It’s been too long since I looked at Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), and it’s time to rectify that situation. Since I wrote my latest cautionary piece, the shares have returned about 18.6%, against a gain of 14.5% for the S&P 500. So much has happened since early February of 2020, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the company to see if now’s a time to buy. After all, Covid is over apparently, and the negative economic effects of the global pandemic are soon going to be a distant memory. As is frequently the case, I’ll make my determination by reviewing the company’s latest financial performance and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

If you’re one of those readers who hates spoilers, I strongly suggest you skip this paragraph, because we’ve come to the “thesis statement” portion of the piece. You’ve been warned. I don’t want to read any complaints in the comments about me having spoiled the surprise early. With that out of the way, I’ll just write it. Canadian National is a terrible investment at the moment in my view. In spite of a 10% reduction in revenue and a 24% reduction in net income, the shares are very richly priced. In fact, they’re trading at a decade-high valuation, which makes no sense to me in light of the current state of the world. I’ll go through my reasoning below. In case you’ve been waiting for nearly a year to find out, I’ll reveal what happened to the put options I sold last February.

Perpetual Strategic Advantages

Before getting into a discussion of the investment thesis, I should point out that I think CN has some advantages over any other Class 1 railroad. These are so compelling in my view that I wouldn’t mind paying a bit of a premium for the shares.

Bypasses Chicago

Although the relationship with the new neighbours is no doubt troubled, the fact that the company managed to acquire the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern track has helped them bypass much of the congestion that has plagued the Chicago hub for years. I’ve written about the benefits of this transaction for years, and investors who are interested can feel free to peruse my earlier stuff on the subject. Suffice to say that when I interviewed a CN executive years ago, they lamented the fact that it took as much time to travel from the city of Winnipeg to the north end of Chicago as it takes to get from the north end of Chicago to the south end of the Windy City. I remember thinking that this fact makes only partial sense to me. I can fully understand why someone would want to leave the city of Winnipeg (“Winterpeg” to Canadians) because it’s so horribly unlivable. That makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is that it takes as long to travel the 1,390 km from Winnipeg to Chicago as it does to travel the 40 km from Chicago’s north to south ends. Thus, the fact that CN can bypass the very busy hub is quite helpful.

Touches the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific (and Hudson Bay)

I also like the fact that CNI is the only rail that connects all three coasts. This has obvious advantages in that the company can move products on its own track without needing to get rights to track on someone else’s network.

That said, we’re investors and we need to remain as disciplined as possible. We can’t overpay for any asset, including one as compelling as this.

Financial Snapshot

2020 was obviously a challenging period for the business, with revenues down over 10% from the same period a year ago. Net income was down by just under 24%, which is atypical for this company. As I’ve written frequently, these businesses have the capacity to compensate for slowdowns in business by reducing costs at a faster rate. They managed to lower costs in this case to some extent, actually. Labour expense, purchased services, and fuel expenses were 9.4%, 5.6%, and 31% lower, respectively. I should also point out that there was a $486 million ($386 million after tax) loss on assets held for sale. Absent this loss, operating income would have been ~7% higher. The loss relates to a charge the company took on non-core lines that they plan to sell in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ontario. People who are interested in learning more about the exciting world of CNI’s real estate transactions can find more here.

I don’t think the company is permanently impaired by this understandably soft showing, but we should remember that net income will need to rise about 32% just to get back to where we were in 2019. This will obviously be a challenge. I’d be happy to buy the shares as long as they are trading at a reasonable price.

The Stock

It’s at this point in the article when I remind some investors that we buy stocks, we don’t buy companies. I know that there’s a very popular platitude that’s lingered for years that you don’t buy stocks you buy companies, but the opposite is true. Investors don’t access the future cash flows of a business directly. They access those cash flows via the stock and that stock trades on a public exchange, and the behaviour of the stock is governed by a host of factors that often have nothing to do with the quality of the underlying business. Obviously, we need to know about the cash generating capacity of the company, but stocks are what we buy. Sorry to be a bit tautological, but it’s a point that’s lost on some readers.

Anyway, the shares of a given company rise and fall dramatically in price, and as a result they are sometimes overpriced and underpriced. When you buy shares that are underpriced, your future risk-adjusted returns are inevitably good. When you buy shares that are overpriced, your future returns are not good. This idea can be distilled down to the mantra that I often cite: the more you pay for a given investment, the lower will be your subsequent returns.

Given the above, I want to buy stocks that are cheap, and I measure cheap in a host of ways. For example, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings or free cash flow. In an ideal world, the shares would be trading at a discount to both the overall market and to the company’s own history. We see that Canadian National is currently trading at a significant premium per the following.

The problem with CNI as I see it is the fact that the shares are trading at a very rich valuation relative to any time over the past decade. Not only are investors willing to ignore the downturn of the pandemic, they’re paying more per $1 of earnings than they have at any point over the past decade. In light of what’s happened to the global economy, this makes all of zero sense to me.

Options Update

In my previous missive on the name, I recommended selling the July 2020 puts with a strike price of $80. They were bid at the time at $.60. Very shortly after publishing my cautious piece on CN, the shares cratered and bottomed about 40 days after publication at ~$67.75 per share. Remarkably, and unfortunately, I wasn’t exercised on my puts because they still had four months of time value, and the shares started trading above $80 within a month of the March downturn. It’s unfortunate that the shares weren’t put to me at a net price of $79.40, because I think that’s a very reasonable entry price. Assuming I held the shares, I’d be sitting on a 39% gain. In my view, this demonstrates the power of short puts. They either earn you premia or they allow you to lock in an excellent entry price.

Normally I like to try to repeat success, but it’s not possible in this case in my view. The premium on offer for strike prices that I consider reasonable makes no sense at the moment. For that reason I must simply wait for shares to drop.

Conclusion

I think Canadian National is a fine company with a very deep moat and a proven capacity to survive any economic conditions that we’ve seen. The company managed the slowdown as best as possible, and I think 2021 will be a much better year. The company is not the problem. The stock is the problem, and because we buy stocks (and again, not companies), that disqualifies this stock from consideration at the moment. I could be convinced that the shares should have some sort of “recovery premium” priced in, but I see no reason why they should trade at a decade high price given the current state of the world. I think “price” and “value” can remain distinct for some time, but sooner or later they’ll meet. I think investors would be wise to preserve capital at this point and wait for price to inevitably fall to match value.