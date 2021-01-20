Oaktree Capital CEO Howard Marks discusses in his latest memo the idea that there are certain truly wonderful businesses that investors should never sell.

These are businesses that are able to compound retained earnings at a high rate and can scale with little to no additional capital investment over a long runway.

Such companies essentially are able to print cash since they are able to generate additional profits without having to invest significant incremental capital. As such, it becomes very difficult to overvalue them as their growth runway and ability to generate incremental shareholder value are limited only by the skill and tenure of their management.

Source

Buying one of these businesses and holding it forever - through peaks and troughs - is almost always much better than attempting to repeatedly buy average businesses at a deep discount and then sell them at fair value, because you only have to buy a truly wonderful business once and then you can forget about it. In contrast, continuously buying and selling average businesses must - by nature - be repeated many times and brings with it three major drawbacks:

You must be right many times buying and selling average businesses to equal the long-term compounding impact of simply buying one truly wonderful business and holding it forever. It is much more labor-intensive, taking time away from other pursuits. You lose the compounding effect by having to pay taxes every time you sell.

If we are able to understand a wonderful business sufficiently to come up with a fairly reasonable idea of what its fair value is, we should feel much better about paying that price for it or even a slight premium and then holding it forever relative to pursuing one of our typical value opportunities. To sell prematurely, even if the price looks a bit frothy, would be to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Of course, there is always some uncertainty involved when buying any investment, so we are not advocating concentrating your entire portfolio into just one or two stocks. However, the point is simply that - as value investors - we should not become so overly obsessed with buying deep value stocks that we lose out on some other businesses with a much greater chance of generating long-term alpha.

As Warren Buffett has famously said:

Source

With this in mind, we now turn to two businesses that we believe have the qualities of truly wonderful businesses and which are poised to continue compounding investor capital at attractive rates over the long term: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR).

We believe that both businesses will generate alpha over the long term because:

1) They Have Fortress Balance Sheets

BAM possesses an A- rated balance sheet with immense amounts of liquidity that will enable it to weather black swan events and respond opportunistically to create additional long-term value for shareholders.

KKR possesses an even stronger balance sheet than BAM, with an "A" credit rating and - much like BAM - has plenty of liquidity that will enable it to survive the hard times and strategically pursue opportunities to generate long-term alpha for shareholders.

2) They Are Truly Wonderful Companies

Both businesses possess numerous competitive advantages which give them wide moats and make them truly wonderful companies that should be able to compound investor capital at high rates for many years to come:

Geographic Diversification

BAM invests in over 30 countries across 5 continents:

Source

Meanwhile, KKR has 20 offices in 15 countries across 4 continents:

Source

Broad Asset Diversification

BAM invests mostly into real assets, and its portfolio includes globally diversified portfolios of real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy generation assets, private equity, investment products, and private credit.

KKR invests heavily into private equity (especially healthcare growth and information technology growth), and also has substantial holdings of real assets, private markets, leveraged credit, alternatives credit, and hedge funds.

Source

A Large Business Network

Built over the course of a 120-year history, BAM's vast business network enables them to pursue creative and opportunistic business deals that they wouldn't be able to otherwise, such as their recent joint investment with Simon Property Group into J. C. Penney (OTCPK:CPPRQ):

Meanwhile, KKR's network has been built through its 44-year history of delivering results and also gives it access to alpha-generating opportunities that less-connected investors miss out on.

Significant Scale

BAM is able to invest in deals that many other investors are simply unable to, thanks to their $575 billion in assets under management.

KKR's scale, while definitely smaller than BAM's with $222 billion in assets under management, still gives them plenty of scale to play in large deals with fewer competing buyers.

Lower Cost of Capital

Both businesses possess this advantage which enables them to buy assets and businesses with higher interest costs and then refinance that debt at a lower rate to create value.

Operational and Capital Allocation Excellence

Between BAM's real asset operational expertise and KKR's vaunted private equity credentials, both firms are able to generate alpha in their investments.

Source

Proven Ability to "Print Money"

Both businesses have lengthy track records of successfully creating and growing new businesses through their rapidly growing asset management businesses.

Over the past 18 years, BAM has grown their assets under management from ~$20 billion to ~$575 billion:

source

Over the past 15 years, KKR has grown its assets under management from ~$23 billion to ~$222 billion. However, with the acquisition of insurance giant Global Atlantic, their assets under management will swell to $294 billion:

Source

Use of Publicly Traded Subsidiaries

A final competitive advantage that is unique to BAM is its use of publicly traded subsidiaries like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). This gives them attractive opportunities to capitalize on public-private market disconnects to create additional value and attract additional sources of permanent capital.

3) Very Long Growth Runways

An additional $50 trillion is expected to flow into alternative investments over the next decade as investment funds increase their allocation to real and alternative assets:

Source

This should serve as a major tailwind for both businesses as they continue to grow and expand their asset management businesses.

BAM's pre-eminent positioning as one of the world's leading alternative asset managers gives it a long growth runway given current macroeconomic conditions and global trends.

Its renewable energy business is positioned at the helm of the world-wide drive to decarbonize the power grid, its infrastructure business is investing heavily in the 100-year upgrade cycle for data infrastructure, its private equity business is primed to boom as recapitalizations come for private equity, its Oaktree Capital private credit business should see a surge of opportunities emerge as government stimulus winds down, and their Class A real estate portfolio should see significant NAV gains as cap rates compress to adjust to lower interest rates.

BAM is already working on creating new ancillary businesses which could bring in hundreds of billions of additional assets under management.

Meanwhile, KKR sees tremendous scaling potential for its asset management businesses:

Source

4) They Have a Defensive and Inflation Resistant Nature

Most of BAM's assets are defensive given their mission-critical nature, long-dated cash flows contracted to creditworthy tenants, and/or their focus on profiting from financial distress in other businesses.

Their recent acquisition of a majority stake in Oaktree Capital added a sense of antifragility to the business, as that business specializes in profiting from financial distress in businesses.

Source

Furthermore, the real asset, high quality, and mission-critical nature of many of their assets make them difficult - if not impossible - to replicate and therefore likely to appreciate with inflation.

KKR has significant exposure to similar assets and their healthcare and information technology businesses in their private equity portfolio also possess very strong defensive characteristics. Furthermore, their recent acquisition of an insurance giant positions them to profit from future increases in interest rates.

5) Strong Track Records

As the chart below illustrates, BAM has a lengthy record of crushing the broader stock market by 4-to-1:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, BAM's subsidiaries - in particular Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners - also have overall beaten the market, validating their moat as being a very effective capital allocator and not merely a successful fund raiser.

KKR is also no stranger to outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY):

Data by YCharts

Additionally, their private equity funds have demonstrated a strong knack for outperformance, with an overall annualized return of 25.6% compared to 11.7% for the S&P 500:

Investor Takeaway

We prefer BAM over KKR because of its superior scale, significantly undervalued real estate portfolio where it is taking aggressive steps to unlock shareholder value, and heavy focus on infrastructure and renewable energy, which is the most exciting growth story for alternative asset management in our view.

That said, we really like both businesses for the reasons mentioned in this article as well as the fact that - in contrast to fellow alternative asset managers like Blackstone (BX) - they both retain a high percentage of their earnings and reinvest in their own funds to give them legitimate skin-in-the-game as a company. Given their stellar track records and investment brain trusts, we like having them reinvesting our capital in deals that we wouldn't otherwise have access to if we were given a dividend. Having so much skin-in-the-game also strengthens the moat for their asset management business and gives them more liquidity.

As we said earlier, this type of business - with a massive growth runway to deploy capital into attractive and unique opportunities and a strong investment brain trust - is one of the few instances where we would rather receive a lower yield and have the business reinvest our earnings for us.