Broadleaf Partners 2021 Investment Playbook

Broadleaf/Doug MacKay profile picture
Broadleaf/Doug MacKay
98 Followers

Summary

  • Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process.
  • We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.
  • How we react to changes and new information is a fluid exercise subject to our discretion, but always made with a longer term perspective in mind and the intent to drive superior returns over time.

Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process. We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.

This piece isn’t meant to be detailed or comprehensive. Our hope, rather, is that it may help you gain a better understanding of the primary influences that could drive our investment decisions in the coming year. How we react to changes and new information is a fluid exercise subject to our discretion, but always made with a longer term perspective in mind and the intent to drive superior returns over time.

We appreciate your continued confidence in our approach and interest in our work! For our latest thoughts, please read Broadleaf 2021 Investment Playbook.

View as PDF
Our 2021 Playbook January 15, 2021
14

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Broadleaf/Doug MacKay profile picture
Broadleaf/Doug MacKay
98 Followers
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Broadleaf Partners, LLC. Responsible for setting the overall investment strategy at Broadleaf and the primary portfolio manager of the Broadleaf Growth Equity Portfolio. Over 30 years of investment experience. Graduate of Miami University, hold an MBA from Case Western Reserve University along with a CFA charter.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.