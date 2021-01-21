January 14, 2021

12-Month Price Target - $26.75

Price as of 1/14/21 - $16.61

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. Tutor Perini was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California. As the U.S. recovers from the pandemic, one of the main areas of focus for government spending is infrastructure. Therefore, we believe TPC is an attractive investment because:

In 2017, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave a D+ grade to the condition of the U.S. infrastructure. The ASCE forecasted at the time that the U.S. would need to spend $4.5 trillion by 2025 to improve the entirety of the country's infrastructure. However, with past gridlock in Congress, an infrastructure bill never happened. Now that the two Georgia Senate seats have flipped to the Democrats, it appears more likely that Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan will be passed.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total construction spending on roads, schools, and other public infrastructure by state and local governments exceeds $250 billion per year. Below, it's worth noting that infrastructure spending is noticeably higher in the years when a Democrat is president.

On TPC's most recent third quarter earnings release, the company posted revenue of $1.4 billion, the highest revenue amount for any quarter in more than 10 years. The company experienced double-digit revenue growth across all three of its segments and had minimal impact from the pandemic. TPC earned $0.72 per share vs. $0.38 from a year earlier and ended the third quarter with a backlog of $9.2 billion.

The company is largely undervalued relative to its peers on a price to sales, enterprise value to EBITDA, and price to book basis.

Valuation. In comparison to TPC's larger and greater valued peers (MasTec (MTZ) and Quanta (PWR)), TPC has two important factors that distinguish the company as one with more multiple expansion potential. First, TPC's revenue growth far outpaces both MTZ and PWR in sales growth. In TPC's latest third quarter, the firm posted 21% revenue growth year-over-year. This revenue growth easily beats the year-over-year revenue growth of MTZ and PWR of (16)% and (10)%, respectively. For the first nine months of the year, TPC has experienced larger revenue growth as well, posting a 21% increase while MTZ and PWR had declines of (14)% and (8)%, respectively. To further support TPC's strength in revenue growth is TPC's backlog in comparison to their annual revenue. Over the last 12 months, TPC has a backlog to revenue ratio of 1.8 times. MTZ has an 18-month backlog to trailing six quarters of revenue ratio of 0.74 and PWR has a twelve-month backlog to trailing twelve-month sales ratio of 1.32, respectively. Therefore, if TPC can further reduce costs and increase profitability, the firm should have a noticeable increase in their multiple valuation as compared to their peers.

Risks

There's continued gridlock in Congress. Biden does not allocate enough money to infrastructure. The company is unable to win projects.