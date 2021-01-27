Are Highly Rated ESG Companies Quality Stocks?

The existence of a quality premium in stocks that has been persistent over time, pervasive around the globe and robust to various definitions has been well documented by studies such as “Buffett’s Alpha,” “Global Return Premiums on Earnings Quality, Value, and Size” and “ The Excess Returns of ‘Quality’ Stocks: A Behavioral Anomaly.” While there is no consistent definition of the quality factor (as there are with other factors), quality stocks typically have the following characteristics: low earnings volatility, high margins (profitability), high asset turnover (efficient use of capital), low financial leverage (little debt), low operating leverage (low fixed costs) and low specific stock risk. Those are the traits AQR Capital Management used to define their version of the quality factor: QMJ, or quality minus junk. Companies with those attributes historically have provided higher returns, especially in down markets. For example, using AQR data, over the period July 1957 through November 2020, the U.S. QMJ annual premium was 3.9 percent. And from July 1989 through November 2020, the Global QMJ premium was 5.1 percent, and in the U.S. it was 4.8 percent.

The strong performance of the quality premium has attracted significant investor interest. For example, as of January 2021, the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) had more than $21 billion in assets under management. And there are now more than 20 ETFs with quality as their investment theme.

The popularity of quality has been exceeded by the increased interest in ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. According to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, ESG investing now accounts for more than $12 trillion, one out of every four dollars under professional management in the U.S. and one out of every two dollars in Europe. One of the supposed benefits of ESG investing is that the screens used lead to investing in higher quality companies, allowing investors to access both themes. The hypothesis is that ESG data provides insights into the quality of companies’ decision-making processes, allowing investors to assess companies with more rigorous risk assessment and management functions as well as identify companies better positioned for competitive success. Is that actually the case?

Yijia Chen and Alexander Deleon sought the answer to that question in their study “ Financial Quality Metrics and ESG Factor Interactions in Equity Markets,” published in the Winter 2020 issue of The Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. Because definitions of quality factors vary, they defined quality in general terms of profitability. Chen and Deleon compared the return streams and correlations of return on equity (ROE), return on assets (ROA), return on invested capital (ROIC), and the MSCI IVA (intangible value assessment) score (ratings of companies’ risks and opportunities arising from ESG factors) and their corresponding equal-weighted multifactor combinations. The data sample covered the six-year period (monthly rebalanced) June 28, 2013, to April 30, 2019, and used the Russell 1000 Index, Russell 2000 Index and MSCI EAFE Index.

As you review the findings of Chen and Deleon, keep in mind that the popularity of ESG investing has led to massive cash inflows into ESG strategies that have conflicting short- and long-term effects. Firms with high sustainable investing scores have been earning rising portfolio weights, leading to short-term capital gains for their stocks - realized returns rise temporarily. However, the long-term effect is that the higher valuations reduce expected long-term returns. The result can be an increase in “green” asset returns even though “brown” assets earn higher expected returns. Following is a summary of their findings:

For stocks within the Russell 1000, the quintile of stocks with the highest MSCI IVA weighted-average score outperformed the quintile of stocks with the lowest MSCI IVA score by a cumulative 43 percentage points.

For stocks within the MSCI EAFE Index, the cumulative difference was lower, at 17 percentage points. However, when sector effects were neutralized, the ESG factor lost its effectiveness.

The three profitability/factor values were highly correlated, as were their factor return correlations. In the U.S., the ESG and financial quality factors were virtually uncorrelated - well-rated ESG companies are not always high-quality companies. Russell 1000 Index Factor Data and Factor Return Correlation, June 30, 2013–April 30, 2019

In the U.S., the correlation of the returns of the three profitability/quality measures to the ESG score was all about 0.5. Outside the U.S., the correlations of the factors were also virtually zero. However, the correlation of factor returns was much lower than in the U.S. MSCI EAFE Index Factor Data and Factor Return Correlation, June 30, 2013–April 30, 2019.

In the U.S. small-cap space, the correlation of both factor values and factor return correlations was low. Russell 2000 Index Factor Data and Factor Return, June 30, 2013–April 30, 2019

In the large-cap space, both domestically and internationally, the combination of quality and ESG factors was a stronger predictor of higher returns than either the quality factor or ESG factor alone. However, this was not the case in U.S. small stocks, where the combined quality and ESG factors did not exhibit stronger performance than the quality factors alone.

Takeaways

For investors, there are several important takeaways. The most important is that Chen and Deleon demonstrated that the perception that a company with a high ESG score is a quality company (more specifically, a profitable company) is not necessarily correct. In fact, they found virtually no correlation of factor values anywhere. In addition, there was limited evidence of factor return correlation of ESG scores and profitability/quality measures.

Additionally, while high-scoring ESG stocks did outperform during this relatively short six-year period, that outperformance disappeared once sectors were controlled for - stocks in the same sector had the same returns regardless of ESG score. This was despite the short-term benefit of rising valuations due to cash flows into ESG strategies.

It is also important to acknowledge that while combining ESG and quality into one integrated strategy did improve results in large stocks, that did not hold true in small stocks. We would prefer to see robust results before having confidence in a strategy.

Finally, if you are going to make ESG investing a core of your investment philosophy, thorough due diligence is required before committing assets. That due diligence should not only include the screening methodologies but also a careful examination of factor loadings, industry concentrations and expenses.