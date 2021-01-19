The Buy Thesis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a global hospital owner that's positioned to consolidate and efficiently own the real estate assets of hospital operators. Through sale leaseback transactions, the operators get to grow their businesses and MPW gets an ample stream of durable cash flows.

MPW has been a strong value stock for many years as it's growing FFO/share quickly and consistently while remaining at a low multiple. That multiple has gotten even lower with MPW’s price decline in the past 52 weeks combined with a substantial increase to FFO/share. I calculate today’s multiple at 11.8X proforma run rate FFO which is demonstrably too cheap given the quality, track record and growth of the company. While I have been bullish for some time, the shares just became significantly more attractive with the recently announced purchase of a large portfolio of U.K. behavioral hospitals. I view fair value at $26.00 which is about 25% above today’s price.

I’ll start with a brief overview of the company and follow with extensive valuation analysis inclusive of the new purchase.

Properties, Tenants and Track Record

MPW owns 390 medical properties with 42,000 patient beds, most of which are hospitals or similarly high acuity. The properties are then leased to operators under very long contracts resulting in the majority of MPW’s revenues contractually locked in for at least 10 more years.

With such a long contract duration, there are a couple important aspects to look at:

Inflation protection Default risk

Nearly all of MPW’s leases come with escalators, some of which are based on inflation with a floor. Thus, MPW’s revenues will flex with inflation to keep real cash flows (inflation adjusted) strong.

In some areas of healthcare such as senior housing and to a lesser extent SNFs, (skilled nursing) default is a concern right now with operators working at razor thin margins. It's less of a risk in MOBs (medical office) and hospitals as operator EBITDA is much stronger. Beyond the help from the property type, MPW intentionally works with large and generally successful operators who have strong EBITDARM coverage of rent.

Source: MPW

2.5X EBITDARM coverage is quite good which greatly reduces default risk.

From a diversification of revenues standpoint, there's strength in geographic diversification, but a bit of risk associated with operator concentration.

Source: MPW

These numbers were from before the recent purchase so the U.K. exposure is a bit higher now. Median/Kliniken is a major operator now as MPW already worked with them and just added 800mm pounds of additional exposure.

Over the years, MPW’s basic pattern of business has been buying up large portfolios of hospitals through sale leasebacks with a select group of operators. The company carefully selects high cap rate acquisitions, usually in the 8% to 10% range such that there is a large spread over cost of capital. This has resulted in substantial FFO per share growth which in turn has led to large outperformance.

Since going public in 2005, MPW has returned 454% which dramatically beats the broader market and healthcare peers.

Source: MPW

With interest rates so low, many companies are finding it challenging to source external growth. Most asset prices already are inflated, making growth through purchasing assets quite a challenge.

MPW exists in a niche where there doesn’t seem to be much capital chasing assets and because of this it's able to consistently get high quality assets with high quality counterparties at unusually high cap rates. Beyond the multi-billion dollar acquisition volume of the last couple years, MPW proved their pipeline once again with a big purchase in the U.K.

Behavioral Hospital Acquisition

On Jan. 6, MPW inked a deal to buy a behavioral health portfolio for 800mm Pounds with a GAAP cap rate of 8.6%. Beyond the high cap rate, there are three features of this acquisition that I really like.

2.0X EBITDAR coverage. This is ample given the stability of the U.K. healthcare system 9.9% equity interest in operator tacked on. This equity interest came at only a nominal cost, so it is just a bonus as the operator grows. Closes in first half of 21 and bridge loans in interim so money is not sitting dead.

A frequent challenge for large acquisitions is the lag time between when capital is raised and the actual closing. This often creates a lag period in which the capital raise is dilutive, but in this transaction, MPW has minimized this problem with a fast closing period and short duration bridge loans to the tenant such that the cashflows start even before closing.

Below we calculate the financial impact of this acquisition.

