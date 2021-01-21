A Look At Inflation, Natural Gas, Grains, Coffee And More

Inflationary concerns helping many markets

The best performing asset class in 2020 was not tech stocks or Bitcoin. Surprisingly, it was U.S. inflation-linked bonds. Usually a boring investment, these bonds delivered a whopping 35% last year as investors bet against inflation risks. Now, heading through January 2021, commodities are the best asset class with grains, cotton, and crude oil being the leader. In my opinion, don't get suckered into the gold market.

Money managers' bullish bets on corn are currently at the highest in almost 10 years. China is loading up on American crops, having already bought a record amount of the grain, while soybean purchases are running at the fastest pace since 1991. Sugar has also caught investors' attention, with Alvean, the world's largest trader of the sweetener, forecasting two years of shortages ahead.

Oil, which is rebounding from an unprecedented crash triggered by the pandemic, has rallied to 10-month highs after Saudi Arabia's surprising decision to unilaterally cut production by 1 million barrels a day for February and March.

You have low or negative interest rates fueling inflation, and there are zillions of dollars available looking for returns. There's a structural change to the way we look at commodities.

The reason why investors have rushed to hedge against inflation is due to a concern that inflation might prove to be a "black swan" event, with a low-probability but high-impact risk. The government continues to print money, which is inflationary.

Russia is guarding against food inflation with export taxes on their new-crop wheat. China is procuring grains at a record pace, due to a rebuilding of their livestock herds and their own fears of inflation. While global grain crops have come down, due to weather problems in the Midwest (late last summer), Ukraine, and a bit in Argentina and Brazil, it is the "demand" side of the equation and inflation concerns that are really driving most commodities right now.

Types of Inflation:

This is pretty basic. Finance 101: Inflation is when the prices of goods and services increase.

There are four main types of inflation, categorized by their speed. They are creeping, walking, galloping, and hyperinflation. There are specific types of asset inflation and also wage inflation. Some experts say demand-pull and cost-push inflation are two more types, but they are causes of inflation. So is the expansion of the money supply.

Creeping, or mild, inflation is when prices rise 3% a year or less. According to the Federal Reserve, when prices increase 2% or less, it benefits economic growth. This kind of mild inflation makes consumers expect that prices will keep going up. That boosts demand. Consumers buy now to beat higher future prices. That's how mild inflation drives economic expansion. For that reason, the Fed sets 2% as its target inflation

I think we are presently in the midst of a "walking" type of inflation." While the Consumer Price Index suggests the "mild" type of inflation, which has been beneficial to the economy, the printing of US dollars and a new global panic for commodities could suggest more of a "walking" type of inflation. The is not made conspicuous by the Fed. However, this could very well be the case as this inflationary spiral is likely being hidden.

Take a look at what Treasury Investment Protection bonds have done. One look and you can see that real inflation is probably higher than what the Fed is reporting. The Vanguard ETF (VTIP) is up about 5% this past year about 2-3% above the Fed's inflationary target.

Walking Inflation

This strong, or destructive, inflation is between 3-10% a year. It is harmful to the economy because it heats-up economic growth too fast. People start to buy more than they need to avoid tomorrow's much higher prices. This increased buying drives demand even further so that suppliers can't keep up.

Natural Gas: Negative AO index not enough to warrant a cold winter

One market that is certainly not in an inflationary spiral is natural gas.

75% of the time when you see this set up in the atmosphere, we have a cold US winter. However, the Arctic is some 20 degrees warmer than normal and there is a lack of snow cover over the U.S. Snow cover reflects sunlight back to space and "cool" the surface. However, when snow cover is lacking, the ground absorbs more heat. This is what has happened since the late fall and has created a bearish reaction in natural gas (UNG).

This is one of the few commodities that is not inflation, but completely weather-related at the moment.

SOURCE: Bestweatherinc.com newsletter Weather- Wealth/Climatelligence

Here is a map (above) I posted for clients a few days ago. Natural gas prices have since collapsed.

Which markets are both inflation and weather-related?

Currently, it is the grain market wheat (WEAT), corn (CORN), soybeans (SOYB), and cotton (BALB) that have had both global weather problems and an inflationary global buying panic due to tight stocks and the need for countries to stock up on grains.

La Nina has created weather problems for cotton crops in Pakistan and the drought in Texas, if it continues, may lower production in 2021. The grain market has soared because of La Nina and lower global crops since late last summer. However, though my recent reports on Seeking Alpha expressed a bullish bias towards grains and the all long ETF (JJG), I would not advise jumping into the grain market after this 20%+ rally.

One reason is because of my forecast a week or so ago for the drought to break in Argentina and southern Brazil for corn and soybean crops. This could set atop in the grain market heading deeper into winter as production in South America does not fall, as much as feared.

For a look at my early spring weather forecast for US grain and cotton weather, please click here.

One concern I have is for global coffee (JO) crops. There has not been the type of "inflationary" concerns in this market, as there has been for grains, but I am watching closely for clients' crop conditions in Vietnam, Central American, and Brazil.

I invited you to listen to a recent interview by the popular commodity advisory show "Market to Market" regarding La Nina, global commodities and weather.

Conclusion:

I do believe the longer-term bull market in commodities will continue, but one has to be selective. Just because we have inflationary fears does not mean that markets such as natural gas (BOIL), soybeans, and cocoa (NIB) will see major rallies in the weeks ahead as the weather is more bearish these markets

Inflationary fears are helping crude oil, cotton, silver, wheat, and Treasury Inflation bonds to rally, and I believe that trend will continue for these and many other markets.