergy's premium valuation is difficult to justify even when considering the company's capesize carrier fleet currently being in the sweet spot of the market.

Bottom Line

Kudos to management for successfully concluding the most recent debt restructuring but at current levels the stock looks overvalued relative to industry peers.

With the debt restructuring completed and Q4 results expected to be down both sequentially and year-over-year, it will likely require new multi-month highs in the Baltic Capesize Index for the recent momentum rally to have more legs.

A short position could yield decent results but would require keeping a close eye on the capesize charter market so only the most speculative investors with sufficient access to spot charter rate movements should consider entering a position here.

Otherwise, I would recommend to stay on the sidelines given ongoing high debt levels, a history of massive shareholder dilution and the overhang from 43.7 million warrants exercisable at $0.70 as well as potential Jelco debt conversions going forward.