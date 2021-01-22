Year-End 2020 Market Commentary And 2021 Outlook: The Great Beyond (The Pandemic)

Data Source: Bloomberg

The Great Beyond (the Pandemic)

Source: istockphoto.com

"With aching hands and bleeding feet,

We dig and heap, lay stone on stone;

We bear the burden and the heat

Of the long day, and wish t'were done.

Not till the hours of light return,

All we have built do we discern."

- Matthew Arnold

Note to readers: we have sectioned the 2020 Year-End Market Commentary and 2021 Outlook accordingly:

Big picture overview and long-term capital market assumptions 2020 calendar year asset class returns and quarter-by-quarter year-in-review 4Q and 2020 performance charts and notable exhibits

As we wrap up 2020 (a year of unforgettable experiences many of us would like to forget) with positive gains across risk-based assets, the March/April market meltdown that saw the S&P 500 enter deep bear market territory seems like distant memory. The year 2020 and the global pandemic that characterized much of the year bore down on us figuratively, from our makeshift workplaces at home, or literally, for those hit hardest economically, physically, and spiritually.

Yet, we would be hard-pressed to forget the day-after-day selling pressures as investors sought to liquidate illiquid positions. The global pandemic that would quickly unfold in March would shut down much of Wall Street and the broader financial community contributing to a major seizure of the financial system similar to bear market period following the 2008 Financial Crisis. Yet, what happened last March is now turning into a distant memory as we stare at positive returns in risk assets at the end of this year. We confess that the March/April period was filled with anxious, sleepless nights; uncertain over what laid ahead even as global stocks recovered from the bear market depths.

Bear markets like the one in March 2020 that saw the S&P 500 draw down 30% from its peak are nothing new, but they are infrequent and can be quite jarring, especially for investors conditioned to lengthy uninterrupted bull markets with nary a meaningful pullback. The March 2020 bear market was especially nerve-wracking given the unprecedented backdrop of 1) the speed and severity relative to prior bear markets; 2) a global pandemic that shutdown worldwide economic activity; 3) unprecedented fiscal and monetary emergency measures to counter the deflationary financial losses and suffering, with somewhat surprising success and efficacy. The subsequent recovery was just as sharp and short in duration as the bear market sell-off; both caught most of the investment community by surprise.

2020 has turned out to be a challenging year for the world even if equity markets (at least most segments) ended in positive territory when it was uncertain when the markets would recover their losses during the height of the pandemic shutdown. With the promises of highly effective vaccines, it has turned into a question of logistics and how fast the vaccines can be distributed in 2021, but the lights are coming back on to a world darkened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you to all those who worked hard to get us through 2020, and we hope for a better year for those adversely affected by the events of 2020. Here's to hoping that 2021 also brings discernment to help us make sense of all that happened in 2020.

Rhyming 1999 Style

We received a cartoon-a-day calendar for the holidays, and the foreword noted that the 2021 calendar season has the same calendar day layout as 1999. So, if you had kept an old 1999 calendar, you could use it to track the 2021 calendar year (even though there are many more holidays to keep track of in 2021 versus 1999).

History does not repeat itself (even if it may rhyme per Mark Twain) and correlation does not equate to causation, but how ironic would it be if today's market euphoria tracks similarly to that of the 1999 craze for technology and internet stocks, down to the same calendar year layout? In hindsight, we know how 1999 ended (a 2000-2002 bear market), but it is not clear whether 2021 will follow the same course.

And yet here we are standing on a mountain top of investor euphoria that has driven up global equity valuations past their 10-year highs and corporate borrowing costs down to absolute lows not to mention speculative fervor surrounding today's go-go growth darlings such as e-commerce, cleantech, and cryptocurrencies (abetted by the resurgence in retail day-trading - another artifact from 1999). In some fashion, it's hard to believe the market meltdown of March/April 2020 even happened, especially if you find yourself on the upper part of the K-shaped recovery, or if your investment style has more of a growth/momentum orientation as opposed to value/dividend yield.

And who would want to step in front of this train of investor euphoria powered by a zero-interest rate environment? Institutional and retail investors have flocked into cryptocurrencies with analysts anticipating Bitcoin's market valuation to reach $1 trillion in 2021 as investors suddenly realized the inherent scarcity of digital currencies whose supply is largely determined by complex problem-solving algorithms. And whether online meal delivery or vacation home rentals, the 'app' business model has helped push 2020 initial public offerings into stratospheric territory as the FTSE/Renaissance IPO Index returned almost 100% in 2020 (Figure 1) after having dropped nearly 40% during the March bear market.

Figure 1 - Cumulative Return of the FTSE/Renaissance IPO Index (CY 2020)

Regardless of whether investors believe the future lies in 'virtual' and 'digital' versus what is 'real' and 'analog' (e.g. bricks-and-mortar retail), the former is definitely seeing greater interest from the investment community versus the latter, especially when 'safer' asset classes such as fixed income are yielding next to nothing. Historically, low U.S. interest rates have contributed to strong price appreciation of long duration growth-at-any price assets (like what we highlighted in last year's Market Outlook).

An accommodative Federal Reserve policy willing to let inflation run hot before 'pulling the punchbowl' has been even more instrumental in propelling cryptocurrency and digital company valuations (who don't anticipate generating positive income in the near or longer term) into nosebleed levels. At least with software company valuations, the valuation multiples are based on revenue growth forecasts - what in the way of tangible economic growth is provided by cryptocurrencies?

Figure 2 - Fed Official Dot Plot Forecasts for Interest Rates: 'Zero' as Far as the Eye Can See (at Least Beyond 2023)

Source: Bloomberg

The Fed appears to be stuck in a corner of its own making as it reinforced its dovish stance by incorporating 'social justice' considerations into its traditional dual mandate of targeting full employment while keeping prices stable. But the U.S. dollar, which has served as a ground zero indicator of financial system stress, has really bound the Fed into a 'lower-for-longer' stance as long as other central banks maintain low/negative interest rate policies - a beggar-thy-neighbor conundrum that has resulted in the exponential rise of worldwide central bank balance sheets (Figure 3) that will be difficult to reverse even if worldwide economic conditions were to normalize.

Figure 3 - How Will Central Banks Reverse the Exponential Rise in Their Respective Balance Sheets Post COVID?

So, the Fed will likely pay lip service to U.S. domestic conditions (employment, inflation, credit availability) while monitoring the pulse of global financial stability - it cannot afford a repeat of the global financial seizures that occurred last March, which likely reinforces the Fed's accommodative stance until forced to pivot towards tightening from inflationary pressures (or if financial stability is no longer predicated on U.S. dollar volatility).

Which brings us back to the euphoric sentiment that characterizes much of today's investors' thirst for growth risk and (relatively) high yields. At the back of this report are the latest market-based time series displaying 'risk-on' sentiment, whether cyclicals outperforming defensives, industrial commodity price performance, historically low corporate credit spreads, and cycle-high equity market valuations based on next 12 months projected earnings. Here we direct readers to focus on two measures of extreme investor sentiment: record low short interest and growth in margin debt levels last seen since the prior two peaks in the S&P 500 (Figure 4). Indeed, margin debt has hit new record levels as investors flock to the reflation narrative.

Figure 4 - Shorts Have Left the Building as Growth in Margin Debt Has Reached Prior Equity Market Peak Levels

Source: Bear Traps Report

These extreme levels of sentiment can also be seen in the dispersion between high premium 'growth' stocks versus deeply discounted 'value' stocks (Figure 5) as well as sector dispersion between 'growth' sectors such as Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary (i.e. FAAMG stocks) versus 'value' sectors such as Energy, Real Estate, and Financials (Figure 6).

