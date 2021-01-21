Finally, after many relatively uneventful years of business, Alaska Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) agreed on last January 4th to be acquired by ATN International (ATNI) and a partner, Freedom 3 Capital LLC (F3C for short), for a price of $3.40 per common share including debt. A press release provided the background and rationale for the deal.

Data by YCharts

The above graph of the share-price illustrates that the agreed price offers a premium versus the average trading price since 2012, which was just over $2. Shareholders can cash out now or wait until H2 2021 when the transaction is expected to close.

A transaction like this can provide investors with some insights about the industry as a whole. The price that is actually paid for the shares of the wireline operator is proof of the true value of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and other comparable businesses. This article looks at the deal that was made and the implications for the value of comparable companies.

Summary of the deal

ATN and F3C made the deal to take private Alaska Communications with the board of directors and an important stakeholder with an 8.8% stake, TAR Holdings LLC. The deal will be formally approved by the shareholders of Alaska Communications as soon as possible.

ATN International will pay $3,40 per common share of Alaska Communications. There were 53,823k shares outstanding per September 30, 2020. This means the equity is valued at $183 million. Net debt stood at $141,6 million per September 30, 2020. This brings the deal value to nearly $325 million. Note that the press release stated that the deal was worth $332 million. This number is slightly higher. The small deviation is because the annual report for 2020 is not yet available and this article uses the Q3 2020 report. Also a termination fee needs to be taken into account. There was a prior agreement with Macquairie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for Alaska Communications to be bought for $3 per share, which could only be cancelled for a termination fee of $4.2 million. This fee that will now have to be paid and adds to the deal value.

Alaska Communications adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $62,7 million (see annual report 2019). The quarterly reports in 2020 show low single-digit increases, so it's safe to assume the adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 to end up around $65 million. ATN and F3C are paying an EBITDA multiple of 332/65 = 5.1 for the wireline operator.

The net cash from operating activities in 2019 was $58.8 million. This number is expected to remain roughly the same for 2020. The multiple that is paid for the net cash from operating activities is 332/59 = 5.6.

The key asset that Alaska Communications has on the balance sheet is 146,000 miles of terrestrial and submarine fiber. This infrastructure is used to operate 14.8k business broadband connections and 31.5k consumer broadband connections.

The reason why ATN and F3C are willing to pay a higher price than other parties, according to the press release, is that the wireline infrastructure has a good fit with other telecom assets that they already own. Apparently, they see synergies that allow them to pay more for the company than other interested parties.

Comparison with other wireline operators

We can use the take-private price of Alaska Communications to assess two of the peers. The investment thesis is then straightforward: if ATN and F3C paid a higher price for Alaska Communications Systems Inc. than what a comparable company is trading at, it's an indication that there's upside for the shares. And the other way around, if the comparable company is trading at higher multiples than the Alaska Communications deal price, there may be some downward pressure on share-price of the peer.

There's two fiber-rich wireline operators that immediately come to mind as suitable for a comparison to Alaska Communications. These are Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) and Lumen (LUMN). These two companies are also wireline only. They compare better than other operators with a mix of wireline and wireless operations. Let's see how the multiples of the current market value of these operators compare to the multiples that are offered for Alaska Communications.

If we look at Consolidated Communications, we see that the shares traded at $5.60 on January 19th. The company has 73 million shares outstanding, which means the current market capitalization is $408 million. Net debt was $2,118 million per September 30, 2020. The annual adjusted EBITDA was $524 million in 2019 and this will only be slightly higher in 2020. The net cash from operating activities was $339 million, but this will likely end up higher, around $410 million, in 2020. If Consolidated Communications were taken private against the current share price, it would need $408 million to buy all the outstanding shares and $2.118 million to take on the debt, for a total amount of $2,526 million. This is 4.8 times the 2020 adjusted EBITDA and 6.2 times the 2020 net cash from operations. These multiples are not too far off from the multiples of the Alaska Communications deal. The multiple for the EBITDA is somewhat lower and the multiple for the net cash from operating activities is slightly higher.

If we look at Lumen, we see that the shares traded at $11.07 on January 19th. The company has 1,071 million shares outstanding, which means the current market capitalization is $11.9 billion. Debt was $33 billion per September 30, 2020. The annual adjusted EBITDA was just over $9 billion in 2019 and will only be slightly higher in 2020. The net cash from operating activities was $6,680 million in 2019 which will be similar in 2020. If Lumen were taken private against the current share price, it would need $11.9 billion to buy all the outstanding shares and $33 billion to take on the debt, for a total amount of $44.9 billion. This is 4.9 times the adjusted EBITDA and 6.7 times the net cash from operations. These multiples are also not too far off from the multiples of the Alaska Communications deal. The multiple for the EBITDA is somewhat lower and the multiple for the net cash from operating activities is somewhat higher. A similar finding as with Consolidated Communications.

There's a third wireline operator, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), that has a comparable business to Alaska Communications. The most value of Telephone and Data Systems is in the ~84% ownership of US Cellular (USM), so it wouldn't be useful to look at the multiples for this company. There's more background about US Cellular and Telephone and Data Systems in a prior article.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

When a company is bought against a price that's higher than how the market values comparable companies, it can lead to rising share-prices of those companies. The market gets proof that the companies are actually worth more than what they were trading at, so it will adjust the trading price accordingly.

In the case of the deal for Alaska Communications, a first look at the multiples and a comparison with two peers show that the deal is not too far from market valuations. This means that a fair price was reached for the purchase of the shares of Alaska Communications. It also means that Consolidated Communications and Lumen are fairly valued. Investors shouldn't expect major price-rises for the shares of those companies on the basis of a comparison with the Alaska Communications deal. This doesn't mean that Consolidated Communications and Lumen can't become more valuable due to other catalysts, but it means that the Alaska Communications deal is not likely to push prices of these peers up.

It's also interesting to see why the acquiring parties of Alaska Communications were willing to pay more for than the other parties, who made an earlier deal at a lower price. Synergy in the infrastructure assets allowed for a higher bid. It could very well happen that Consolidated Communications will eventually also be bought. Companies that already own fitting infrastructure will then likely come out on top, because of the synergies that can be achieved by combining the infrastructures.