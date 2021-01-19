I think I have a bright future. I know I have a problem which is going to be with me for the rest of my life, but it's for me to manage it. - Andy Cole

During the Q3 earnings call of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), its then-CEO, Tom Fallon, claimed that the company was one of the two American vendors capable of delivering 800+ Gbps (gigabyte-per-second) solutions in the near term. Previously, 800G fiber was not sustainable beyond 100 kilometers, but INFN has successfully delivered the data rate for more than 730 kilometers. It is a significant technological shift that can confer an almost-monopoly status to INFN, at least in the near term.

That is a terrific development and the good news just doesn't stop there.

On December 21, 2020, Citi upgraded INFN's target price from $ 7 to $11. Then, in January 2021, Acacia Communications (ACIA) walked away from a deal with Cisco (CSCO), an event that spells good news for INFN. Growing apprehensions about Huawei's infrastructure security is also likely to work in INFN's favor. INFN's management team believes that the transition to 800 Gbps will be a long process and there are just two suppliers (INFN and WindStream) in the market. Plus, both vendors now have an opportunity to gobble up the business that was originally intended for Huawei.

So, things look good for INFN and all that remains is to check its profitability and valuation before making an investment decision. Here is my analysis:

Profitability

INFN generates about 50% of its revenues from the U.S. market, 30% from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets, and the rest from the Asia Pacific and Other Americas.

Image Source: INFN's Q3 2020 Presentation

The company initiated a restructuring scheme in Q2 2020 that focused on cost reduction and sales optimization. Though it managed to reduce expenses and improve upon its gross profit margin on product sales, it still has much more to do, because, despite all the restructuring, the company reported a net loss of $36 million in Q3 2020.

Image Source: INFN's Q3 2020 SEC Filing

In Q3 2020, INFN's cost of product sales reduced to 70.6% from 73.2%, year over year. The company reduced its R&D expenses by about $6 million and its Sales & Marketing expenses by about $7 million in the same period. However, its interest expense shot up by about $5 million. Its net loss before foreign currency gains of about $36 million was significantly lower than the $85 million loss it reported in Q3 2019.

The numbers suggest that the company is working hard on its restructuring plan - and succeeding.

Another clue that suggests the company's restructuring plan is effective came from its cash flow statements for the first 9 months of 2020. Though the company reported negative operating cash flows of $165 million (p.9), it must be emphasized that if it were not for a large $118 million payment to accounts payable and another $74 million towards accrued liabilities, the company would have reported positive or breakeven operating cash flows.

INFN's current profitability ratios look awful because the company has not been doing well so far, but things are changing.

Valuations

Image Source: INFN's Q3 2020 SEC Filing

As of Q3 2020, INFN's equity capital of $1.89 billion stands reduced to $349 million because of its large accumulated deficit of $1.52 billion. The company has a long road to traverse yet, and wiping out its accumulated deficit is likely to take a few years.

Though the company's Forward EV/EBITDA ratio is very high at 28.67 compared to the sector median of 18.13, implying that its business is overvalued, but its Forward Price/Sales ratio is extremely low at 1.36 compared to the sector median of 4.11, which implies that a large part of its business potential is yet to be priced in.

Summing Up

Though a majority of INFN's equity capital has been wiped off by its accumulated deficit, and even though its EV/EBITDA ratio suggests that the business is overvalued, I am still bullish on the stock as a long-term investment because its future is clear and also for the following reasons:

1. INFN's financials suggest that its management is efficiently sticking to its restructuring plan. It is a slow process and final results will show over time.

2. The company is likely to cash in on a near-monopoly status in the 800 Gbps space in the medium term.

3. The demand for the company's products (XTM platform for 5G, Groove GX, a compact modular platform) is on the rise. The company makes products and components that are used in businesses that have a lot of potential in the post-COVID-19 age - products for businesses like network automation, 5G, fiber deep, cloud networking, and more.