Figure 5 - Large Dispersion Between 'Growth' versus 'Value' Stocks in 2020

Figure 6 - Large Dispersion Between 'Growth' versus 'Value' Sectors in 2020

If 2021 were to follow the path of 1999 (and not just the calendar path), then the path would end with the Fed. But COVID-19 is not Y2K, and today's world is operating under the New Normal reality of declining workplace demographics and high debt levels, rather than the possibility of 3% inflation as was the dominant view throughout the 1990s.

Inflation never became a problem following the 1999 dotcom collapse and it may not become a problem even as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. However, today's asset prices are factoring in very little in the way of economic road bumps, including bottleneck-driven inflation which could turn out to be the main risk for 2021 - most definitely a different outcome from that of 1999. How assets react to unexpected inflation remains to be seen as an inflation surprise could manifest itself in a number of ways depending on whether such surprises would prompt a shift in policy directions among major central banks and whether such 'shifts' would prove to be problematic for financial system stability.

But for now, the path of near-term least resistance continues to be long risk assets. Bloomberg Economic Consensus is calling for 3.9% real GDP growth in 2021 for the U.S., 4.6% for the Eurozone, 2.7% for Japan, and 8.2% for China. U.S. corporations have historically benefited from high earnings leverage to economic growth (although operating margins will need to recover to pre-COVID levels - see Notable Charts and Exhibits). If S&P 500 earnings meet expectations for a 20%+ rebound in 2021 and interest rates remain at rock bottom levels, then double digit returns for U.S. equities remain possible assuming today's elevated valuations are maintained throughout the year, especially if you capitalize those corporate profits using very low discount rates. Longer-term, we remain cautious on risk asset pricing because of how much normalized reflationary/non-inflationary growth is embedded in current valuations, both in equities (especially growth stocks) and speculative corporate credit.

Long-Term Forecasts for Asset Class Returns

So, in an environment of zero interest rates (negative when inflation-adjusted), investors are asking for so little, whether company profitability (what is cost of capital or even economic value-added in a zero-rate environment?) or in risk premiums in the event cash runs out. If the economy doesn't spiral into outright deflationary contraction, who's to say what the ceiling is on valuation, especially for long duration growth stocks where the far-off economic gains embedded in the terminal values to be realized decades from now account for most of the appreciation realized today?

That said, 3D/L believes that 'price matters' over the long run and that what you pay today will affect the returns you realize over the long-term. We do believe that investors should remain fully invested for the most part as part of a strategic asset allocation built on risk-based investment programs. However, given the current environment of historically rich valuations across risk-based assets, investors should temper their return expectations looking forward while being mindful of the potential risks that could derail the post-COVID reflation narrative.

What follows are a series of forecasts for long-term expected returns across various asset classes. In the spirit of Fama/French and Jeremy Siegel ("Stocks for the Long Run") from Wharton School, 3D/L is deriving its long-term forecasts that are currently priced into equity and fixed income valuations.

3D/L Capital Management Long-Term Equity and Fixed Income Asset Return Forecasts

Start with MSCI All-Country World Index Price/Earnings Multiple Based on Next 12-Months Earnings (12/31/2020): 19.8x (S&P 500 P/E at 23x) Invert this to arrive at an earnings yield to generate a long-term real (inflation-adjusted) return forecast: 5.1% (S&P 500 earning yield 4.3%) Long-term inflation expectations implied by 5-year/5-year breakeven rates between U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) versus Nominal Treasuries: 2.0% Long-Term Nominal Expected Nominal Rate of Return for Global Equities: 7.1% (5.1% + 2.0%) Projected Yield-to-Worst on Bloomberg/Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index: 1.0% (-1% on an inflation-adjusted basis). Projected Yield-to-Worst on Bloomberg/Barclays US High Yield Index: 4.2% (2.2% on an inflation-adjusted basis). S&P Global Ratings is projecting a default rate of 9.1% for speculative grade credit through September 2021.

Hence, a 60/40 portfolio consisting of Global Stocks and US Investment Grade Bonds is projected to return approximately 3.5% nominal return (1.5% inflation-adjusted), which is at the low end of historical returns based on the Ibbotsen Stocks, Bonds, Bills, and Inflation (SBBI) data if these price-based forecasts pan out. One can potentially increase returns by investing in riskier asset classes such as small caps and high yield, but one would also be introducing more risk into the portfolios, even when accounting for diversification benefits.

With permission, we are republishing the long-term forecasts from Northern Trust and JPMorgan Investment Management teams. Both firms are also projecting lower rates of returns for major asset classes although they're seeing more attractive pricing in alternative assets such as real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Please contact us if you are a financial advisor and would like to receive a copy of their reports.

Northern Trust Capital Market Assumptions (August 2020)

Northern Trust (NT) updated their capital market projections in August 2020. Over the next five years, NT is projecting lower returns versus long-term historical averages due to expectations of low sub-par growth in the years ahead. Figure 7 is taken from their white paper which displays expected returns over the next 5-years. NT then applies a mean reversion scaling factor for longer periods of time such that the expected long-term rates of return are much higher than the 5-year forecasts further implying that NT doesn't hold high expectations over the near term. Note: these are nominal return forecasts (subtract 2% inflation to get the real expected rate of return).

Figure 7 - Northern Trust Capital Market Assumptions (August 2020)

Source: Northern Trust Asset Management Capital Market Assumptions (8/13/2020). Reprinted with Permission.

JPMorgan Long-Term Asset Class Return Forecasts (September 2020)

Similarly, JPMorgan has lowered their long-term asset class return projections given the shrinkage of risk premia as global equities and risky credit have rallied this year. Figure 8 displays the long-term capital market assumptions across key asset classes (comparing 2021 versus what was projected in 2020).

Figure 8 - JPMorgan Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (August 2020)

Vaccine Rollout

We wrap up our big picture summary with a COVID-19 update. As of the time of this writing, the vaccine rollout has been underwhelming to say the least (Figure 9), especially if we are targeting 'herd immunity' by the end of 2021.

Figure 9 - Vaccine Rollout Has Been Slow

As visibility improves for a vaccine rollout and herd immunity achievement, there are ongoing debates over what is considered 'transitory' versus 'permanent' changes to lifestyle activity and workplace arrangements. Investors will continue to grapple with the shape and rate of economic normalization, trying to distinguish between what is transitory (at least those enterprises that can survive long enough to reach the other side of the pandemic chasm) versus what has been permanently scarred by the pandemic. Some key questions that, hopefully, 2021 will answer:

Will business travel and leisure recover to pre-COVID levels?

Will the cutbacks in corporate travel and face-to-face engagements reveal untapped reservoirs of human productivity or will the business world realize very little beats in-person human interactions?

How will traditional services like medicine and education evolve as 'tele-delivery' technology takes hold and conditions the everyday user of these services in this post-COVID environment?

Will consumers resort to their pre-COVID consumption patterns or have they gotten too used to the convenience of 'at-home' delivery of goods, services, and entertainment?

2020 Year-In-Review

Figure 10 displays the 2020 calendar year returns across risk-focused assets. As noted above, 2020 witnessed wide dispersion in risk-based assets between technology-focused growth stocks and traditional value stocks (financials, energy). It really was a tale of two markets: growth/momentum on the positive side and value/dividend-focused on the negative side. Precious metals and mining stocks also had a strong year as investors sought to hedge themselves in the face of aggressive reflationary fiscal and monetary policy responses to the pandemic. The S&P 500 edged out international markets for the year, but international stocks outperformed in the fourth quarter helped by a depreciating dollar and recovery in global trade activity.

Figure 10 - 2020 Calendar Year Returns for Risk-Focused Asset Classes

Figure 11 displays the 2020 calendar year returns across fixed income market sectors. International fixed income markets outperformed largely on the strength of foreign currencies versus the U.S. dollar during the 2nd half of this year. U.S. Treasuries outperformed riskier fixed income sectors (except investment-grade corporates which benefited from both a drop in interest rates and spread compression), but this outperformance mainly came from the first half of 2020 when the yield on the 10-Year Treasury dropped to as low as 0.50% from 2.00% at the beginning of the year. The 2nd half of the year saw significant rallies in corporate credit and emerging market debt.

Figure 11 - 2020 Calendar Year Returns Across Fixed Income Markets

Figure 12 displays the 2020 calendar year returns for alternative risk premiums (value, carry, trend, and factors calculated by Bloomberg/Goldman Sachs Asset Management) compared to the HFRI hedge fund index. As a broad category, hedge funds were able to buck the multiple headwinds from low/negative returns across alternative risk premiums with the exceptions of momentum and trend. However, there was a divergence in fortunes between stock-focused long/short funds that were largely overweight technology stocks versus quant-driven strategies that really struggled in 2020.

Figure 12 - 2020 Calendar Year Returns Across Alternative Risk Premia

1st Quarter 2020 - COVID-19 and the Inward Turn Towards Self-Sufficiency

Although not on investors' radars throughout January and most of February, the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections starting in Europe (Northern Italy - Ground Zero) and quickly spreading to North America drove investors to sell down risky assets. The equity market sell-off that began in late February suddenly accelerated following the collapse in energy markets after Saudi Arabia announced a price war when OPEC+ nations couldn't agree to production curbs. As the country entered into lockdown mode with shelter-in-place entering our workplace lexicon, financial market liquidity seized up towards the end of the quarter, prompting emergency fiscal and monetary measures to address the sudden economic fallout.

Global stocks posted negative returns (MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI down 21.4%) for the quarter as the S&P 500 had, at one point, dropped over 30% from its early quarter peak during the worst of the sell-off; the depth and suddenness of the drawdown was unprecedented in the history of bear market sell-offs. Around this time, the number of confirmed global cases has exceeded 850,000 with over 42,000 confirmed deaths. With most of Wall Street shutdown and traders getting used to 'trading from home', the financial markets experienced a classic liquidity-driven sell-off as cross-asset class correlations collapsed to '1.0'. The sudden de-risking could be plainly observed from the price spike in the U.S. dollar as investors scrambled for U.S. dollar-based liquidity in order to exit risky positions - a shoot first/ask questions later mentality exasperated by record financial leverage.

March's near-unprecedented level of market volatility was met with unprecedented emergency measures adopted by global central banks and world governments. Many global central banks had drastically cut interest rates and expanded their balance sheets (quantitative easing) to support local debt markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve initially responded to market volatility by cutting its benchmark overnight rate to 0.00-0.25% and re-launching 2008 Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") era lending programs (i.e. lowering discount rate, buying Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities, supporting commercial paper, increasing dollar funding via dollar swap agreements with other central banks, supporting money markets and repo financing) to provide near-term liquidity.

As the market sell-off deepened that even saw safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields spike (reflecting the sudden dry-up of dealer liquidity), the Fed coordinated with the U.S. Treasury department to expand emergency measures to support investment grade corporate debt, asset-backed securities, and short-term municipal debt. As it would become obvious throughout the rest of the year, the Fed has increasingly become the global liquidity provider of first resort as it expanded repo financing to international banks as part of the latest effort to stem a global deflationary collapse. As a result of these emergency measures, the Fed's balance sheet had expanded at an accelerated pace far higher than what was reached following the 2008 GFC.

On the heels of the emergency lending measures launched by the Fed, the U.S. government (in a rare display of bi-partisan partnering) passed several fiscal stimulus spending programs. The first two programs focused on immediate medical and food relief while the third program (CARES Act) amounted to an estimated $2 trillion that would provide broader economic relief in the form of expanded unemployment insurance, direct household aid, corporate and U.S. small business lending support, and state/local municipal aid. Compared to the fiscal stimulus effort launched after the 2008 GFC (ARRA in 2009), the CARES Act would provide aid amounting to 9.9% of GDP versus 5.3% for ARRA in 2009. The CARES Act would end up increasing the U.S. federal deficit to 16% of GDP compared to 10% during the 2008-09 GFC.

