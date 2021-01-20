Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) is one of the companies that was hit really hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of ramping up to full production capacity, the Pumpkin Hollow underground mine had to be suspended during the spring months. As a result, the company got into financial trouble. In July, Nevada Copper made a very painful equity financing to raise C$97 million ($76 million). Nevada Copper issued 667,503,553 new shares and 333,751,777 share purchase warrants with a strike price of C$0.2 ($0.16) and 18-month maturity. The proceeds were used to repay $30 million of convertible notes and to fund the mine restart and ramp-up. The mine was restarted in August. By October, 1,322 tonnes of copper concentrate were produced. By November, steelworks at the main shaft were completed. The underground materials handling system was completed in late December.

Another important achievement reached in December was the completion of a new financing package. As a result, the company got into a much more comfortable financial position. The financing package consists of $26 million extension of unsecured debt, $15 million increase to the senior credit facility, $5 million increase to working capital facility, and $5 million cost overrun facility. Together with C$33 million ($26 million) raised via the equity financing announced on January 12, Nevada Copper should be sufficiently financed to reach the full production capacity of the underground mine and it should have also a cash buffer big enough to survive another mine closure, should the pandemic situation deteriorate again.

The Pumpkin Hollow Project

The Pumpkin Hollow Project consists of several deposits but in general, it is divided into an underground and open-pit mining operation. While the underground mine is in advanced development stages and it should be fully ramped up later this year, the open-pit operation is only in a pre-construction phase.

The underground operation has reserves of 760 million lb copper, 143,400 toz gold, and 3.32 million toz silver. However, only slightly more than 50% of measured and indicated resources were included in reserves. The measured and indicated resources contain 1.5 billion lb copper, 291,000 toz gold, 6.26 million toz silver, and even 9.6 million tons of iron. And there are also inferred resources that include 636 million lb copper, 87,000 toz gold, 1.88 million toz silver, and 3.7 million tons of iron. It means that there is significant potential for future expansion of the underground reserves and the mine life of the underground operation.

Source: Nevada Copper

The underground operation should have a throughput rate of 5,000 stpd (short tons per day), producing 47.9 million lb copper per year on average, over the 14-year initial mine life. The C1 cash cost should be $1.81/lb copper and the AISC should equal $2.26/lb copper. However, the AISC was projected only at $1.86/lb copper over the first 5 years. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $182.4 million.

Using a copper price of $2.6/lb copper, $1,300/toz gold, and $17/toz silver, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the underground operation was estimated at $100 million, with an after-tax IRR of 12.8%. However, at a copper price of $3.5/lb (which is in line with the current market price), gold price of $1,300/toz, and silver price of $17/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $421 million, and the after-tax IRR equals 33.6%. The base-case scenario envisions copper prices of $2.83/lb in year 1, $3.05 in year 2, $3.14 in year 3, and $3.2 over the rest of the mine life (gold - $1,276/toz, $1,285/toz, $1,284/toz, $1,325/toz; silver - $18.77/toz, $19.4/toz, $19.53/toz, $20.01/toz) and delivers and after-tax NPV(5%) of $301 million and after-tax IRR of 25%.

The open-pit resources contain 5 billion lb copper, 879,000 toz gold, and 29.78 million toz silver in the measured and indicated, and 197 million lb copper, 37,000 toz gold, and 1.01 million toz silver, in the inferred category. A substantial portion of resources is created by reserves that contain 3.59 billion lb copper, 617,000 toz gold, and 21.27 million toz silver. But the deposit is still open in several directions.

Source: Nevada Copper

The open-pit operation should start with a throughput rate of 37,000 stpd that should be later expanded to 70,000 stpd. It should be able to produce 163 million lb copper per year on average, over the mine life. The C1 cash cost was estimated at $1.73/lb copper and the AISC was estimated at $2.03/lb copper. Despite the economies of scale, the costs are higher compared to the underground operation. The reason is that the open-pit ore has much lower grades. While the underground ore has copper grades of 1.59%, the open-pit ore has copper grades of only 0.47%. A similar difference can be seen also in the case of gold and silver grades. The initial CAPEX for the open-pit operation should be $672 million. But there is also an expansion CAPEX of $473 million, needed to increase the throughput rate from 37,000 to 70,000 stpd. The after-tax NPV(5%) was projected at $1.2 billion and after-tax IRR at 21%, at the base-case metals prices as mentioned above.

