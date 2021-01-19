A Ripe Environment For Covered Call CEFs

This article was originally published on 6-Jan.

Investors in covered call CEFs are fed a lot of marketing materials about covered call CEFs with little of it holding up in reality. In our view, the best reason to allocate to these funds now is because of the current market environment which features both expensive equity valuations and high implied volatility. Expensive valuations are correlated with muted long-term equity performance and high implied volatility raises the call premiums that the funds receive both of which support covered call funds over outright equity holdings. In this article we take a look at this current environment and highlight some of the key decision points for investors in the sector such as benchmark tilt, amount of portfolio overwriting and equity benchmark drag.

We also highlight a number of funds in the sector which we find relatively attractive:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)

A Ripe Market Environment

With strong equity gains likely behind us and the Georgia Senate results already pressuring stock prices, investors may be looking at rotating into covered call strategies from outright equity exposure. In this section we take a look at certain features of the current market environment and why it should be relatively supportive of covered call strategies.

It may not feel like it but the current market environment is actually fairly unusual, particularly in the context of covered call strategies. Two key variables are the valuation of equity markets and the level of implied volatility. As many investors know, the higher the equity valuation, the lower are the expected future returns and the more likely covered call strategies are to outperform long equity exposure. This can be summarized by the following chart which shows a correspondence between higher starting valuation and lower subsequent return.

Source: JPMorgan

Turning to the second key feature of implied volatility - the higher the level of implied volatility, the more expensive are the call options that are sold by covered call strategies and, hence, the more likely they are to outperform, all else equal.

This means that the best market environment for covered call strategies, at least relative to an outright long equity position, is for equity valuations to be high and for implied volatility to be high as well. Unfortunately, these two things rarely go together. When stock valuations are high, the market is generally fairly complacent and the level of implied volatility is unlikely to be high. However, this time around this is not the case as high equity valuations are paired with fairly elevated implied volatility. This unusual combination is likely caused by the unwinding of many short volatility strategies last year due to unprecedented spikes in volatility.

Let's take a look at how the current market environment compares historically. The chart below plots month-end SPX P/E and the VIX over the past 30 years, capped at 50 for both metrics for readability. The red dot shows the current reading as of 2020 December-end. What we see is that the majority of readings are those with the P/E ratio below 25 and the VIX below 20. By comparison the latest month-end figure saw a P/E ratio of around 37 and the VIX of around 23. Not only were both elevated but the combination of high readings is fairly unusual, particularly over the past decade.

Source: Systematic Income

Another attractive feature of the current market environment, particularly for investors looking to allocate to covered call CEFs, is that the sector discount is still significantly below the levels prior to the March drawdown despite a recovery in fund performance.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

All of this suggests that the outlook for covered call CEFs is fairly compelling.

Covered Call CEF Sector Breakdown

Let's take a closer look at the sector and some of the key decision points investors need to make in their allocations.

It's worth saying at the outset that one thing that investors in the sector have to worry about, that is less important in fixed-income, is the relatively high NAV return dispersion. The difference between the third and first quartile of funds in the sector by 5-year NAV return returns is shown below. In other words, unless investors have a strong view on the individual funds in the sector it may pay to diversify their exposure to eliminate the element of luck in their returns. Another consequence of high NAV return dispersion is that allocating exclusively based on discount valuation alone is unlikely to deliver outperformance and may result in disappointing results.

Source: Systematic Income

This would not matter a whole lot if the funds in the sector showed mean-reverting behavior in returns i.e. if those funds with lower returns one year registered higher returns the next year, resulting in similar overall total returns. However, this is not the case. The chart below shows that some funds have shown consistent underperformance in the sector.

Source: Systematic Income

It is fair to say that few investors are long covered calls for the purpose of total return. If we try to do an apples-to-apples comparison and select only those funds with either an explicit S&P 500 equity benchmark or that are well diversified across sectors we see that the CEF population has underperformed outright equity exposure. There was a period during the GFC when the sector did outperform stocks but an overall return of -40% is hardly a good pitch for the sector.

Source: Systematic Income

Aggregate returns can hide a lot of variation, however, in this case they don't. All of the SPX-benchmarked funds have underperformed SPX across any significant time frame.

Income investors are typically dismissive of total returns, focusing instead on the "cold, hard cash". However, there is a direct link between income and the capital base of the portfolio. The higher the capital base the more income that capital can support.

We can illustrate this with the following chart which shows annual distributions from two funds that start from $100 and grow at different rates of return - one at 4% and another at 6%. At the end of 15 years one fund is able to deliver distributions a third higher than the other fund. Of course, we don't know in retrospect which funds will outperform but we can, at least, tilt away from funds that appear to generate negative alpha.

Source: Systematic Income

This also doesn't mean that investors should try to "shoot the lights out" by going for the highest-yield / highest-beta sectors - we saw how well this worked out in MLPs and CLO equity last year but, rather, they should try to avoid funds with significant and consistent historic underperformance of their benchmarks - something we take a look later in the section.

So what can investors use to position in the covered call space? Most obviously, investors can express a preferred sector tilt whether it's tech via the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) or the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) or natural resources via the Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) or global stocks via the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) and the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY).

Secondly, investors can express their view on the equity market. Investors who think that stocks will continue rising at a reasonable clip may want to tilt to funds with a lower overwrite percentage. For example, the chart below shows the performance of two funds with very similar strategies but different overwrite targets. The Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) targets a 55% overwrite while the Nuveen S&P 500 BuyWrite Income Fund (BXMX) targets 100%. Given the strong performance of stocks over the last few years, it's not surprising that the lower overwrite fund is running ahead.

Source: Systematic Income

The third way investors can position across the sector is tilting to funds that have suffered the lowest drag relative to their benchmarks. A key difficulty in comparing returns across the sector is that the sector funds have different underlying index benchmarks such as S&P 500, the Nasdaq, the Russell, MSCI World, MSCI World ex-US and others. So just because one fund has outperformed others doesn't make it a better fund just like a Nasdaq ETF is not a "better fund" than an SPX ETF simply because the Nasdaq had a much higher return than SPX last year.

We can gauge which funds have performed well relative to their equity benchmark using the following chart which shows the life-to-date annual return differential (blue line) and return differential over the past 5 years (orange line) for those funds that disclose their equity benchmarks. For example, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) underperformed its equity benchmark Russell 1000 Growth by about 2.2% per annum life-to-date and about 5% per annum over the past 5 years in NAV terms.

Source: Systematic Income

Based on this metric we like the BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII). The fund's 6.05% current yield is on the lower side in the sector. The fund's discount at 8.9% is wider than the sector average and is at a -1 5-year z-score below the sector average of -0.5.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

For investors looking to diversify away from US exposure, the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) looks good as well with very little underperformance against the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund's discount is wider than the sector average although it is fairly tight relative to the fund's own history - trading at the 0.2 5-year z-score versus -0.5 sector average.

A fund with the broadest equity exposure, having the MSCI World benchmark is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG). It has kept up with its underlying equity benchmark better than all other funds over the past 5 years. The fund's discount has been trading around the sector average which is a historically attractive level for the fund as it used to trade at a premium to the sector. The fund also has a higher than average current yield which makes its discount level doubly attractive.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Traditional Reasons for Being In Covered Calls

In this section we take a look at some of the traditional reasons, often offered by marketing materials, for being in covered call funds.

One typical reason investors mention for being in covered calls is that the sector is very tax-efficient in the sense that its distributions are heavily ROC-based. This is certainly true in aggregate but can vary on a fund-to-fund basis. The table below shows the character of 2020 distributions across the three large fund families in the sector: BlackRock, Nuveen and Eaton Vance. It shows that while a few funds do have very high ROC levels, the median is only 86% and the average is 73%.

Source: Systematic Income, BlackRock, Nuveen, Eaton Vance

The other key point to understand is that, from a total return perspective, it may be better to hold the underlying equity exposure and pay long-term capital gains tax (in effect, creating one's own distributions) since doing so may actually result in higher post-tax returns than using the more tax-efficient covered call funds.

We can illustrate this by referencing the SPX-benchmarked covered call fund returns. The CAGR of these funds have been about 7% since 2004 versus 9.5% for the SPX. These numbers show that investors would have generated higher after-tax returns by simply holding SPX and paying long-term capital gains taxes on their self-created distributions. The other benefit of this is that the timing of the actual distributions would be entirely up to the individual investor.

Another typically mentioned reason for choosing covered calls over plain stock exposure is that covered calls will tend to have lower downside. This certainly can be true but doesn't have to be true. For example, the chart below shows the NAV performance of the SPX-benchmarked or diversified equity covered call CEFs versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - the legend is sorted in the order of performance with the largest drawdown fund at the bottom and vice-versa. The chart shows that SPY was towards the bottom of drawdowns but it still outperformed 5 other funds on the way lower.

Source: Systematic Income

Even if we accept that covered call fund drawdowns are not as deep as those of the underlying equity holdings we run into another issue which is that covered call funds will typically outperform their equity benchmarks only if stocks remain at a lower level or continue to move lower. If stocks bounce back, this covered call outperformance, will disappear in short order. This is exactly what we find in the following chart where we show total NAV returns of the same CEFs for the period when SPX reclaimed all of its losses for the year. Only one fund outperformed SPX and it is an explicitly "risk-managed" fund.

One would have thought that for the period when total returns of the S&P 500 were zero, the covered call funds would have outperformed due to their call premium cashflows, however, this didn't happen.

Source: Systematic Income

Even if we accept that this is sort-of true for fund NAVs, it's plainly false for their price behavior due to the typical discount widening during market drawdowns. This is how the fund price returns looked from the start of the year into the bottom of the market drawdown. Even the one "risk-managed" CEF was barely above SPX.

Source: Systematic Income

Another potential reason for holding covered call funds is made by BlackRock who say that because covered call funds have a lower downside and upside capture ratio they can outperform their underlying equity benchmarks. This is one of those things that is true in theory but not in practice. None of the funds with traded equity benchmarks from BlackRock or any other sponsor outperformed their underlying benchmarks over the longer-term.

Takeaways

Investors are on the receiving end of a lot of marketing materials from covered call funds extolling their virtues such as stronger post-tax returns, low drawdowns, muted downside and upside capture which is supposed to drive outperformance and stronger risk-adjusted returns. None of these really stand up in practice, however. This doesn't mean that investors have to avoid covered call funds. It's just that they have to be clear-eyed about the kind of environment where covered call funds can shine. For investors happy to hold equity-like volatility in their income portfolios that environment is now. Expensive equity valuations and high levels of implied volatility suggest that covered calls are historically attractive holdings, at least, relative to outright equity exposure.