Somewhat prescient, we wrote that following the initial recovery expected sometime during the 2nd half of 2020, a broader debate would emerge over the coronavirus' long-lasting damage to the global economy. There would likely be permanent damage and aftershocks, similar to the 2008 GFC, as the world came to grips with the aftermath of "social distancing." Fortunately, much of the developed world had navigated through the pandemic shutdowns with incredible ingenuity across technology and medicine not seen with previous epidemics even if virtual communication is no substitute for 'face-to-face'' interactions.

Even as global equities started to recover off the lows reached in late March, little did we know at that time what would be facing investors in April when spot (delivery) oil prices settled in negative territory for the first time.

2nd Quarter 2020 - Markets Seesaw Between Prospects for Medical Treatments versus 2nd Wave Outbreaks

Following the sharp sell-off in March, global equities and corporate credit had rallied following the fiscal and monetary stimulus measures established to counteract the pandemic shutdowns. Credit went to the equity markets that were well ahead of commodities and fixed income in betting that the world would not spiral down a deflationary hole. Historically, it has been the other way around as credit markets and commodities typically sniff out a recovery earlier than the equity markets. For the 2nd quarter, MSCI ACWI returned 19.2%, led by the U.S. markets.

Fixed income and commodity markets had been fixated over issues of 'insolvency,' while equity markets were (in hindsight) correctly focused on 'liquidity' figuring that the global fiscal and monetary response to COVID-19 would reopen frozen capital markets and provide enough bridge financing for Main Street businesses to traverse the economic chasm. That and the fact that investors had been betting on large cap 'winners' (technology growth, stay-at-home beneficiaries) and investment-grade borrowers' abilities to take advantage of the new issue market now backstopped by the Federal Reserve.

Outlooks for a vaccine to treat the COVID-19 virus had seesawed between hope and dismay as coronavirus headlines dominated day-to-day market volatility throughout the quarter. Early June saw a burst of risk-on appetite for beaten up cyclical assets (small caps, real estate, commodities) over promising vaccine development news from Oxford University and Moderna (MRNA). Moderna was considered the front-runner for developing a vaccine (based on an innovated technique known as messenger RNA or mRNA) as it began Phase 3 human trials whose results were expected to be released later in the later.

The recovery in risk assets had hit a major roadblock early in the quarter as financial markets were shocked by the disruptions erupting across the North American oil patch. Commodity prices were whipsawed as spot oil prices had plunged to deep negative territory (down to negative $37/barrel on final WTI settlement) as futures contract holders taking physical delivery upon the front month settlement faced shortages in storage capacity at the Cushing, OK terminal. A significant drop in global oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic had led to a glut in near-term supply as oil producers struggled to find storage capacity at Cushing forcing them to 'pay' buyers to take the oil off their hands. See our April 2020 Market Commentary for additional background on the negative price settlements.

The Federal Reserve's emergency lending measures (leveraged up special purpose vehicles with initial funding from the U.S. Treasury) had helped restore liquidity and functionality to the debt capital markets. At this point, the Fed's balance sheet had grown nearly $3 trillion over the post-COVID recovery to reach $7.08 trillion. The Fed had announced plans in mid-June to purchase individual corporate bonds in addition to exchange-traded funds containing corporate bonds. Although the Fed ultimately did not end up purchasing a significant amount of corporate bonds, the 'bazooka' emergency policy intentions were enough to restore market liquidity and drive down corporate borrowing costs throughout the rest of the year.

There were also some other timely market-based indicators pointing towards a 2nd half recovery in procyclical risk assets. As the U.S. dollar depreciated from peak panic levels in mid-March, we noted other risk appetite proxies had recovered such as rising yields on 5-year Chinese government bonds and stabilization in the Chinese Yuan/USD exchange rate as China had ramped up infrastructure spending to jumpstart its economy. We expected a recovery in commodity prices as it became more apparent that the pandemic had impaired current production would hamper appetite for future capital to expand production to meet any subsequent recovery in demand. We remained neutral on equities given elevated forward valuations as future equity advances would likely rest on the progress of the economic recovery and progress on coronavirus infection rates and treatments.

