On 2 March 2020, just as the COVID-induced market crash was accelerating, I wrote that shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) seemed like a long shot bet on whether the 74-year old kitchen products brand could avoid bankruptcy. Less than 11 months later, a $10,000 investment in TUP shares would have grown to more than $118,000 as bankruptcy seems to have been averted and earnings and multiple expansion have exceeded even my most optimistic expectations. In this article, I wanted to go back and review my analysis of TUP's bankruptcy vs survival scenarios, and what factors I might look for when deciding whether to make a small allocation to similar opportunities I might spot in the future.

Data by YCharts

Investing in near-bankrupt situations or hopeful 10+ baggers is certainly not for everyone, but equity investors in general should look for opportunities where the upside is far greater than the downside. A portfolio of even 1% of in a stock that grows 11x in less than one year, and the remaining 99% in zero-yield treasury bills, would still net an impressive 10% return with only 1% downside. Of course, this is why it is so unlikely that a stock will multiply so much in such a short time, and why such stocks are priced as having a very high likelihood of going to zero just as quickly. In simple terms, deciding whether to buy an investment often boils down to the probability you assign to whether the stock will go up vs down, crossed by your expectation of much it will move in the up vs down scenario. I think my mistake which led to my missing this opportunity was not in my probability assumptions, but rather in my extreme underestimation of how high TUP shares could rise in the up scenario.

For the probabilities of the upside vs downside scenarios, I looked at the TUP 4.75% bonds due June 2021, which I estimated based on the 17.6% yield at the time, implied a roughly 30% chance of bankruptcy. Although I did not elaborate in my article, I noted at the time that I thought the more likely scenario (around 50% probability) was that it would continue to struggle with its debt load for years to come, and so be stuck in a distressed trading range past the refinancing of the June 2021 bond. That left only about a 20% chance that it might recover and then double or triple in a few years, and this estimate of the upside did not offset my concern for the downside. Two months after my article, these bonds continued to trade down to 30 cents on the dollar (a yield over 150%) before strongly recovering over the rest of 2020. Although TUP was downgraded to Caa3 in November, it seems the current stance between the Fed and US Treasury to try and prevent big bankruptcies, combined with the market's hunger for yield, makes it unlikely that TUP will have difficulty refinancing at a rate it can cover.

Source: FINRA/Morningstar TRACE

Beyond just paying back bond holders, equity holders are seeing upside because TUP's financial performance over the past few quarters have been huge upside surprises. As shown on TUP's earnings page, reported earnings per share have been roughly triple analyst expectations for 2020Q2 and Q3, and estimates for 2022 earnings per share have doubled to almost $4.

Data by YCharts

More important than quarterly earnings is long run cash flows, and how much will accrue to equity holders after paying down debts. Back when I wrote my article, debt was almost 13x annual cash flows, while now debts are less than 6x TTM cash flows, mostly because of stronger than expected cash flows.

Data by YCharts

After modelling the scenario where TUP avoids bankruptcy and recovers, where I was overly pessimistic was in how high and how quickly TUP share prices would have risen in that scenario. The most reliable denominator of TUP's valuation, in my view, is a long run estimate of free cash flow per share, and while this hit a low when I looked last year, I probably should have been optimistic enough in my "bull" scenario to expect a return to the long-run average of $1-2/per share. If I assumed a recovery of TUP shares trading at only 10x a $1.50/share FCF estimate, that still would have implied a 20% chance of making 5.5x times my money, which would have been a good bet even if I assumed TUP would have gone to zero in the other 80% of scenarios. TUP is one of those companies with negative book value, which makes that a less useful denominator, and earnings per share provide a check/guide on FCF/share, but are more volatile.

Data by YCharts

Lessons Learned

This one example doesn't yet change my view that I still shouldn't allocate more than 1-2% of a portfolio to a near-bankruptcy scenario like this, but it does highlight how my tendency to be overly pessimistic led me to pass on this opportunity, and how I might better model my bull vs bear scenarios if I see future opportunities like this. While I don't think I was wrong in only assigning only a 20% probability to my bull case, the following are details I probably should have considered in my bull case to avoid underestimating how long the "right tail" can be: