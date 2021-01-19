What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.”― David Levithan

Today, we take an in depth look at an intriguing name in an interesting niche market. This small cap concern, like so many, has seen significant impacts from the pandemic. However, it has substantial room for growth under new management and is an intriguing sub-sector of the market. The investment thesis is laid out in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is a Calgary, Alberta based designer and manufacturer of customized prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces. The company leverages its proprietary software to streamline the entire procedure from design to installation and has shipped over $1 billion of modular solutions since its inception in 2004. DIRTT went public on the Toronto Exchange in 2013, raising net proceeds of $39.8 million CAD ($31.2 million USD) at $3 CAD a share ($2.35 USD). It listed on NASDAQ in October 2019 and trades for just north of two bucks a share and sports an approximate market cap of $175 million. Its shares still trade with greater liquidity in Toronto. All references to currency going forward will be in USD.

Source: Company Presentation

The process with clients typically works in the following manner: A client will hire an architect or designer to conceptualize an interior space. The client then visits one of the more than 75 North American DIRTT Experience Centers, primarily operated by a DIRTT distribution partner, who downloads the design into ICE and receives a quote.

Source: Company Presentation

Once online, a client can modify the design as necessary – with the project’s cost continually updating – taking advantage of ICE’s interactive 3D virtual reality or on-screen computer renderings. Once a final design has been agreed upon, the specs are sent to one of DIRTT’s three (and soon to be four) manufacturing facilities where it is constructed in three weeks or less. The client can track the entire project from sales to installation on the ICE platform. The file containing all the engineering and manufacturing data is saved in case a client desires to reconfigure the space in the future.

Source: Company Presentation

DIRTT has worked with ~30% of the Fortune 500 companies and boasts 7,800 clients worldwide. Its specialty is healthcare, a vertical for which it has completed over 800 projects. In a ~$150 billion U.S. construction market that has been challenged (before Covid-19) by both labor shortages and high labor costs, the value proposition and time savings offered by DIRTT’s less labor-intensive modular solutions has appeal with project managers and contractors. The company competes against commercial furniture manufacturers, such as privately held Teknion Corporation, Haworth Inc. and Allsteel Inc., which also offer prefabricated interior wall solutions, but DIRTT’s solution set is somewhat unique – until recently.

Source: Company Presentation

History

The company had been plagued by execution issues and its stock remained rangebound for ~30 months (2H15-YE17) between $3.50 and $5.50. For example, while it grew revenue 10% in 2017 to $216.2 million, Adj. EBITDA margin decreased significantly, from 11.7% to 5.4% – due in some measure to the construction of DIRTT founder Mogens Smed’s primary residence as an R&D expense. Smed was kicked upstairs to Chairman of the Board at the start of 2018 while a search was conducted to find a permanent successor. In September of 2018, Kevin O’Meara was hired to revamp the company’s operations and eccentric management structure, which had all sales reps reporting directly to the former CEO. Here is a good article for those that want more color on this rupture.

While the board was hiring a new CEO, CFO, and COO, a strong economy helped the company grow 2018 revenue from 22% to $266.4 million with Adj. EBITDA margin rebounding smartly to 15.7% ($56.2 million) and by the Spring 2019, its share price was flirting with $7. However, management was forced to downwardly revise its outlook for FY19 in July due to the loss of several projects, which were blamed on 2018 management disruptions that impacted an inadequately supported sales force on a long sales cycle (re: the prior regime). Not helping matters was a move by Smed to leave the company altogether to start a competitor (Falkbuilt Ltd.), which launched in 2019 and poached significant sales talent from DIRTT – approximately 40 employees in total – over which the company has sued.

In 2019, revenue fell 10% to $240.7 million and unsurprisingly Adj. EBITDA margin fell to 6.7%. In addition to the revenue decline the company was hit with $5.0 million of warranty work related to tile warping and timber that did not meet fire retardant standards. By YE19, shares of DRTT had declined considerably to $3.31.

Four-Year Plan

After a year at the helm and in response to the company’s execution issues, management unveiled a four-year plan in November 2019 with an end game of achieving Adj. EBITDA margins of 20% on revenue of $500 million (based on range midpoints). The first step towards reaching these objectives is the buildup of a sales team with a focus on larger projects and national accounts. DIRTT only participated in 14 projects with budgets over $20 million between 2016-2018, responsible for 11% of its top line versus 63% of the overall construction market. The sales build is to be supplemented by additions to its distribution partner network – eight new ones to date in 2020 – allowing it to enter previously untapped markets in the U.S.

Source: Company Presentation

To support this market expansion, DIRTT is constructing a fourth manufacturing facility in South Carolina at a cost of $18.5 million. It is anticipated to be operational in 1H21. The company has also implemented productivity improvements that have allowed for a 14% headcount reduction while moving the priming function (responsible for the tile warping issue) in house. It has also launched new products, including Inspire low profile wall and Reflect wall, supported by marketing campaigns. All these measures have been further buoyed by a new ICE software release.

3Q20 Results & Outlook

Of course, many of DIRTT’s transformational measures were announced and launched prior to the pandemic, which has negatively impacted commercial construction industry on the whole, while delaying or deferring many DIRTT projects. On November 4, 2020, the company reported a 3Q20 GAAP loss of $0.02 a share on revenue of $46.2 million as compared to a gain of $0.07 on revenue of $65.4 million in the prior year period. Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $850,000 (1.8%) versus $7.9 million (12.0%) in 3Q19. Although the topline cratered 29% year-over-year, it was up 9% sequentially as compared to the $42.2 million generated in 2Q20.

For the first nine months of 2020, DIRTT lost $0.08 a share (GAAP) on revenue $125.8 million against a gain of $0.04 on revenue of $188.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 33% drop in its top line. Adj. EBITDA margin was a negative 3.4% (-$4.4 million) versus a positive 11.1% ($21.6 million). Although many projects were put on hold, DIRTT was able to adapt, developing four interior and exterior freestanding kiosks for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations. Overall, healthcare construction comprised 38% of its 3Q20 top line, aided by three large projects.

Management cautioned that it expects continued softness through the end of the year and into early 2021.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

On the positive side of the ledger, the company held cash and equivalents of $50.7 million on September 30, 2020 – up from $47.2 million at YE19 and $44.6 million on June 30, 2020 – and no debt. It currently had access to $13.7 million under a revolving credit facility and had drawn $3.5 million on an $18 million equipment leasing facility as of the end of the third quarter.

Then on January 7th, the company raised approximately 35 million Canadian from a bought-deal financing of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. It should be noted that DIRTT has received Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy relief totaling $4.3 million and has qualified for an additional $4.5 million. Even without this aid, the company has not hemorrhaged cash in an extremely challenging environment, and as such, there should be no going concern issues.

DIRTT has little support from the Street, I see three Buy ratings and one Sell rating from analyst firms over the past nine months.

Shaun Noll, representing the interests of beneficial owner 726 BF, purchased ~1.9 million shares in late November and early December, bringing the fund’s total ownership interest to 10.3 million shares, or 12% of the shares outstanding.

Verdict

Owing to the pandemic’s impact to its business, shares of DRTT traded below $1 for a brief period in March and April and bounced off $1 as late as July. The stock has since recovered to just over $2 – partially due to the recent aggressive buying of Noll – but is still below its pre-pandemic level of $3. Despite competition coming in the form of its founder and prior CEO, when construction on the South Carolina plant completes in early 2021, DIRTT will have in place all the elements necessary for the execution of its four-year plan. As further awareness of the customized prefab interior product develops, the conventional construction market will be vast with conversion opportunities, enough for two players, even with the trend towards working at home. The biggest question for DIRTT is when does the economy turn. With a Covid-19 vaccine en route, that time should be soon. If the company can execute on its plan and achieve Adj. EBITDA of $100 million by 2023, there is considerable upside. Applying a ten multiple to the essentially debt-free concern would equate to ~$12 a share, providing asymmetrical risk/reward.

Source: Company Presentation

I really like this story and have purchased some shares for my own account. There are only two things keeping me from putting this name into the model portfolio. First, the company is headquartered in Canada. Over the years, I have seen my share of investments with headquarters there not do well, usually because of management issues. The old Pozen (POZN) comes immediately to mind with Nortel and Blackberry being larger and well known implosions. Which directly leads to the second issue, which is the company’s recent somewhat messy management transition even though the new CEO looks solid. Therefore, I see DIRT as a nice watch item position for now.