3rd Quarter 2020 - Hope Springs Eternal for COVID-19 Vaccine and Government Relief

Market action during the third quarter was largely uneventful despite a moderate pickup in volatility and a 'pause' in the global reflation trade. For the quarter, MSCI ACWI returned 8.1% led by emerging markets, primarily pan-Asian equities. Japan equities rallied following reports of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) purchase of Japanese trading companies (value play) despite the unexpected resignation of prime minister Shinzo Abe due to chronic health problems.

The first two months saw rallies in the global reflation trade, broadly represented by growth technology stocks, emerging markets, commodities/non-U.S. currencies, and corporate credit, only to see investors back away from this trade in September due to technical reasons (e.g. over-exposed long positioning in large cap technology stocks via call option purchases and speculative non-commercial long positioning in EUR/USD) and diminishing prospects over a second U.S. pandemic relief spending program as well as rising prospects over Hard Brexit.

The furious global technology growth rally that characterized the early quarter advance spilled over into the first week of September before the 'trade' unwound itself following reports of a large options 'whale' (later to be revealed as Softbank - Japan's publicly-traded venture capital fund) having bid up single stock call options on key technology stocks, forcing options market-makers to buy the underlying stocks in order to hedge their positions. We mentioned this activity in our August 2020 Market Commentary, prior to media reports confirming the options trading activity.

Not much had changed on the political front, whether negotiating a second pandemic relief package in Washington or a new Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the European Union. Asian markets had been tracking China's economic recovery from the pandemic as witnessed by China's increased fixed asset spending, export activity, and industrial demand. China's recovery served the key driver for the overall rebound in global trade whose pace of recovery from the pandemic shutdowns had exceeded that of the post-2008 Financial Crisis when measured by length of time from the bottom.

There was some lingering uncertainty around the future path for U.S. Federal Reserve policy as Fed officials had frequently cited the need for further fiscal spending relief. The Fed did communicate a 'lower-for-longer' policy on interest rates and would not likely preemptively tighten policy should inflation surpass 2% (it would need to sustainably remain above those levels); however, the Fed had also sought to pass the pandemic-support 'baton' to Congress to pass meaningful fiscal spending as a means of bridging the output gap until the economy can recover from the pandemic.

We wrote about Fed policy, accommodative as it is, having entered into a holding pattern as we've likely reached a floor on negative real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates barring an aggressive pivot such as setting Fed funds rate below zero (negative interest rate policy) or a sudden outbreak in inflation. This had created a near-term headwind for commodities, especially precious metals with gold prices having dropped from peak +$2,000/ounce levels reached in mid-August, although copper prices had held up largely due to dwindling stockpiles.

As worries emerged over a re-acceleration of COVID outbreaks across the U.S. and Europe and lower expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine would not likely become commercially available anytime soon (i.e. AstraZeneca suspending phase 3 trials due to 'health irregularities'), the 'stay-at-home' trade continued to remain in vogue as investors were pricing in a world conditioned to live with social distancing on a more permanent basis.

With the election looming in November and prospects for more fiscal/monetary stimulus having diminished, investors were wondering whether there was any gas left in the 'risk-on' tank for further equity and corporate credit advances. The electoral outcome in November along with positive vaccine news would 'fuel' a strong fourth quarter rally.

4th Quarter 2020 - The Great Beyond (the Pandemic)

The fourth quarter started on tenuous footing following the sharp 2Q/3Q rally off the March bear market lows. Global equity markets had weakened due to a renewed outbreak in 2nd wave COVID-19 cases. As temperatures began to drop across the Northern Hemisphere, 2nd wave COVID-19 outbreaks were spreading across both North America and Europe, resulting in renewed social lockdowns and restrictions. With the November election looming, investors were hoping for a second fiscal relief package to be passed, although both political parties remain divided over the size and scope of the 2nd package estimated at $2 trillion (this would be subsequently reduced to around under $1 trillion post the election, but Congress is still debating the size of individual stimulus checks).

