Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 10, 2021

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 12, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, January 8th, 2021.

Weekly performance roundup

16 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 17 last week) and the average price return was +1.32% (up from +0.06% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+10.48%), followed by U.S. Equity (+4.04%) and Asia Equity (+3.95%), while the weakest sector by Price was Preferreds (-2.38%), followed by Taxable Munis (-2.19%) and Real Estate (-1.87%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

14 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 19 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.52% (down from +0.12% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+9.28), Asia Equity (+4.26%) and U.S. Equity (+3.89%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Real Estate (-1.37%), Senior Loans (-0.71%) and Taxable Munis (-0.61%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+5.34%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-19.97%). The average sector discount is -6.27 (down from -6.05% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Asia Equity (+1.03), followed by Taxable Munis (+1.00). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-1.66), followed by Preferreds (-0.38). The average z-score is +0.21 (down from +0.38 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are Global Allocation (9.05%) and Limited Duration (8.66%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -6.92% 7.49% 92.09% 0.8 -1.11% 2.46% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) -6.21% 9.36% -8.47% -0.8 -7.62% -1.35% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) -5.23% 3.63% -20.41% -0.1 3.28% 10.09% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -5.08% 5.74% 23.32% 0.8 -4.11% -0.14% Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) -4.63% 7.12% -3.05% -0.5 -1.64% 3.07% Sprott Physical Gold Trust Unit (PHYS) -4.47% % -5.08% -4.5 -2.67% 1.93% Flah&Crum Preferred Securities (FFC) -4.30% 6.98% 6.79% -0.1 -4.03% -0.14% Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -4.20% 6.56% -5.13% -0.6 -4.15% 0.10% Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) -4.04% 8.74% -3.32% -0.5 -0.21% 3.97% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund (FLC) -3.76% 6.97% 2.34% 0.1 -3.65% -0.09%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Mexico Fund (MXF) 14.36% 5.04% -0.04% 4.6 3.63% -12.27% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 10.10% % -5.74% 3.3 11.76% 6.09% STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP (BANX) 6.64% 8.70% -2.28% 0.9 5.07% 0.00% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 5.09% 1.51% -10.59% -0.2 10.88% 4.59% First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) 4.85% 10.38% -12.29% 0.1 10.10% 4.03% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 4.77% 11.27% 7.22% 1.4 4.93% 0.27% Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ) 4.18% 7.78% -11.19% 0.4 5.12% 0.19% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 3.98% 4.01% -3.95% 0.0 5.24% 0.91% Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) 3.93% 5.23% -1.52% 2.8 4.15% 0.00% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) 3.85% 4.91% -21.63% 0.4 15.33% 9.67%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

January distribution changes haven't been updated in our database yet, but I'll highlight some large changes as they appear.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO): Cut from $0.04 to 0.0312 monthly (-22%).

Commentary

The first news to discuss is Voya Prime Rate Trust's (PPR) tender offer results. PPR, a holding of our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, had offered to repurchase 15% of shares at 99% of NAV. It turned out that around 61% of shareholders tendered, resulting in a decent pro-ration factor of 24.4%. Given that we had purchased PPR at a near double-digit discount, this allowed us to score a quick +8.33% gain on the proportion of shares that were accepted for repurchase.

The discount of the fund did widen slightly upon expiry of the offer, but they've merely fallen back to around our original purchase price of PPR. Given that Saba still controls the full board of PPR, we are content to hold this one for a bit longer to take advantage of future shareholder-friendly events should they arise. We still have a bit of spare cash remaining in the portfolio anyway to invest in other tender offers that pop up this year.