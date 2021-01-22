Source: AU Presentation

Investment Thesis

Johannesburg-based AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) released third quarter 2020 results ended on Sept. 30, 2020, on Nov. 2, 2020.

It's my first article on this South African gold miner. I have covered two other companies in this segment: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Harmony Gold (HMY) that you can read here.

One important piece of news on divestitures:

1 - On September 14, 2020, AngloGold Ashanti announced that "the South African government had given 'unconditional' approval to sell its South African assets to Harmony Gold."

Harmony taking control of the mines including Mponeng – the world’s deepest gold mine – and Mine Waste Solutions, from Oct. 1. Under the deal, Harmony will pay AngloGold Ashanti $200 million in cash as well as $260 per ounce of underground gold production from the Mponeng, Savuka and TauTona mines for six years from January 1 2021 – which AngloGold Ashanti values at around $100 million based on its production forecast.

2 - AngloGold said in the press release that the sale of its Morila mine in Mali to Mali Lithium is anticipated to take place soon after Mali lithium secured financing. Also, the sale of the company's stake in the Sadiola mine,

All parties (AngloGold Ashanti, IAMGOLD Corporation and Allied Gold Corp) remain committed to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent and completion of the transaction. Notwithstanding political instability, all parties are actively working to achieve a solution and closing as soon as possible.

AngloGold Ashanti has slightly underperformed the group on a one-year basis, with a 10% increase.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is quite straightforward. AngloGold Ashanti is a powerful gold miner that should be classified as a long-term investment. However, as always in the gold mining sector, it's crucial to trade short term a significant portion of your long-term position.

Presentation and Quarterly Production

The company presentation for the third quarter of 2020 is a great start. As I have indicated above, AngloGold Ashanti owns operations in three continents even after divesting its South African assets to Harmony Gold.

Source: Company Presentation

The company indicated that it produced a total of 837K Au Oz in Q3'20, up 1% from the same quarter a year ago and 11.2% sequentially.

All-in sustaining costs AISC was $1,044 per ounce in Q3. AngloGold Ashanti has two operations in its Australia region, Sunrise Dam and Tropicana (a joint venture 70/30 with IGO Ltd.).

The AISC for Australia was $1,174 per ounce this quarter, while Americas and Continental Africa showed better AISC below $1,000 per ounce.

Operating highlights:

Source: Presentation

AngloGold Ashanti - Balance sheet and production history for 3Q'20: The raw numbers

Source: The company

Note: Full results are indicated every six months. The Q3 indicates the numbers for the quarter and should not be compared to the other columns.

AU 2Q'19 4Q'19 2Q'20 Q3'20 Total Revenues in $ Million (6 months) 1,582 1,943 1,963 - Net Income in $ Million (6 months) 114 -126 421 - EBITDA $ Million (6 months) 551 823 960 Adjusted EBITDA 803 EPS diluted in $/share (6 months) 0.27 -0.30 1.00 - Cash from operating activities in $ Million (6 months) 343 704 604 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million (6 months) 264 439 307 161 Free Cash Flow in $ Million (6 months) 79 265 297 361 Total Cash $ Million (6 months) 349 466 1292 - Adjusted Net Debt in $ Million (6 months) 1,324 1,299 2,592 875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million (6 months) 417.08 418.35 418.35 -

Source: Company filings.

Note: The semi-annual dividend is calculated based on free cash flow. Before growth capital, the free cash flow increased to $361 million during the third quarter.

Source: Presentation

Company Guidance

On 21 September 2020, the company reinstated its annual guidance thanks to "improved operating certainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the conclusion of the sale of its South African assets, which occurred at the end of September 2020." From presentation:

For 2020, the group is expected to produce 3.030Moz - 3.100Moz (including nine months of production from the South African producing assets sold to Harmony Gold) or 2.800Moz -2.860Moz continuing operations.

AISC is expected to be between $1,060/oz and $1,120/oz or between $1,050/oz and $1,100/oz on a continuing operations basis.

Total capital expenditure is expected to be between $890 million and $950 million or between $850 million and $905 million on a continuing operations basis.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

AngloGold Ashanti is doing well in this environment of high commodity prices. It has managed to reduce its debt considerably and increases its dividend based on free cash flow.

One important divestiture that makes the investment safer by selling its South African assets to Harmony Gold. However, AngloGold’s reserves and production are not risk-free, and investors should always be cautious.

The project pipeline also is impressive, especially in Australia with Sunrise Dam and Tropicana. Obuasi mine in West Africa will reach a steady-state in Q3'21.

Technical Analysis

AU forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $24.8 and support at $22. The basic strategy short term is to accumulate in the range of $22 - $19.2 and sell progressively about 40% of your position between $24.8 and $26.2.

However, I see a longer-term pattern called descending channel describing what is going on here. Depending on the gold price, I see a breakdown happening of the short-term pattern's support, and in this case, AU will probably drop to the descending channel support at $19.2.

Now the new pattern is still debatable, and I offer only my opinion. The TA above is only a blueprint and must be updated often to be relevant, something I'm regularly doing in my service.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. Thanks!