The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) invests in a portfolio of long-maturity investment-grade bonds across U.S. Treasuries, agency debt, and corporate securities. With an expense ratio of just 0.05%, BLV is a good low-cost option to gain diversified passive exposure to this important market segment. Long-term bonds have been in a secular bull-market, gaining value as interest rates declined over the last several years. Indeed, BLV returned an impressive 16% in 2020 supported by FED rate cuts and unprecedented levels of quantitative easing driving long-term rates to record-low levels in a flight to safety trade during the pandemic.

Investment Thesis - Avoid BLV

While recognizing the quality of the BLV fund and the relatively attractive 3.0% current yield, we're taking a cautious view on long-term bonds overall considering several risks. Long-term rates have climbed and now well above the lows from last year which is a bearish signal. In the context of firming expectations for the economic recovery out of the pandemic, ongoing fiscal stimulus efforts and pledges of expanding spending programs by the Biden administration could drive inflation expectations higher also pressuring the outlook for long-term bonds.

BLV Background

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF with $12.1 billion in total net assets is one of the largest bond funds in the category and a trading history since 2002. The fund tracks the 'Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Government/Credit Float-Adjusted Index' which includes a combination of U.S. government bonds along with investment-grade corporates, with each security weighted by the issuance size and market liquidity.

(source: Vanguard)

The current portfolio has 2669 individual bonds with an average 'A' credit rating, supported by 40% in U.S. government bonds recognized as 'AAA" on one end and 30.2% in the 'BBB' credit rating category. Consistent with the long-term profile of the strategy, the average effective maturity in BLV is 24.3 years.

We also highlight that the average duration of the fund is listed at 16.3 years. This is important since the duration is a measure of a bond or bond fund's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Essentially, since long-term bonds have many years until they mature, changes in interest rates have an outsized effect on their pricing given the impact on the net present value of future cash flows. All else equal, a larger duration implies a higher level of volatility and risk.

The Risk of Higher Interest Rates

A quick way to interpret BLV's duration level is that for every 1 percentage point increase in a reference long-term interest rate, like 10-year Treasuries, the fund should lose approximately 16.3%. Inversely, a 1 percentage point decline in long-term market rates should support an increase in the value of the fund. This back of the envelope calculation is a rough approximation that can help investors understand the risk potential.

Data by YCharts

For context, BLV coincidently returned 16% in 2020 on a total return basis. During the year, the 10-year Treasury rate declined from 1.9% at the start of the year to 0.93% by the end of 2020. The decline of 97 basis points resulted in a positive gain in BLV consistent with its duration level. In the early stages of the pandemic in Q1 2020, interest rates collapsed as the FED cut the policy fed funds rate towards zero while announcing record levels of accommodative monetary easing programs to support market liquidity and economic conditions. The overall solid performance of BLV over the past year rewarded shareholders and investors in the asset class.

That being said, more recent trends warrant some caution. From the chart above, it's evident that BLV peaked back in August of last year when it reached a high of $114 per share. The high for the fund corresponded with a cycle low in market interest rates when the 10-year Treasury yield hit 0.51%. Bonds have sold off since and the BLV fund is down about 9% from its previous high. The concern here is that yields continue to climb which could further pressure the BLV fund to the downside.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We argue that the yield levels on the 10-year and at the long-end of the yield curve observed in 2020 may have marked a structural cycle low that may not be revisited for the foreseeable future. In this case, interest rates can continue to climb higher and it's an overall poor time to be adding exposure to long-term bond funds which are particularly risky in this environment.

The market is defined right now by growing enthusiasm towards the improving macro outlook. With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines underway, there is an expectation that economic conditions will strengthen, not only in the U.S. but as a global theme with an effective end to the pandemic by the end of the year. In general, the stronger demand for goods and services in the context of record liquidity levels in the market set the stage for rising inflation and pressures on consumer prices. This can be observed with the strong momentum in commodity prices across agriculture, metals, and even energy over the last few months

While monetary policy rates like the fed funds rate and short-term yields remain at historically low levels near zero, long-term yields can trade based more on market conditions and forward expectations. The challenge here is that policymakers are taking an all-in approach to stimulus and the consequences may not yet be fully understood by the market.

Considering the last stimulus package passed in Congress in December under the Trump administration totaling $900 billion, President-elect Biden is already proposing a new $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" with additional spending to support the economy. Further direct payment to individuals, enhanced unemployment benefits, state and local funding, along with expanded loans for small-businesses come at a time when the economy may not necessarily need this liquidity boost. It's possible that inflation can surprise to the upside if the economy gets too hot.

To be clear, while we're not suggesting rates are going to "blow out" in an apocalyptic hyper-inflationary scenario, our base case where the 10-year Treasury yield climbs above 1.5% by the end of 2021 could result in 5%-10% or more downside for the BLV ETF.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We believe BLV faces several bearish headwinds in 2021 limiting the potential for investor returns should interest rates continue to climb higher. While the fund's 3% dividend yield is relatively attractive, the risk of capital depreciation may outweigh any income benefit.

In many ways, investors buying BLV or long-term bonds here are taking a contrarian approach needing interest rates to reverse lower. We recommend investors avoid long-term bonds and consider a rotation into short-term bond funds or cash-alternatives as a measure to limit duration risk. One option we recommend that can represent a more conservative approach to fixed-income is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) that currently yields 2.3%. The fund's duration of just 3 years limits its exposure to interest rate volatility while the focus on corporate bonds may outperform on a relative basis in an environment of stronger economic growth.