Why does someone not invest in a stock? That is the most critical question investors should ask when they see someone else bypassing what appears to be a "lay up". Often, bearish views are heavily criticized and authors get called all kinds of names. From being accused of doing "hit pieces" to "talking one's own book", bearish pieces get far more negativity than they should. This is even more relevant today, as the loose monetary policies make every bearish view look wrong. After all, if prices show only one direction, there cannot possibly be anything remotely wrong, right? Despite knowing that pointing potential pitfalls with a company will never get the accolades that rival a commenters "Long XYZ" comment would, we are still doing it today....again.

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has got a fan base on Seeking Alpha and we will quickly rehash the bull case for you. STAR owns about 66% of Safehold Inc. (SAFE). SAFE has been an absolute barn blazer of a stock to own.

STAR's 66% ownership of SAFE is worth far in excess of its own market capitalization.

Logic dictates that STAR's remaining net assets would have to have a negative value for this to make sense. Of course, unless STAR was dabbling in stolen plutonium as a side business, that would be highly improbable. So the bull case does make sense and in fact carries enough weight that we have taken our stance to Neutral and not to a Bearish one. But yet, there are some serious things under the hood that must be looked at.

The Cash Flow Of The Underlying Business

STAR owns a very geographically diversified portfolio.

Source: Q3-2020 Presentation

Its assets span every type of property. Furthermore, the business mix is quite complicated. In fact, every single segment requires a separate deep dive. Below we show just one of the many different subsegments.

Source: Q3-2020 10-Q

If you examine the revenue on the financial statements, you will be hard pressed to find many real estate companies that have this particular mix of line items including interest income sales-type leases, and land development revenue. But what we want to focus on is a crude, back of the envelope calculation for the funds from operations for common shareholders (FFO). We did this by removing depreciation from expenses and adding preferred dividends to expenses.

Source: Q3-2020 10-Q

So our FFO for common shareholders is:

Revenues - Expenses + Depreciation - Preferred Dividends.

That comes to a Negative $14.93 million.

Now this ignores earnings from equity investments, and assumes everything else is cash, but regardless, it should bring into focus how little net cash is flowing into the company coffers. One should also note that if that is the FFO, one can comfortably conclude that its interest coverage is exceptionally weak.

The G&A Expenses

One thing we noticed was the extraordinarily large amounts of general and administrative expenses. In fact this is currently running at close to 20% of revenues.

We were also not able to find any other real estate company that came close. Breaking this down further, we see that stock based compensation formed a decent chunk of this payout.

Source: Q3-2020 Presentation

Investors need to ask if this level of expenses are necessary in running this company.

The Safehold Equation

SAFE has made the ground lease structure gain visibility and there is no arguing with the fact that it is here to stay.

Source: SAFE Presentation

But SAFE trades today at close to 57X next year's FFO. It also yields under 1%. Finally, it trades at a huge premium to its NAV.

Source: S&P

In fact, if you replace SAFE's NAV into the STAR equation below, STAR does not look so undervalued today.

Source: Q3-2020 Presentation

What if SAFE actually traded at a discount to NAV and at a more normalized FFO multiple of 20? That is an easy one to calculate. We would have to reduce the adjusted value of STAR's common equity down by about $1.3 billion. That would get us to a net equity of close to $1.0 billion. Guess where we are today?

Conclusion

The Bull thesis on STAR rests on SAFE never achieving a normalized multiple or trading at a discount to NAV. Perhaps one could argue that STAR could liquidate this in the market and make it someone else's headache. That is certainly possible, but in the last offering, STAR actually increased its stake in SAFE. So until liquidation is in the line of sight, we are reluctant to give STAR a NAV of $31/share based on another stock trading at a ludicrous 57X multiple. This reminds us of the funny story of how rich Peter Thiel had become...on paper. His 76% stake in Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) was worth close to $14 billion in late 2018.

That stake was locked up and it could not be liquidated. Unfortunately, those paper gains vanished when the market decided that "It is possible that all 7 billion people won't be buying Cannabis from TLRY".

Outside of SAFE, we have very poor visibility into STAR's asset base. It is complicated and involves such a wide variety of assets that we have no idea whether the gross book value understates or overstates their true worth. On the plus side, the rating agencies have warmed up to STAR and that suggests there is some value underneath it all. On the negative side, we are not very impressed with the cash flow that we see quarter after quarter. But the company is working its debt down and perhaps a future simplified structure will make us bulls.

For now, we stay out.

