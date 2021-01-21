Covid-19 Crisis - Record Drop In Covered Employment: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 1/21/2021

The initial claims and continued claims decreased against the previous week but remain at record levels. Also, the Covered Employment (a quarterly updated figure) decreased by 4,401,167, or 3%. This is a record; during the 2008 Great Recession, the greatest quarterly drop was 1.4%.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims totaled 960,668 in the week ending January 16, a decrease of 151,303 from the previous week (compared to 956,791 initial claims on 1/10/2009 the peak during the 2008 Great Recession), the sixth running week of over 800,000. This makes up 0.68% of the Covered Employment. The 50-year long-term average (January 1971 to today) is 0.38% and the average of the last business cycle (July 2009 to March 2020) is 0.24%

The non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployment in state programs totaled 5,563,048, a decrease of 203,750 from the preceding week.

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs week ending January 2 was 15,994,519, a decrease of 2,412,508 from the previous week.

These reported numbers, which are graphed below, indicate:

A stagnant situation in the return to work trend (the green line near horizontal for the past 6 weeks) indicating no meaningful improvement of the Covid-19 recession. That the lowest unemployment rate should be 10% (blue line), and if one added the historical 2.6% UCR-PCR spread, then the actual unemployment rate should be 12.6%.

In the current Covid-19 situation, we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL's weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted two weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June).

The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back two weeks in the DOL's weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary).

The unemployed persons claiming rate (PCR) is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefit is published weekly looking three weeks back).

The spread UER-IUR historically at 2.6% (2019 average).

The spread UER-PCR also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following: