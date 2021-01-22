AngloGold Ashanti: Entering 2021
Summary
- Johannesburg-based AngloGold Ashanti released its third quarter 2020 results ended on September 30, 2020.
- The company indicated that it produced a total of 837K Au Oz in Q3'20, up 1% from the same quarter a year ago and 11.2% sequentially.
- AU is a good long-term investment, but it's not risk-free.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Get started today »
Source: AU Presentation
Investment Thesis
Johannesburg-based AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) released third quarter 2020 results ended on Sept. 30, 2020, on Nov. 2, 2020.
It's my first article on this South African gold miner. I have covered two other companies in this segment: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and Harmony Gold (HMY) that you can read here.
One important piece of news on divestitures:
1 - On September 14, 2020, AngloGold Ashanti announced that "the South African government had given 'unconditional' approval to sell its South African assets to Harmony Gold."
Harmony taking control of the mines including Mponeng – the world’s deepest gold mine – and Mine Waste Solutions, from Oct. 1.
Under the deal, Harmony will pay AngloGold Ashanti $200 million in cash as well as $260 per ounce of underground gold production from the Mponeng, Savuka and TauTona mines for six years from January 1 2021 – which AngloGold Ashanti values at around $100 million based on its production forecast.
2 - AngloGold said in the press release that the sale of its Morila mine in Mali to Mali Lithium is anticipated to take place soon after Mali lithium secured financing. Also, the sale of the company's stake in the Sadiola mine,
All parties (AngloGold Ashanti, IAMGOLD Corporation and Allied Gold Corp) remain committed to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent and completion of the transaction. Notwithstanding political instability, all parties are actively working to achieve a solution and closing as soon as possible.
AngloGold Ashanti has slightly underperformed the group on a one-year basis, with a 10% increase.
The investment thesis is quite straightforward. AngloGold Ashanti is a powerful gold miner that should be classified as a long-term investment. However, as always in the gold mining sector, it's crucial to trade short term a significant portion of your long-term position.
Presentation and Quarterly Production
The company presentation for the third quarter of 2020 is a great start. As I have indicated above, AngloGold Ashanti owns operations in three continents even after divesting its South African assets to Harmony Gold.
Source: Company Presentation
The company indicated that it produced a total of 837K Au Oz in Q3'20, up 1% from the same quarter a year ago and 11.2% sequentially.
All-in sustaining costs AISC was $1,044 per ounce in Q3. AngloGold Ashanti has two operations in its Australia region, Sunrise Dam and Tropicana (a joint venture 70/30 with IGO Ltd.).
The AISC for Australia was $1,174 per ounce this quarter, while Americas and Continental Africa showed better AISC below $1,000 per ounce.
Operating highlights:
Source: Presentation
AngloGold Ashanti - Balance sheet and production history for 3Q'20: The raw numbers
Source: The company
Note: Full results are indicated every six months. The Q3 indicates the numbers for the quarter and should not be compared to the other columns.
|AU
|2Q'19
|4Q'19
|2Q'20
|Q3'20
|Total Revenues in $ Million (6 months)
|1,582
|1,943
|1,963
|-
|Net Income in $ Million (6 months)
|114
|-126
|421
|-
|EBITDA $ Million (6 months)
|551
|823
|960
|
Adjusted EBITDA
803
|EPS diluted in $/share (6 months)
|0.27
|-0.30
|1.00
|-
|Cash from operating activities in $ Million (6 months)
|343
|704
|604
|-
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million (6 months)
|264
|439
|307
|161
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million (6 months)
|79
|265
|297
|361
|Total Cash $ Million (6 months)
|349
|466
|1292
|-
|Adjusted Net Debt in $ Million (6 months)
|1,324
|1,299
|2,592
|875
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million (6 months)
|417.08
|418.35
|418.35
|-
Source: Company filings.
Note: The semi-annual dividend is calculated based on free cash flow. Before growth capital, the free cash flow increased to $361 million during the third quarter.
Company Guidance
On 21 September 2020, the company reinstated its annual guidance thanks to "improved operating certainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the conclusion of the sale of its South African assets, which occurred at the end of September 2020." From presentation:
- For 2020, the group is expected to produce 3.030Moz - 3.100Moz (including nine months of production from the South African producing assets sold to Harmony Gold) or 2.800Moz -2.860Moz continuing operations.
- AISC is expected to be between $1,060/oz and $1,120/oz or between $1,050/oz and $1,100/oz on a continuing operations basis.
- Total capital expenditure is expected to be between $890 million and $950 million or between $850 million and $905 million on a continuing operations basis.
Conclusion and Technical Analysis
AngloGold Ashanti is doing well in this environment of high commodity prices. It has managed to reduce its debt considerably and increases its dividend based on free cash flow.
One important divestiture that makes the investment safer by selling its South African assets to Harmony Gold. However, AngloGold’s reserves and production are not risk-free, and investors should always be cautious.
The project pipeline also is impressive, especially in Australia with Sunrise Dam and Tropicana. Obuasi mine in West Africa will reach a steady-state in Q3'21.
Technical Analysis
AU forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $24.8 and support at $22. The basic strategy short term is to accumulate in the range of $22 - $19.2 and sell progressively about 40% of your position between $24.8 and $26.2.
However, I see a longer-term pattern called descending channel describing what is going on here. Depending on the gold price, I see a breakdown happening of the short-term pattern's support, and in this case, AU will probably drop to the descending channel support at $19.2.
Now the new pattern is still debatable, and I offer only my opinion. The TA above is only a blueprint and must be updated often to be relevant, something I'm regularly doing in my service.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.
This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.