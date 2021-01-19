Dear Partners,

Happy 2021!

It has been four years since I launched Levered Insight. It goes without saying that I appreciate your confidence in my efforts throughout the years as well as the dialogue and insights you bring. I believe it is a reasonable amount of time to reflect on the results and whether it makes sense for us to continue investing a portion of our capital in this distress oriented, deep value strategy.

Over the four years, our value focused strategy's annualized total return of 7.6% compares unfavorably with the S&P 500 return of 16.0% and our own expectations at the launch of the Fund. As we will discuss later, companies with high growth and momentum attributes have been the "belles of the ball" since we launched the fund. We have done better when compared with value-oriented and long/short indices. Make no mistake, growth rates are an important component in the valuation of any asset. The price paid for growth, however, contrasts an investment process from outright speculation.

Since interest rates are the bedrock with which to value risk assets, let us start there.

Interest Rates

When I launched the Fund, my foundational premise was one of rising interest rates and an expanding opportunity set in distressed businesses. Many businesses would be forced to re-finance at higher interest rates and raise new equity capital at depressed prices. My forecast for higher rates was grounded on the logic that $6 trillion! in explicit Federal Reserve stimulus since 2009 would lead to greater risk taking and credit demand from the private sector. Higher federal deficits would further undermine confidence in the U.S. Treasury (e.g., in 2011, Standard & Poor downgraded the U.S. Government to AA+). This would engender resurgent inflation and a reckoning in the capital structures of many businesses.

What developed, instead, was astounding (to me anyway!). Despite a dramatic corporate tax cut (35% to 21%!) and low interest rates, corporate America did not collectively find a way to reinvest. After a bit of a tax-cut fueled "sugar rush" in late 2017-2018, most of the proceeds from corporate capital raises have gone to re-finance debt/buy back stock/increase dividends instead of productive non-residential fixed investment.

While there are many reasons for the underinvestment, the bottom line is a lack of confidence in an appropriate return on investment. Maybe return expectations are too high for such a low-rate environment? Maybe there is a high level of insecurity regarding consumer demand, technology shifts that require less capital than in the past, changes in regulation, or a dependable framework for international trade? Whatever the reasons, demand for capital for productive uses needs to improve for interest rates to rise in the future.

U.S. 10 Year Treasury Yield

2016-2020

Source: Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

2008-2020

Source: Federal Reserve

Non-Residential Fixed Investment

2017-2020

Source: Federal Reserve

Low interest rates and weak productive capital investment virtually assure low growth for most of the economy. The exception has been the technology industry which is benefiting from two trends. The movement from on-premise to off-premise (aka "cloud") technology spending and mobility as the platforms for business operations, both in running enterprise software applications and reaching consumers, has led to tremendous spending growth on "digitizing" one's infrastructure. This resulted in extraordinary revenue growth for many "cloud", mobile, and SaaS related technology businesses. The combination of fast growth in an environment of extraordinarily low growth elsewhere and exceptionally low interest rates has been a home run for growth and momentum investors. Then came COVID-19! which has only reinforced the need for most businesses to make these technology investments to remain viable.

The month of November was extraordinary in its reversal back toward value-oriented investments. It was our best single month in four years! Whether this is the beginning of a major reversal will depend on the direction of interest rates, the recovery in the economy, and the effectiveness of policies championed by President Biden and Congress.

The following chart shows the QQQ (Nasdaq 100 - Tech heavy), S&P 500 (Cap-weighted), S&P 500 (equal-weighted) and Russell 2000 Value results since our fund began in 2017. Investing in "growth companies" - regardless of price - has trounced value investing. Our distress/value strategy has therefore faced stiff headwinds in generating reasonable absolute results.

Today's Market - Value Creation is a "Witches Brew"

Back in 2007, First Union National Bank ran a dark television advertisement showing an eerie carnival with freakish clowns and magicians selling potions to unwitting attendees. The gist of the ad was that First Union would help you navigate the strange world of consumer finance and exotic financial instruments that had developed. Well, we know how that story ended with what we now coin "The Great Recession" or the "Great Financial Crisis". History may not repeat but it most definitely rhymes.

Today, market values and potentially intrinsic values are being created through narrative and disruptive technology, irrespective of its source. Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations (SPACs or blind trusts as known in past times) are being created almost daily and trading at premiums to their capital base even though they have not made any acquisitions yet). Stocks of companies offering disruptive technology, whether renewable energy, electric vehicle, cloud-based software and services, or some combination of the above, trade in today's market at double digit multiples of revenues. Profits are considered passe and only top line growth matters for many of companies in "securing their footing" in the rapid adoption of the new technology. Sober judgments on profitability, leverage, competition, risk management, are thrown to the wayside like anachronisms from long dead value managers and business consultants. Bottom line, we have seen similar sorts of parties in our investing history and in the textbooks and letters of those long before. It will end badly, very badly for some.

