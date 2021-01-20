Sentiment Isn't Saying What You Might Think It Is

There are only two constants in the stock market: fund flows and fear. In this piece, we review the level of investor fear as implied by several sentiment measures and show that there is much less complacency than reported by the media.

AAII

The AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) survey asks its participants whether they think the stock market will be higher/lower/or the same six months in the future. Bullish responses above 50% are necessary, but not sufficient for market tops to form; in November, the AAII survey had bull sentiment at 54%, but that has fallen back to the mid-forties. At the moment, more than 50% of investors expect the market to be unchanged or lower in six-months time. (Note: Last week's AAII survey suffered from a technical issue, so we are using the prior week's numbers.)

Although bullish readings above 50% correlate with market tops, both minor and major, there are several instances where the market rallied significantly higher despite elevated bullish sentiment (black rectangles on chart below).

During the early and mid-1990s, elevated levels of confidence existed even though the market had already doubled and tripled since the 1989 low (pink rectangles above), yet the market went on to double again before finally topping out at the end of the decade.

This is similar to the current situation; the market has had a tremendous rally off of the pandemic low, and the AAII bull sentiment spiked above 50%, and there are similar noises being made about the overvaluation of the stock market today as during the mid-90s--remember Greenspan's "irrational exuberance" comment in 1996, after which the market climbed a further 100%. AAII investor confidence is not overdone.

Hedging Levels

Put:call ratios are a proxy for hedging levels and, therefore, useful for gauging investor fear. The lower the put:call ratios are, the less hedging that investors are engaged in and the less fear they have.

Equity hedging hit the lowest point in a decade recently, but it has recovered somewhat. The equity put:call ratio is neutral-to-bearish at this point; if the SPX continues pulling back, it is unlikely to drop very far (chart below).

Although the put:call ratio (hedging) is very low relative to the last two decades, it is not low when compared to the early 1990s, at the start of the tech bull market. The current 10-day MA of the total put:call ratio is at 0.75 which is the same level as in 1994. At that time, the ratio dropped down to 0.42 over the following 6 years, while the SPX rallied more than 200%. The current hedging levels are not an indication of "irrational exuberance" (chart below).

NAAIM

Elevated levels in the NAAIM index (National Association of Active Investment Managers) are frequently cited as evidence of excessive bullish sentiment. However, when you look at the 50-week MA you find that it tends to roll over ahead of a market top, and lags during recoveries. The nominal NAAIM index is at an elevated level, but the 50-week MA is in a broad, extended recovery that has much further to climb before we need to worry about investor exuberance (chart below).

Investor complacency is not an absolute. Despite all the talk of exuberance and excess, we think there is a long way to go before we reach a truly dangerous level of investor over-confidence. There are trillions in investment funds that will flow into the new alternative energy and ecological infrastructure revolution that is only now starting to unfold and which will likely last for a decade or more, like the communication technology revolution did in the 1990s. One way that investors can ride this tech bull market is to invest in alternative energy and infrastructure ETFs like Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW).