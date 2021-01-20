Graphic Source: Cabaletta Bio, Inc.

Introduction: What is Cabaletta Bio?

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop engineered T-cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Their technology uses the Chimeric AutoAntiobody Receptor ("CAAR") T-cells designed for selectively binding and eliminating solely disease-causing autoantibody B-cells. The aim is to produce a safer more effective therapeutic. On top of their CAAR platform, Cabaletta has a selective B-cell Ablation platform ("CABA platform") which covers 2 dozen prioritized B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Founded in 2017 and IPO'ed in 2019, Cabaletta has since developed a small team of 32 employees and a modest market cap of $331M (Jan. 2021). Analysts appear to already be estimating optimistic upside, but the science has yet to be clinically proven. Cabaletta's first-ever clinical dosing occurred in December 2020 and there is a long way until commercialization with the earliest expectations mentioning 2027. It seems investors will have a long ride, but the therapeutic potential seems there for this rare-disease targeting biotechnology company.

Pipeline

Cabaletta has 3 potential therapeutics from its therapeutic platform of autologous autoantibody receptor T Cells for autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta's lead Phase 1 therapeutic, DSG3-CAART, aims to treat Mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris ("MPV"). Cabaletta's second candidate, MuSK-CAART, is pre-clinical for muscle-specific kinase myasthenia gravis ("MuSK MG") and Cabaletta's third unique candidate is FVIII-CAART for Hemophilia A with FVIII Alloantibodies. Cabaletta's initial pipeline inspiration came from their partnership with UPenn to which the CEO was an adjunct professor and through this partnership began developing the CAAR T technology for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Strategy/management

Cabaletta's main goal is to leverage their internal team's expertise in autoimmunity and T-cell therapies and their collaboration with UPenn to expand their CAAR T product candidate list. Currently leading Cabaletta since its founding in 2017 is President, CEO, and Co-Founder Dr. Steven Nichtberger, a regenerative medicine, and pharmaceutical marketing specialist. Before Cabaletta, Dr. Nichtberger was the CEO and President (7-years) of Tengion, Inc, an American regenerative medicine company specializing in replacement organs and tissues. Before Tengion, he was Head of Global Marketing for Merck (MRK), a valuable skillset for when Cabaletta reaches commercialization in 6-7 years. Dr. Nichtberger is also currently an adjunct professor at UPenn, a venture advisor at the Israel Biotech Fund, and a board member at ControlRad, a medical device company for reducing radiation exposure, and BioAdvance Greenhouse Fund, a life sciences VC firm.

Financial position

Cabaletta since its inception in 2017 has been financed from the sale of convertible notes/preferred stock (+$86M) and IPO-related common stock issuances in October 2019 (+$71M). Cash as of September 2020 was $118M expected to last Cabaletta until at least 3Q 2022 on top of $0M in revenues, an annual cash burn of $25-$40M, and commercialization expectations by FYE 2027.

Risk discussion

Cabaletta is very early-stage with its first-ever dosing (Phase 1) only initiating on December 8, 2020. The CEO's experience is from a different industry and his previous company is now trading OTC. Cabaletta's financial position is cash-light, though enough for very early-stage development through 3Q 2022. Investors can reasonably expect serious double-digit share-dilutions, as per what most biotechnology companies must undertake when in this phase and with such a cash position. The science has yet to be clinically-tested and unless the investor is an expert in the adaptive CAAR-T process, they should be apprehensive to assume any risk level lower than "high". Investors are encouraged to become thoroughly familiar with the therapeutic strategy.

Investment thesis

Cabaletta is a risky investment due to its very early-stage pipeline that has yet to show clinical results. Phase 1 safety-data from DSG3-CAART is expected from cohort-1 patients in 1H 2021 and thereafter investors may have to wait much longer till the science is thoroughly vetted. Analysts estimate that by 2027 Cabaletta will have reached commercialization, but it is optimistic, to say the least. Although in the short-term $118M in cash will fund operations into 3Q 2022, investors will undergo several double-digit share dilutions. Unless the investor is an expert in autologous autoantibody receptor T-cells being applied for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases or a similar knowledge set in CAR-T therapies, they're encouraged to hold-off on investing until DSG3-CAART's Phase 1 results are shared; however, analyst and author estimates seem to showcase optimistic, but uncertain upside at a 7-year price target of $50 (+259% upside | approx. 20% CAGR).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: January Presentation by Cabaletta Bio, Inc.

Cabaletta's first therapeutic IND was submitted in Sep 2019, since then Cabaletta has expanded across 4 indications with 3-core therapeutics shown above. Additionally, Cabaletta has added three additional undisclosed disease targets not shown in the pipeline. They're a line-expansion of Cabaletta's Sponsored Research Agreement with UPenn.

Lead Candidate: DSG3-CAART

DSG3-CAART is Cabaletta's lead Phase 1 therapeutic with the FDA's orphan drug/fast track designations for the prototypical B-cell mediated autoimmune disease Mucosal-dominant Pemphigus Vulgaris ("MPV"). DSG3-CAART uses IV-applied autologous desmoglein-3 chimeric autoantibody receptor t-cells and has already dosed its first patient for MPV in Dec. 2020. MPV is a rare autoimmune disease that causes painful blisters/sores in the mouth, nose, throat, and genitals, amongst others.

DSG3-CAART's Phase 1 trial (DesCAARTes: NCT04422912) is an adult open-label study for 30 patients in the USA aiming to establish safety and tolerability as well as early signs of efficacy and target engagement.

Estimated Primary/Study Completion Date: August 2026

Next Update: DSG3-CAART is expected to share acute safety data from cohort-1 patients in 1H 2021 and additional topline data on completed dose cohorts in 2H 2021.

Second Candidate: MuSK-CAART

Cabaletta's lead pre-clinical candidate is MuSK-CAART for the autoimmune disease, muscle-specific kinase Myasthenia Gravis ("MG") which occurs from autoantibodies that target the neuromuscular junction and lead to life-threatening muscle weakness. MuSK-CAART targets B-cells which lead to the pathogenic autoantibodies affecting the MuSK receptor for MG patients and is currently undergoing pre-clinical studies.

Next Update: MuSK-CAART's IND is expected to be submitted 2H 2021.

Other therapeutic updates

Cabaletta is advancing 2 other indications from the discovery phase for indications of Mucocutaneous Pemphigus Vulgaris (Candidate: DSG3/1-CAART) and Hemophilia A with FVIII Alloantibodies (FVIII-CAART).

Cabaletta has added three additional undisclosed disease targets from the UPenn Agreement (not shown in the pipeline).

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Cabaletta's January 2021 Presentation.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CABA

Revenue/costs

Cabaletta is currently non-revenue producing given there are no existing partnerships outside of the UPenn & Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Agreement of August 2018. Cash burn for FYE 2019 reached $17M on top of author expectations for 2020 of approximately $25M escalating to $40M+ by FYE 2021. This is expected for such an early-stage pipeline that began its first-ever dosing in December 2020. Commercialization is expected by FYE 2027 from analyst estimates with profitability also expected in the same year.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CABA

Cabaletta IPO'ed in October 2019 raising +$71M on top of the sale of convertible notes/preferred stock (+$86M). These transactions have netted Cabaletta cash as of September 2020 of $118M which is expected to last until at least 3Q 2022. This is on top of minimal financial liabilities ($4M). Further stock issuances are expected as the pipeline matures and investors can expect double-digit dilutions on top of current shares outstanding at 24.1M (Sep. 2020).

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CABA

Analyst estimates for share price valuations into commercialization are nothing short of rough estimates. The above valuation should be used as a perspective on future growth with 2027 being an unpolished standard using industry multiples (PE: 20-25x) showcasing an optimistic +751% 7-year upside or a CAGR of 33%. This is clearly a robust upside and even weighted it showcases concrete potential, but there is a long way for investors to stretch before this date. Investors would be wise to understand that any early-stage analyst estimate will be far-off, but that biotech investments in promising science with large market potential can offer triple-digit upside. Cabaletta will most likely be priced more accurately following Phase 2 trials for safety and efficacy outcomes.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

1H 2021: DSG3-CAART is anticipated to share acute safety data from cohort-1 patients.

2H 2021: MuSK-CAART's IND is anticipated to be announced as submitted.

2H 2021: DSG3-CAART is anticipated to share additional topline data on completed dose cohorts.

Conclusion

Cabaletta is still very early-stage with its first dosing ever only arriving in Dec. 2020 from DSG3-CAART's Phase 1. The CEO's experience is not exactly ideal for the therapeutic line on top of a strange delisting of his previous company now trading OTC. Cabaletta's financial position is cash-light, though sufficient for very early-stage development through 3Q 2022 offering some runway for investors. The CAAR program has yet to be clinically-tested though pre-clinically conferring positive results aiding a high-risk "buy" recommendation. There seems to resolute upside and wall-street seems to be optimistic about Cabaletta's future, but it is certainly not for the risk-averse biotech investor.

In summary, the author projects Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) as a very risky "buy" at a 7-year price target of $50 (+259% upside).