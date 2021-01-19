Steel City Capital Investments Q4 2020 Letter
Summary
- Steel City Capital Investments, LLC is a registered investment advisor that provides investment management services to a long-biased investment fund and separately managed accounts. We adhere to a value-oriented investment in our pursuit of generating long term growth of capital for investors.
- In the fourth quarter gained 7.2%; and +10.0% for the year, compared to +16.3% of S&P 500 Index and +16.3% MSCI All World Index.
- I have sought to fine tune risk management “rules” around short positions as they pertain to position sizing and when to exit.
- As I reflect on our 2020 performance vis-à-vis the market, there are portfolio management decisions that I would unabashedly make again, and others which served as humbling “learning experiences.”.
