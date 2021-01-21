I have been looking for stocks to take advantage of the "return to normal" in the economy, especially now that we know there are a handful of vaccines on the way. In this article, I am examining Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), a company in the furniture industry. The company has characteristics of a business that could take advantage of some brewing tailwinds post-coronavirus. Let's dive into the analysis.

Just a brief overview of the company, Ethan Allen is an interior design, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furniture market. The company is vertically integrated from design to manufacturing to retail ensuring top-notch quality. The company owns and operates 9 manufacturing facilities in total and has a retail network of 300 stores. Through these stores, the company offers a high touch service by offering complimentary interior design services as well as matching products from a single "theme". Many of the company's products have customizable options enabling customers to decorate their home to their heart's content.

Earnings Analysis

Taking a look at earnings, the year 2020 has been rough for the company. In fiscal 2020 (ended June 2020) Net Sales fell from $746.7 million in 2019 to $589.8 in 2020 a decrease of 21%. The company felt the full impact of the pandemic as its stores were forced to remain closed. Net Income fell from $25.7 million to $8.9 million (2019 EPS of $0.96 vs 2020 EPS of $0.34). Things have slowly improved as Net Sales in Q1 2021 (ended September 2021) are only down by 13.1% compared to pre-COVID levels. In fact, in the press release, the company disclosed that the main reason for the sales decline is due to the supply chain disruption due to COVID. In other words, the demand is there but the company had needed to ramp up production to meet that demand. While Q2 2021 earnings have not yet been officially released, the company disclosed that retail sales are up by 44.9% and wholesale sales are up by 39.7% compared to the previous year. This is not surprising given the tailwinds I see in the industry.

Tailwinds despite of and due to COVID

Despite the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the housing market has held up pretty well. The combination of record-low interest rates and millennials finally buying their first homes have kept home-buying activity at record levels.

The coronavirus pandemic that took over much of 2020 led to some unexpected outcomes in the housing market. After a brief initial period of low activity in home sales, homebuyer activity vastly outweighed available homes throughout much of the U.S. for the remainder of the year as people sought more space, ideal home features and affordability. Now, with the promise of widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, extended time at home is shaping how people live every day, as well as what they want from their home and where they want to live well beyond the pandemic.

Historically the furniture market tends to track the level of housing activity. Given that a lot of new homes are being purchased by millennials who may be upgrading their furniture, I expect this to be a trend that could benefit Ethan Allen in the near future.

Looking even further, the coronavirus pandemic may have brought some new opportunities for the company. People are staying in their homes a lot more due to the lockdowns but this trend may persist long-term if work from home becomes a permanent thing. From my own personal experience, I've been waiting to find out if work from home is a permanent option even when the coronavirus vaccines are widely available. If it is, I for sure would be buying some new furniture to "spruce" up my current home office set-up. I suspect many are on the same boat and are just waiting for the all-clear to make a substantial investment. The first wave of home office purchases had to do with the necessary electronics to keep things running. I believe the 2nd wave could be the millions of folks who don't work in the tech industry, buying furniture to have a better working environment. In fact, if this happens I would expect firms like Ethan Allen who focus on expensive "home-style" furniture to take market share from companies that focus on office furniture.

Company Analysis

Given that we have established the possibility of the furniture industry experiencing tailwinds, the next step is to examine the company to determine if it would be able to take advantage of this opportunity. Ethan Allen has some advantages over its peers given that it sources 75% of its products from its own North America-based manufacturing facilities. This is particularly important if the relationship between the US and China continues to be difficult.

Ethan Allen also has an "augmented reality" app that lets you put a rendered 3D images of the furniture in customers' home. This app along with the company's growing eCommerce capabilities could boost its online presence and improve margins.

On a quantitative level analyzing the company's past performance does not show as rosy a picture. Revenue has been flat for the past 5 years (excluding fiscal 2020). In fiscal 2015 revenue was $754.6 million compared to fiscal 2019 revenue of $746.7 million. Operating income was $65.9 million in 2015 compared to $54.6 million in 2019. Looking at the last 3 years including the pandemic months, Ethan Allen's revenue growth was the worst-performing of its peers and its stock price has reflected its status as a laggard.

More worrying is that compared to its peers, Ethan Allen's operating margins and return on equity is among the worst-performing. The company had a trailing 12-month operating margin of 2.85% and a Return on Equity of 1.2%. There is some hope though as in the last earnings call, the company mentioned that it cut its retail headcount by 23% which should improve margins moving forward at least in the short-term. In the last quarter adjusted operating margin was 8.1% compared to the adjusted operating margin of 7%. This could expand further as more sales come in the short-term. In the long-term though, given the competition in the industry, I expect margins to return closer to historical averages.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

I believe Ethan Allen could experience a boost in revenue from new home sales and people buying furniture for their home offices. The company is trading at a forward P/E of 15.5x which is still cheap given the huge market run-up recently. I am worried about the company's financial metrics though as its operating margins and return on equity are much lower than its peers. Despite the trend being in its favor, this means that the company could be overshadowed by its more efficient peers as the industry is quite competitive and Ethan Allen does not have a deep economic moat in my opinion. I have a neutral rating for the company.