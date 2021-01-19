It's been a busy past couple of months for explorers transitioning to producers with MAG Silver (MAG) in November, Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) in December, and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last week. In the latter case, the company is getting ready to pour its first gold before month-end with ore from its Rodeo Project in Mexico. This should allow the company to generate meaningful revenue and cash flow finally. However, with the share price up 450% in the past year, it's hard to argue for a valuation disconnect that would translate to a further re-rating. This is because Golden Minerals is trading at roughly 4x revenue vs. other junior producers at less than 2x revenue. Given this relative overvaluation and the fact that Rodeo has a short mine life, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$0.72.

Golden Minerals announced that it has begun production last week and managed to complete this transition both on budget and two weeks ahead of schedule. The company has now transported its first loads of material from its Rodeo Project to its Velardena oxide mill that lies 80 kilometers away and anticipates to pour its first gold (GLD) by month-end. This is great news for the company because it should allow Golden Minerals to continue drilling out Rodeo and other projects without restoring to share dilution, given that it is finally generating cash-flow. In fact, assuming a gold price of above $1,625/oz, Rodeo is on track to generate nearly $25~ million in after-tax free cash flow over two years. Let's take a closer look below:

Golden Minerals has been an extremely disappointing performer for shareholders in the precious metals space the past decade, with the stock down 98% from its 2011 peak and over 95% even after its recent massive rally. This is because the company has had to dilute massively (30 million shares to 152 million shares) to fund its day-to-day operations and exploration, with no meaningful revenue to speak of over the past decade. However, the relatively high-grade Rodeo Project in Mexico has fixed this issue as we begin the new year with projected production of 15,000~ gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] from Rodeo in FY2021 and 16,000~ GEOs in FY2022. If we assume a conservative gold price of $1,700/oz, this translates to $25.5 million in annual revenue or a nearly 400% increase from estimates of $6.6 million in FY2020.

While no further share dilution is great, the shift to more meaningful positive free cash flow from an asset should also allow Golden Minerals to look at restarting its Velardena Project online by 2022, where it has a mill on standby. A Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] completed last year that looked at the use of bio-oxidation and leaching of pyrite concentrates could be a game-changer, with gold recovery rates expected to improve by over 6000 basis points (90% vs. below 30% in 2015). Previously, restarting the operation was not feasible, but this new technology to pre-treat refractory ores and concentrates ahead of the conventional cyanide leaching could be the answer. While the study is preliminary in nature, it envisioned a 10-year mine life with total metals production of 12.3 million ounces of silver (SLV) and 188,000 ounces of gold. This translates to an average production profile of more than 20,000~ GEOs per year.

While this is certainly quite impressive and could translate to revenue of over $42 million per year by FY2023, with production increasing to above 25,000 GEOs, there's still no production decision yet. The good news is that the pre-production capital is expected to come in at a very modest $10.3~ million, including a 10% contingency. Meanwhile, the development time is only 1 year, with the main construction being a bio-oxidation circuit at the company's existing processing facility. Given that Golden Minerals should generate free cash flow in FY2021, the company may not need to dilute to bring Velardena back into production, which would be a saving grace for the share count. This is because if not for Rodeo's cash flow, this could have led to the dilution of an additional 50 million shares to fund development. Assuming $5 million in free cash flow next year and the company's current cash balance of $8~ million, Velardena could be funded internally for the most part.

Finally, it's worth noting that Golden Minerals has partnered with Barrick Gold (GOLD) on the El Quevar Project, a high-grade silver project in the Salta Province of Argentina. Currently, the project holds a resource of 49.4 million ounces of silver at an average grade above 470 grams per tonne silver, making it one of the higher-grade silver projects out there. Barrick has the option to earn a 70% interest in the property by spending $10 million on exploration and completing a Pre-Feasibility Study with at least 2 million gold equivalent ounces. At a silver to gold ratio of 70 to 1, the project is already one-third of the way there with 45 million silver-equivalent ounces, but a positive Pre-Feasibility Study is still quite a distance away. In addition to Golden Mineral's 30% participating interest in the project, assuming Barrick gains 70%, Golden Minerals will also hold a 5% royalty on the first 29 million silver ounces produced.

So, with one mine starting up, one mine in the wings, and a potential royalty with a sector behemoth like Barrick, why not buy the stock here?

While Golden Minerals undoubtedly has long-term upside if both El Quevar and Velardena come online, there are still no guarantees on either of these outcomes currently. In the former case, I would expect Golden Minerals to carry out a Feasibility Study before restarting Velardena. We need more ounces, a Feasibility Study, and Barrick to stay interested in the latter case. Therefore, today's investment case is simply that Golden Minerals is a 15,000~ ounce per year producer that no longer needs to dilute shareholders. This is an improvement from the previous investment thesis, where we had an explorer with minuscule annual revenue and steady share dilution. Still, with $20 million to $25 million in revenue expected next year, a $106~ million market cap at US$0.70 is no longer a cheap valuation. This is because the stock is trading for more than 4x projected revenue of $25.5~ million. Conversely, Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) is trading at barely 2.2x trailing revenue with a $72 million market cap and revenue of $32~ million. Golden Minerals projected revenue is based on 15,000 GEOs sold in FY2021 at a conservative gold price of $1,700/oz.

Golden Minerals was one of the top-performing gold stocks last year with a 145% return and was up an incredible 450% for shareholders that bought during the COVID-19 Crash in March. However, this incredible performance has priced in much of the recent transition from explorer to producer, with the stock trading at a market cap of $106~ million. While it's certainly possible that the stock could go higher if it can bring Velardena back into production in H2 2022, I think there is better value out there in the junior producer space, like Anaconda Mining. Therefore, I see no reason to chase Golden Minerals above US$0.72.