For anyone that has read my recent work here on Seeking Alpha, I haven’t exactly been bullish on REITs. While there are pockets of goodness in the world of REITs, most of them just plain stink as we look to the post-COVID world. However, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is different, and I’ll explain why below, and why I’m bullish on the stock at $31.

STORE has bounced off of its prior relative peak and gap move up with the vaccine news that occurred in early November, and with those two levels coinciding, should provide strong support. Indeed, we’ve seen two moves down from the stock in the past few weeks to this level and so far, so good. It is my view that any weakness will be contained in the $29/$30 area going forward.

In addition, STORE is vastly outperforming its peer group, as you can see in the bottom panel. STORE has added ~40% against its peers since the bottom in April, and it wasn’t due to some massive spike either; outperformance has been sustained over time. I think this will continue as STORE has superior fundamentals, and I see the stock going higher in addition to the nice dividend. STORE is a buy.

Why I like STORE

STORE has been a superior allocator of capital since it came public several years ago. The company focuses on service sector properties with strong tenants and favorable lease terms for STORE. In exchange, tenants get strong locations with good long-term fundamentals.

Source: Investor presentation

The model works and STORE has managed to grow its portfolio meaningfully every year since coming public back in 2014. Not only has STORE been able to grow, but it is attracting one of the highest-quality tenant profiles in the world of REITs.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s customer profile consists of varying revenue distributions from small to large, with the median at $53 million in annual revenue, but the weighted average at $838 million. In addition, diversification is massive at 100+ industries and 500+ customers. In total, STORE has ~2,600 properties with about one-third of new leases from repeat customers, and the balance from new customers.

Source: Investor presentation

In addition to strong customer fundamentals, STORE has built-in value creators, such as high levels of occupancy, lease escalators, a ~14-year average lease term remaining, and low acquisition costs. STORE’s average investment amount compared to a new version of the same building has been in the low-80% range for years, meaning STORE is providing value not only for itself and shareholders, but tenants as well. That also gives STORE a margin of safety on its investments, and judging by its performance over the years, it is hard to argue.

Source: Investor presentation

Then there is STORE’s occupancy, which is nothing short of breathtaking. The lowest value the company has produced in the past nine quarters is 99.5%, and keep in mind that two of these quarters were in the midst of a global pandemic. STORE has proven superior to its peers over time in finding and executing upon favorable deals, and tenants are responding with their dollars as well.

Source: Investor presentation

Lease escalations are another key part of the strategy, with STORE building in annual lease escalations into about three-quarters of its long-term leases. Essentially none of its leases lack lease escalations, and over time, STORE reckons it is worth about 1.9% annually to revenue.

Source: Investor presentation

However, leverage from higher revenue, as you can see above, is worth more than just the 1.9% from lease escalations. That additional revenue provides leverage on FFO of about 1.55X the growth rate of revenue. In other words, each dollar of incremental revenue is worth about $1.55 in FFO, providing outsized FFO growth over time.

Combined with the company’s efficient capital recycling program, STORE believes it can produce at least 5% internal growth each year.

Speaking of growth, STORE has done a terrific job of putting all of these factors together and producing shareholder value over the years.

Source: Investor presentation

I won’t read the chart to you but in essence, STORE has generated growth in a variety of ways over the years, and in significant quantities. This company is truly one of the best REITs anywhere at this point in time, and I think the valuation is still attractive.

Let’s value this thing

STORE has produced meaningful FFO per share growth over time, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year is slated to see a lower value than last year, but I’ll point out that last year saw above-trend growth, and there was a pandemic in 2020, in case you’d forgotten. I don’t see the very modest decline in 2020 as anything other than a blip in the long-term picture of growth. Keep in mind most REITs grow at somewhat lumpy rates under normal conditions, so the point is not to get bogged down with one weak year; STORE is a long-term winner.

In addition, I think STORE has a potentially lucrative analyst upgrade cycle coming.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To be completely clear, this is not a bullish picture. STORE has received numerous and meaningful downgrades in its FFO forecasts since the pandemic began, and I generally stay away from stocks that have revisions that look like this. However, STORE’s model is better than its peers and there is some bullishness in upward revisions from recent months. I think analysts will be forced to catchup to STORE’s results as occupancy remains high, leaving pricing power and FFO to follow.

Now, how do we value STORE? For REITs, I like price to forward FFO and price to tangible book value, respectively, for a couple of different looks; we’ll begin with price to forward FFO.

Source: TIKR.com

On this basis, STORE looks relatively fairly valued given it is trading for ~16X forward FFO, which is slightly above its long-term average. However, shares were trading for ~20X forward FFO before the pandemic, so I believe the stock’s valuation has a floor around 15X forward FFO, but upside to at least 20X. That’s a favorable risk/reward, particularly as the wheat begins to separate from the chaff in the REIT world; STORE may attract more investor capital again as it did before the pandemic, driving a higher valuation.

Source: TIKR.com

On a price to TBV basis, the story is a bit more bullish as STORE is still trying to rebound from its massive decline last year. Shares trade for 1.7X TBV today, essentially in line with its long-term average, but well below the 2.2X from before the pandemic. Either way you value STORE, it certainly looks to me like there is limited downside, but significant potential upside.

Finally, STORE receives high marks for its dividend, which is obviously a big draw for REIT investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha’s ratings system shows green for all categories, the definitions of which you can see to the right. This is a good place to start when evaluating a dividend stock, and STORE gets the “all-clear” as far as I’m concerned.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, the yield is 4.6% today, which is actually fairly high by historical standards for STORE. The yield spent much of the past three years below that level, so if we use the yield to value the shares, they once again look pretty cheap.

The bottom line is that STORE has a superior model that has worked for many years, the stock is outperforming, and the valuation looks good any way you slice it. For all of these reasons, I think the stock is a buy, and if you want a REIT in your portfolio, you have to consider STORE.