The risks and opportunities

Nevada Copper should do well at the current metals prices. If the underground mine ramp-up progresses well, it should be able to generate a free cash flow of around $80 million per year over the first 5 years, at the current copper prices. Nevada Copper's market capitalization is $205 million right now. After the recently announced equity financing is completed, it should be around $230 million. Therefore, we can come to a price-to-free cash flow ratio of approximately 2.9, which is a very low number that offers enough space for a very nice triple-digit share price gains. And this is based on the underground mine only. The open-pit mine offers further upside potential.

But as indicated above, there are also numerous risks. First of all, the ramp-up needs to be smooth. Commercial production should be reached this year, but anything can happen, as the COVID-19 pandemic still isn't over. Fortunately, after the recent financing package was completed, Nevada Copper is much better prepared for this potential threat.

Another problem is that the profitability of the underground, especially of the open-pit operation, is highly leveraged to copper prices. At a copper price of $2.6/lb, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the underground operation declines to $100 million, which is less than 50% of the current market capitalization of Nevada Copper. The open-pit mine with higher AISC and substantial CAPEX needs would be hit even harder. The copper prices are over $3.5/lb right now and the copper market fundamentals are good, especially due to the green revolution in transportation and energetics. Moreover, the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic should start improving due to the vaccinations. However, in the past, we had numerous opportunities to see how volatile and also surprising the copper market can be.

Also further share dilution presents a serious threat. The initial CAPEX for the open-pit mine is estimated at $672 million. Yes, there is some chance to finance it using a combination of debt and internal cash flows (maybe supplemented by the sale of a precious metals stream), however, in this case, Nevada Copper would have to wait for several years. The free cash flows should amount to $80 million per year if the current copper prices prevail. But a big portion of this cash flow should be used for debt repayments. As of the end of Q3, Nevada Copper's debt equaled $166 million. It is not yet known how much money will be drawn from the recently announced financing package, but it is reasonable to expect the debt to increase to the $200 million level. In other words, if the management decides to develop the open-pit mine soon, share dilution will be inevitable. But its extent is hard to estimate right now, as it will depend on many variables.

The bad news is that significant share dilution will highly probably occur even without the open-pit mine development. There are 391 million warrants outstanding right now. Out of this number, 333,751,777 were issued in July 2020, with maturity in January 2022, at a strike price of $0.16. There is a high probability that these warrants will be exercised, adding around 25% to the current share count.

And it is important to note that the shareholders should be prepared also for share consolidation soon, as the news release announcing the new financing package states:

Approval by the Company’s shareholders of the Pala Credit Facility and the related guarantee arrangements, as well as a share consolidation, is a requirement of the Pala Credit Facility. Shareholder approval is not a condition for the closing of draws under the Pala Credit Facility, but will result in an event of default if not obtained at the Company’s next annual general meeting.

Although the share consolidation alone technically doesn't cause any harm, it has a very bad reputation and investors often react negatively to it. Therefore, Nevada Copper may experience some short-term weakness related to this corporate event.

Conclusion

The suspension of operations and huge share dilution had a negative impact on Nevada Copper's share price. The shares traded around $0.3 in early 2020, only to decline to the $0.1 area in March. Around this price level, the shares remained for a better part of 2020. In early November, the share price declined to $0.05, but the subsequent recovery took it to the recent high at $0.22, reached on January 8. However, the signs of copper market weakness together with the freshly announced equity financing threw it back down to $0.14. As shown in the chart below, this decline returned the RSI back to normal levels. On the other hand, the share price crossed the 10-day moving average to the downside and the next support is only in the $0.1 area, which may indicate further near-term downside, depending on the copper market and broader stock market development.

If everything goes well, Nevada Copper offers nice triple-digit upside potential. Although from a technical point of view, a short-term weakness cannot be excluded. If the ramp-up process goes smoothly and copper prices remain at or above the current levels, Nevada Copper's share price should cross the $0.3 level quite easily by the end of 2021. On the other hand, there are also numerous risks, ranging from potential further share dilution to possible financial problems if the copper prices return to levels below $2.5/lb. Nevada Copper is worth a closer look, but the investors should be cautious and not overweight their position. It is also possible to note, that investors looking for a growing copper producer should take a look also at Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) (an article can be found here) Taseko Mines (TGB), or Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) (an article can be found here).