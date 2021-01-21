Just a few months after posting worse than expected Q3 earnings and lowering their 2020 guidance, SAP (NYSE:SAP) seems to be back on track. The company pre-announced Q4 results with a very strong showing of cloud revenue and cloud bookings. While there continues to be a headwind from their Concur-related revenue as business travel remains essentially non-existent, there continues to be a path towards recovery.

Management also provided 2021 guidance which included cloud revenue growing 13-18% in constant currencies, representing nearly 40% of total revenue. The global pandemic has caused many enterprises to take a deeper look at their IT footprint and decide whether or not they should move more applications and compute into the cloud.

With management noting early success in their new holistic business transformation offering among pilot customers and better-than-expected performance in both North America and Europe, cloud revenue could be set up for long-term success.

With the stock remaining down over 25% from their late-September pre-Q3 highs, I believe long-term investors should re-examine this name heading into 2021. Q3 results were disappointing. However, the Q4 pre-announcement has now taken away any potential volatility in results, meaning investors can now focus more on the recovery and long-term growth potential.

While the stock might not have as much movement over the next few weeks as investors digest the full Q4 results in just a few weeks, the headline numbers are strong and encouraging. 2021 high-level guidance also gives confidence for the full-year and management could potentially reiterate their 2023 long-term guidance metrics.

Even after the pandemic lows, the stock's valuation slowly returned and eventually settled in at the 20-25x forward P/E range. Given the volatility seen in Q3 and the stock proceeding to trade down nearly 30%, valuation has not yet recovered. Investors should look to take advantage of the stock, which is currently trading at only 20x forward P/E.

With long-term cloud demand trends remaining positive for the company and SAP already starting to see some recovery in their international markets, I believe SAP remains a buy and investors should take advantage of this mispricing.

Q4 Pre-Announcement and Outlook

Typically, when a company pre-announces earnings just a few weeks before their actual report date, it is for one of three reasons. One, the company is being acquired or making a large acquisition. Two, the company is experiencing deteriorating financial conditions and wants to get ahead of the market. Or three, the company's results are stronger than expected during a time of uncertainty. SAP falls into category three, which is the most positive of the bunch.

For Q4, the company noted that non-IFRS cloud revenue grew an impressive 13% constant currency with cloud backlog growing 14% constant currency compared to the year ago period. The strength in cloud revenue is no surprise as the global pandemic has caused most enterprises to re-examine their IT footprint and move legacy applications to the cloud. The cloud also provides a more cost effective and operational efficient compute method than legacy technology, something enterprises are striving to achieve given the significant financial headwinds caused by the pandemic.

The biggest drag on the company remains software license revenue, which while only representing 26% of revenue, was down 11% constant currency, being a nearly 3 point drag to revenue during the quarter. As the company continues to shed this revenue and it becomes a lower proportion of overall revenue mix, this headwind will start to go away, meaning the strong cloud revenue growth has the potential to shine through.

What continues to impress me about the company is the potential long-term trajectory of margin expansion. The cloud and software-based revenue comes with higher margins compared to legacy and hardware, meaning that as the company increases this exposure, we could see operating margins tick up over time.

During the quarter, the company saw non-IFRS operating profit grow 3% constant currency, despite total revenue declining by 2% constant currency. This led to non-IFRS operating margin up ~150bps on a constant currency basis. The biggest impact during the quarter was that the company experience lower share-based compensation expenses compared to the prior year period. As the pandemic has caused some financial difficulties, share-based compensation is one of the easiest costs to cut for near-term margin benefit. While these expenses could come back over time, the transition to more cloud-based revenue could help offset these returned expenses.

Even though SAP's business improved sequentially in Q4 despite the continued pressures from COVID and some countries implementing lockdowns, I believe there remains long-term growth potential in a more normalized environment. Current cloud revenue continues to be impacted by lower pay-as-you-go transactional revenue, such as Concur business travel. As businesses start to feel more comfortable traveling over the coming quarters and years, we should expect to see Concur-related cloud revenue come back. In the pre-announcement press release, management noted the following (source: Company Presentation).

Continued high demand for e-commerce, Business Technology Platform, and Qualtrics solutions along with several competitive wins – particularly for SuccessFactors Human Experience Management – produced a strong finish to the year for SAP’s cloud business. SAP also saw strong early take up of its new holistic business transformation offering among pilot customers, contributing to the cloud performance in the quarter. Both North America and Europe experienced a better-than-expected performance in cloud order entry as well as software licenses revenue reflecting strong demand for SAP’s digital supply chain solutions in particular. In addition SAP had significant competitive wins in ERP.

The most interesting comment is how SAP saw strong early take-up of their holistic business transformation offering among pilot customers. As this pilot expands to a larger customer base and eventually rolls out to all customers, this could be a significant revenue growth driver over the long-term. Enterprises will look to adapt their IT landscape in a post-pandemic world, meaning there could be an influx and cloud-related spend. SAP is already seeing better than expected growth in both North America and Europe, which potentially points to an early indication of strong underlying demand.

SAP also provided an early look at 2021 guidance, including non-IFRS cloud revenue growth of 13-18% at constant currencies. Cloud revenue is also expected to be nearly 40% of total 2021 revenue, meaning this higher margin revenue can help push margins higher in the coming years. Overall revenue growth is only expected to be 0-2% constant currency as the company continues to see weak license revenue.

Another positive outlook trend is the mix of more predictable revenue, which the company defines as total cloud revenue and software support revenue, is expected to be ~75% of overall revenue, up from ~72% in 2020. As a greater portion of overall revenue becomes more predictable, the company could see a positive move in their valuation multiple as investors become even more comfortable with revenue growth and recurrence.

Valuation

Large cap technology stocks have fared relatively well since the late-March/early-April lows. However, after reporting somewhat disappointing Q3 earnings and lowering their 2020 guidance in late October, SAP's stock remains down over 25% from their late-September 2020 highs. While the company's cloud revenue came in lower than expected due to travel headwinds related to Concur revenue, I believe investors should focus more on the long-term cloud story than the near-term volatility.

With management pre-announcing Q4 results and providing high-level 2021 guidance, I believe this takes away a lot of fear heading into the company's actual Q4 earnings release date. Investors can start to look at 2021 potential cloud growth and margin expansion rather than holding back their investment until Q4 results were announced. Typically, a positive pre-announcement results in the stock trading up, however, this was not the case for SAP, as the stock closed the day down just under 1%.

Over the past year, SAP's performance has been relatively weak compared to the above peer group, though most of this weakness has occurred since SAP reported Q3 results. Investors quickly realized that these large-cap software companies have the wherewithal to withstand a significant economic shock without needing to alter their long-term strategy or trajectory. However, the recent near-term volatility in SAP's quarterly results presents a buying opportunity for confident long-term investors.

As the company's cloud revenue increases in mix and their more predictable revenue continues to trend closer to 75% or above, I believe the company's operating model will become very predictable and recurring. In addition, even as share-based compensation expenses come back over time, there is a lot of potential for operating margin expansion.

Currently, the travel headwinds have caused Concur-related revenue to struggle, but as business travel resumes, the Concur revenue could act as an extra layer of growth, meaning the business could grow faster-than-normal in the upcoming quarters and years.

I believe now could be a great buying opportunity as the long-term cloud growth and margin expansion story should supersede any fears around near-term volatility. Once the company reports actual Q4 results management could also reiterate 2023 long-term targets, which I believe should be a positive catalyst for the stock as it demonstrates long-term cloud strength is still possible.

Valuation remains below other large cap technology players and below SAP's pre-Q3 range, despite the many headwinds caused by COVID. As cloud growth continues to remain strong and profitability trends higher, I believe forward P/E valuation could return to the 25x or higher, well above the current ~20x forward P/E level.

Risks to the company include cloud revenue growth decelerating either due to increased competition or a change in market preference. In addition, if the company is unable to successfully expand their margins over time, investors may punish this stock. Competition could also increase during times of uncertainty, and newer, more specialized technology companies could increase the level of competition.