Serious analysts must be perplexed at the valuations afforded companies that have benefited from the pure hype in the marketplace that have come public. Companies such as Airbnb, DoorDash, Peloton, Snowflake, Uber, and Zoom to name a few. These companies command silly valuations with little credence given to competitor inroads into their markets. Furthermore, these companies are quite dangerous to short as near-term price momentum and "red-hot" narratives push them higher.

The Party Continues….

Company Market Value 2021 Revenues 2021 EBITDA

Airbnb (ABNB) $88 bl $4.5 bl $37 mm

DoorDash (DASH) $45 bl $2.8 bl $203 mm

Peloton (PTON) $44 bl $3.9 bl $305 mm

Snowflake (SNOW) $80 bl $580 mm ($239) mm

Uber (UBER) $94 bl $17 bl ($424) mm

Zoom (ZM) $96 bl $2.6 bl $1.1 bl

A zero-interest rate policy by the Fed has been the gasoline to the valuations of these attractive near-term growth stories. Kudos to the venture capital community who invested early at much lower valuations! At today's levels, however, public buyers beware.

Ok, I can't help it but a smart (aleck) investor friend of mine sent me this:

Short Selling

I continue to wrestle with a conceptual belief that short selling should contribute to positive risk adjusted performance over time, 2020 proved to be very disappointing. Rather than stick to shorting highly levered businesses with negatively developing fundamentals where I have made consistent money, I decided to flirt with the incredible speculation and high valuations found in a few of the many fast-growing technology companies. Unfortunately, companies that seemed ridiculously hot in terms of valuation and short-term business momentum, became radioactively hot after Covid-19. The "stay at home trade" caused explosions upward in certain short positions (e.g. ZM, PTON) and my stubbornness made losses worse than they should have been. Hindsight being 20/20, I should have purchased out of the money call options in case the positions went against me, but option premiums are extremely high in today's market given their increased use across novice and professional investors alike. I should have been willing to pay the premium or not play the game!

Short selling is hard! Capital gains, regardless of the holding period, are taxed as short-term gains. You pay a short rebate to borrow stocks and if positions move against you they debit your cash balances. Worst of all, high flying stocks benefit from the "bizzle"- or the narrative spun up by the company and sell-side investment community to create a higher stock price and enrich insiders and bankers. This usually includes creating a total addressable market analysis (TAM) that is much larger than reality and giving the company an exceptionally large share of this TAM in the future.

Going forward, I expect to a) stick to my knitting on high leverage and fundamental disappointment in short opportunities, and b) purchase out of the money calls to minimize the position losses if they go against me.

Stock in the Spotlight - Ingredion Inc.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is a newer security in the portfolio that appears to fit our mold of an attractive franchise beaten down by transitory issues. Ingredion is the new name given to Corn Products International, whose roots lie in a collection of corn-based refineries dating back to 1906. INGR refines corn oil, tapioca, potato and rice into food, beverage, and industrial grades starches and sweeteners. The current trends in food processing include moving to healthier and more natural ingredients. Sweeteners that are lower calorie and sugar-free, plant-based proteins, and the movement toward "clean and simple" ingredients all require agricultural, manufacturing and supply chain adjustments. This is evidenced in INGR both acquiring innovative ingredient makers such as PureCircle (stevia-based sweeteners) and investments in plant-based protein initiatives.

INGR is a global business with roughly 65% of its revenues in North America and the remainder throughout Europe, South America, and Asia. Returns on invested capital have been quite high while free cash generation has been consistently strong in the $350-$450 million range. INGR has grown its dividend, reduced its share count through repurchases and reinvested in the business.

COVID-19 put a dent in INGR sales around the world as consumers shifted from eating out at restaurants toward grocery store and on-line delivery. Food and beverage ingredient (think beer from Mexico in INGR's case) sales weakened considerably as food processors managed down inventories and shifted their downstream product sales toward grocery chains. INGR had faced soft top line sales prior to COVID-19 as food processors slowly move toward better and healthier ingredients - something INGR is working to increase both through new investment (e.g. plant based protein manufacturing) and acquisitions.

We believe once sales growth picks up as people eat out again, INGR will be well positioned, both in resuming sales of its core products and show gains in its new healthier ingredient offerings. Earnings power recover to $7-$8/share is not difficult to model while intrinsic value could drive higher from the $115/value we place on the business today. With the stock at ~$78, that is a 47% upside initially and a growing intrinsic value as time marches on.