Source: Author

Given the price of the share offering which was used to fund this transaction I calculate the weighted average cost of capital at 6.29%. This leaves MPW with a positive spread of 231 basis points which multiplied by the purchase price signals incremental growth in FFO of $25.16mm or $0.04 per share.

Over the years MPW has grown its FFO/share quite significantly and this transaction should facilitate the next leg up.

Source: Data from SNL Financial. Forward data calculated by author.

Once this purchase completes, MPW’s run rate FFO looks to be $1.73 making MPW’s valuation very compelling.

Valuation

Before getting into the numbers I want to discuss a bit of valuation theory from a normative perspective. How stocks “should” trade.

There is a basic tradeoff between growth and value in that the faster growing a company is, the higher its multiple should be. Similarly, the cheaper a company is, the lower its implied growth. Graphically the “correct” multiple as it relates to growth rates looks like this.

Source: Dane Bowler

This is a bit simplified for illustrative purposes. Mathematically, the blue line would actually be curved to account for convexity if we assume linear scaling.

The point, however, is to demonstrate the qualitative relationship. A fast growing company should trade at some multiple well north of the 0 growth multiple and a negative growing company should trade at some multiple south of the 0 growth multiple.

So what is the 0 growth multiple?

The absolute multiple associated with this threshold changes based on interest rates and market conditions. Essentially it answers the question of how much cash flows investors would demand annually if there was no growth on those cash flows.

If the 10-year Treasury provides a yield of 7%, investors would demand significantly more than 7% so as to compensate for the extra risk they are taking on by owning an equity instead of a “risk-free” Treasury.

The spread between what's demanded and the risk free rate is the risk premium. The demanded premium also varies with market conditions.

Presently, interest rates remain quite low with the 10-year Treasury floating around 1%.

As such, the zero implied growth multiple is higher than it normally would be. For REITs I estimate that the correct multiple for a 0 growth REIT is about 12X FFO. This is derived largely from market data in which the REITs that trade around a 12X multiple are the ones in which consensus is calling for approximately no growth. Given how low interest rates are I think it might be a little bit low as a 12X multiple represents about an 8% FFO yield. That is a 700 basis point spread to the 10-year Treasury representing an enormous risk premium. So I think the 0 growth multiple could be closer to 13 or 14, but REITs are undervalued by the market so it sits at 12.

Regardless, I find it abundantly clear that MPW is mispriced. Trading at 11.8X FFO, the market price is implying zero growth but fundamentally MPW has been growing at a rapid pace. Since 2012, FFO/share has grown from $0.80 to $1.73. And it is showing no signs of stopping.

MPW has a multi-billion dollar pipeline at accretive cap rates and this external growth will sum with the organic growth associated with rent escalators.

Strong FFO growth has supported consistent dividend growth over the past seven years.

Source: SNL Financial

Since the pace of FFO growth has substantially outpaced the rate of dividend growth, the payout ratio has dropped to 62% of forward FFO.

Thus, I think the pace of dividend growth will accelerate once the latest acquisition kicks in.

Given the strong track record and clear growth trajectory, I think 15X is a more appropriate multiple for MPW. This implies about 25% upside from today’s price.

How MPW got so undervalued

I don’t think MPW is perceived by the market as a stock that should be cheap. It's broadly regarded as high quality and the leader in the hospital space.

It's more so that it became accidentally cheap as the chaos of the pandemic market caused it to drop by 45% in the February to March period.

Source: SNL Financial

At the time, it appeared hospitals might struggle as COVID-19 was taking up so many beds and hospitals didn’t get much if any profit from treating COVID-19. These patients were displacing much more profitable elective or semi-elective procedures.

While profitability did dip for the operators, government support kept them afloat and they quite consistently paid rent. MPW’s cash flows barely dipped and coming out of the pandemic MPW is set up for its all time high FFO/share.

So as this pricing weakness corresponded temporally with growing FFO/share, MPW’s multiple dropped to far below fair value. At this discounted price it represents a clear opportunity.