We then witnessed a strong rally in global risk assets (cyclical equities, speculative corporate and emerging market debt, industrial commodities), following the November U.S. election outcome (gridlock), reports of high efficacy rates north of 90% for several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and optimism that several of these vaccines would receive US FDA and European regulatory approval to be made available as early as mid-December (the U.K. would end up being first to approve the Pfizer vaccine followed by U.S. and European approvals). The year wrapped up on a positive note when the United Kingdom and European Union avoided a 'Hard Brexit' outcome by negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal before the year-end deadline.

As we wrote in our November blog article, "The Coming Bottlenecks," the world now faces a potential bottleneck risk as a surge in post-vaccine economic demand is about to hit a wall of supply constraints, whether commodities, global shipping, or housing. Make no mistake - the financial markets are already discounting a strong vaccine-led recovery come 2021, but are they discounting risks of an economic infrastructure, badly damaged by the pandemic, to meet a surge in demand?

Emerging market performance also masks an increased bifurcation between China (now above 40% of index weight) and broader Asia versus Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East/Africa. The latter is still wrestling with COVID-19 cases and relatively low oil prices while the former is benefiting from a stimulus-fueled recovery in China and global trade flows, especially around technology.

We also took note of the diverging economic fortunes between the 'Haves' vs 'Have-Nots' as the global economic recovery from the March/April lows continues on a sharp, but uneven, pace as exemplified by the 'K-Shaped' recovery. The letter 'K' connotes a two-path recovery due to temporary and structural impairments on economic activity resulting from the coronavirus shutdowns. The 'K-Shaped' recovery has resulted in sector 'winners' such as new technology and online businesses having benefited from the world adapting to the virtual remote reality many of us face today versus sector 'losers' - traditional businesses such as travel/leisure, restaurants, small/medium enterprises that are struggling to overcome the social distancing restrictions being imposed by local governments to arrest the spread of COVID.. Other instances of K-shaped demand can be seen across industrial commodities (metals, oil) reflecting the diverging growth recoveries of Asia-Pacific (primarily) China versus the U.S. and Europe.

December had shades of the late 1990s internet bubble as investors bid up initial public offerings from next generation technology companies expected to lose money for the foreseeable future. According to Bloomberg, approximately $180 billion was raised from IPOs on U.S. exchanges in 2020, far outpacing 2019's record amount and well above the previous high of $102 billion set in 2000 (the apex of the Internet Bubble era). An environment of loose financial conditions has produced high margin debt, low margin requirements, low-cost financing, and blank check financing (SPACs) - bidding up du jour growth darlings, whether cleantech or cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin hitting new highs throughout December).

4Q2020 Performance Charts and Exhibits

2020 Year-to-Date Performance Charts and Exhibits

Notable Charts and Exhibits

Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Index Spot

U.S. Term Structure and 5-Year/5-Year Forward Breakeven Rates (Inflation Expectations Priced Into US TIPs vs Nominal Treasuries)

Lower Investment Grade (BBB-Rated) and High Yield Corporate Spreads to Treasuries

Cyclical Sectors vs Defensive Sectors

Industrial Metal and Oil Prices

Copper and Gold Prices (Front Month Futures Contracts)

Source: Bloomberg

Global Equity Earnings Per Share (EPS) Growth Trends

Source: Bloomberg for the period ending 11/30/2020. Time series indicate % increase or decrease of current forward EPS expectations versus expectations from the prior year.

Price/Earnings Ratios Based on Projected 12-Month Earnings

Government Bond Yields (U.S., German, and Japan 10-Year Maturities)

China 5-Year Bond Yield and Yuan/U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate (Inverted)

AAA-Rated Municipal Bond Yield Ratio to U.S. Treasuries

S&P 500 Operation Margins and Trailing 1-Year Revenue Growth

Implied Volatility Priced into Equity (VIX) and Bond (MOVE) Options