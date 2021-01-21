Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) has seen strong momentum over the past months, in line with large parts of the retail sector. Just four months ago, I concluded that the time was right to hold a big position.

Little could I imagine that shares would double in the four months which followed, as I think that it is time to take quite a few chips off the table. This decision is not driven by valuations having become excessive, yet I recognize that momentum has been strong, and I do not expect a full recovery to a market valuation multiple.

The Thesis, The Business

In September, I noted that Movado is and remains a very interesting business with real appeal. Unlike many (mall) retailers, the company generates just over 10% of sales from its own stores, as it has diversified wholesale operations and a broad range of owned and licensed brands, while relatively recent acquisitions have given the company great exposure to millennial clientele groups.

The company reported its 2019 results in March 2020. While the pandemic was in full swing, the 2019 results were of course not yet impacted by the pandemic, with full year sales up 3% to $701 million, even as fourth quarter sales were down 4%. The company took a huge beating in terms of margins, with operating profits down from $62 million to $43 million. Net earnings of $35 million came in at $1.57 per share, down from $2.67 in 2018. Despite a few deals, the company ended the year with $134 million in net cash, equal to nearly $6 per share.

The Downfall

With shares of Movado peaking at $50 in the summer of 2018 driven by earnings power of $2.67 per share that year, some bolt-on deals do drive growth and online capabilities, as well as a strong balance sheet, of course. What went wrong is that, despite these bolt-on deals, the company has not really seen encouraging organic growth trends through 2019, and some margin pressure was observed as well, causing pressure on the shares since that summer.

Shares had seen a big retreat, starting the year 2020 (so ahead of COVID-19) around the $20 mark. With earnings power severely under pressure in 2019 to just over $1.50 per share, yet backing out net cash at nearly $6 per share, the unleveraged operations trade at just under 10 times earnings. This is reflective of a disappointing performance, yet other than soft operational performance, there was no (imminent) threat of a financial overhang.

This was, of course, before the outbreak of COVID-19 as shares fell to a low around $8. By September, shares had hardly seen a recovery, trading at $11 at the time, when general markets were back to the pre-pandemic levels already.

And Now, The Operational Impact

The first quarter results were released in June, with sales down 52% coming in just shy of $70 million. Disregarding a $156 million impairment charge, an operating loss of $26 million was reported vs. a $5 million profit in the year before. As the speed at which the events unfolded gave little time to adjust to the new reality, a big loss was reported, as there were encouraging signs, with June store sales down just 10% after re-opening and e-commerce sales thriving.

Second quarter results were released late in August with sales marginally improving, down 44% to $88 million. These second quarter results are based on the months of May, June and July, so basically in the "prime" of the pandemic. The company reported a near $9 million operating loss, an $18 million deterioration for the year before with the first cost-saving measures started to kick in. These GAAP losses resulted in a loss of $0.28 per share on the bottom line, with adjusted losses narrowing to as little as $0.07 per share.

With net cash at little over $5 per share and losses having come to a near halt, valuations were non-demanding at $11 in September, which is compelling enough as it furthermore announced a nice five-year licensing agreement with Calvin Klein (PVH) alongside the second quarter numbers as well.

With operating assets at $11 valued at just around $6 per share, actually less than $150 million, valuations are non-demanding at around 0.2 times sales in normal conditions, and even based on the earnings power around $1.50 per share in 2019 (cut nearly in half compared to 2018), operating assets trade at just 4 times earnings, as this simple low valuation and a strong balance sheet are what made me very optimistic.

Third quarter results were reposted toward the end of November as sales declines improved to minus 17% with sales reported at $170 million. Strong gross margins and cost control meant that operating earnings actually improved nearly a million to $25 million, with GAAP earnings at $0.63 per share and adjusted earnings as high as $0.70 per share. That adjusted number is down a bit due to a higher tax rate. Net cash of $126 million worked down to a $5.50 per share net cash position.

Shares rallied to the high teens in response to the numbers and hit the $20 mark again in early 2020, while the company reinstated a dividend early in 2021 at $0.10 per share on a quarterly basis. Note that we should not extrapolate the third quarter results as this is a seasonally stronger quarter. Looking at the annual comparisons, it seems that, after a dismal first half of the year, earnings are likely flattish at the moment based on annual comparisons while net cash has remained intact.

And Now?

With shares having essentially doubled between September, and now, a period of just four months, I think that it's time to lean a bit more cautious. Operating asset valuations have essentially tripled between from $5 and $15 as shares moved from $11 to $21. With earnings power now trending largely on par with 2019, when adjusted earnings ran at around $1.50 per share, the operating asset valuation has risen from 3-4 times earnings to about 10 times, for a long-term investment case with some challenges.

While the company has strong brands in its market segment, it has been struggling to show consistent earnings and sales growth even ahead of COVID-19, as I'm not necessarily looking for a recovery in the valuation to a market multiple.

Hence, I have cut my position by two thirds, locking in my initial investment and some more, while holding a small third position to free ride, as I think that there might be more in the works in the medium to long term, yet, at the same time, recognize the greater momentum seen in recent weeks.