Ingredion Share Price

Source: Bloomberg

Notable Investment Contributors

Antero Midstream (+27% YTD) - AM is a natural gas midstream pipeline company serving the Marcellus and Utica shale reservoirs that are explored and produced by its former parent company Antero Resources (AR). AM remains economically bound to AR through long term take or pay contracts that represent ~90% of its revenues. We have been impressed by AR's ability to profitably hedge its various natural gas related fuels which has allowed it to remain profitable during exceptionally low commodity prices. AR continues to own 35% of AM and benefits from the rich dividend that AM generates. We expect AM will continue to pay the dividend, which currently stands at a 15% yield.

New Fortress Energy (+244% YTD) - NFE exploited opportunities to construct and operate in-bound liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities for Caribbean nations that rely on imported diesel fuel to operate their electricity grids. Early success in Jamaica and Puerto Rico is now being expanded into Mexico and Nicaragua to take advantage of replacing high cost imported diesel fuel to lower cost and more environmentally friendly LNG. NFE is also experimenting with hydrogen in its fuel source mix. Hydrogen is the most abundant of elements with zero carbon emission and there are many ventures attempting to lower the delivered price of hydrogen using green energy sources that may create a carbon free breakthrough fuel in the future.

Travel Centers of America (+90% YTD) TA operates 314 highway travel centers, truck repair facilities, and restaurants across the U.S. In our opinion, its assets have extraordinarily strong geographic real estate appeal. We wrote about the opportunity in Seeking Alpha. Travel Centers Of America - Tremendous Upside Through Better Management (NASDAQ:TA) . Service Properties Trust is a significant landlord and owner of TA stock. In 2019, its managing director, Adam Portnoy helped recruit Jonathan Pertchik, a seasoned turnaround executive, to be TA's CEO. Mr. Pertchik is focusing his efforts on reducing the large expense base at the company that may set it up for a sale in the coming years.

Notable Investment Detractors

KLX Energy (-80% YTD) - KLX Energy offers oil service equipment to the oil and gas industry. KLX merged with Quintana Energy earlier this year. The company offers drilling, completion, production, and abandonment services across all the major oil and gas basins in the U.S. The collapse in oil and gas prices since the onset of Covid-19 have reduced demand for KLXE oilfield services. KLXE's liquidity position appears adequate and it has been able to reduce operating losses to a cash breakeven point. KLXE stands to move sharply higher should the global economy rebound, and oil and gas demand improves. We own both the common stock and the corporate bonds (where we have made money).

Peloton (+434% YTD) - PTON's popular exercise bike and subscription service has been a home run for investors during the stay-at-home pandemic. We have been short this name due to a) lower margin profile than many believe as it will be forced to spend more on advertising, fight patent infringement litigation, pay music royalties, and lower its subscription prices to compete with new entrants. This competitive reality will undermine high flow through rate of free cash flow that other subscription businesses enjoy.

Lumen Technologies (-19% YTD) - Lumen is the new name for CenturyLink, a long-time portfolio holding. Lumen offers voice, data, and video services for consumers and enterprises. We believe fiber-based growth in its large enterprise businesses will slowly outpace the declining copper-oriented consumer business. We continue to find the national and international fiber footprint to have significant long term asset value that is not reflected in the share price. In a June 2020 presentation, management suggested the value of its fiber assets to be in the $29-$35 billion value based on a 10x-12x EBITDA multiple. Large outside shareholders such as Southeast Asset Management have gone active in their efforts to have the company unlock the value of its fiber assets. Despite the stock decline, we have benefited from a large, well secured dividend - currently yielding 10%.

Source: Lumen Technologies (formerly Centurylink)

Positioning and Outlook

The rotation toward value type investments and the run-up in the markets has narrowed some of the price/intrinsic value opportunities visible to us now. We are more conservatively postured than in many years. Our cash position is roughly 15% and we own another 3% position in gold or related equities. Conversely, our short positions stand at roughly 4% of the portfolio, reflecting skittishness around shorting on fundamentals in today's market.

There are many macro-economic variables to play out over the short term that may create opportunities to redeploy capital. On the political front, Georgia has elected two Democrats to serve in the Senate. This Democratic control of both the Senate and the House will undoubtably improve President Biden's ability to execute a on wide range of policy initiatives. We should expect higher corporate tax rates and higher income individual tax rates to help fund broad stimulus and infrastructure programs. On the health front, a properly executed widespread distribution and adoption of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 should re-accelerate economic activity for the industries most affected including travel and leisure. Interest rates may grind higher due to both fiscal stimulus and a more neutral Fed, further enhancing the rotation trade [Author's note: the 10-Yr Treasury yield has moved upward to 1.10% as of mid-January].

To reinforce our message, Levered Insight's strategy remains focused on distressed turnaround businesses where low current valuation and the prospects for longer term valuation creation drive our investment decisions. I believe it remains a solid diversifying category to passive/index fund products such as the richly valued S&P 500.

Please keep your ideas coming!

Warmest Regards,

Eduardo A. Brea, CFA

Managing Partner

1/15/2021