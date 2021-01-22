Only last week, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) (Amwell) saw a substantial amount of insiders decide to exit the stock at lower prices. The move isn't surprising considering the stock valuation doesn't appear to match the prospects for the telehealth business this year. My investment thesis remains negative on the sock here stubbornly near $30.

Image Source: Amwell website

Massive Insider Sell

On January 14, Amwell priced a secondary offering at $27.50 per share. Insiders sold 11,280,647 shares with an underwriters option for another 1,692,097 shares for a total of 12,972,744 shares dumped by insiders. The company won't receive any proceeds from the offering.

The insiders unloaded $357 million worth of stock led by the CEO Ido Schoenberg in unusual moves by a key executive to so quickly sell 2.6 million shares after the IPO only back in September. This move comes after insiders sold 1.3 million along with the IPO limiting the need to liquidate more shares for liquidity.

The stock has a market value of over $7 billion now based on a fully diluted share count of 260 million shares outstanding. In total, the insiders sold nearly 5% of the company for what is supposed to be an exciting telehealth field over the next decade.

Warning Signs

The executives have repeatedly told investors that 2021 isn't going to see explosive growth. With insiders willing to dump shares below the current price, the market needs to finally heed the warnings that the 2021 analyst revenue estimate of $265 million is legitimate. The stock trades at a listed 26x these revenue targets now and even up above 29x based on a fully diluted market value of $7.8 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha estimates

A major reason for investors to be skeptical on 2021 is the vaccine rollout and roll over of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The key vaccine rollout has taken a slow path, but the U.S. has now reached 17.5 million doses in arms with 15.1 million people receiving their first dose.

Source: CDC COVID data tracker

The U.S. is finally about to get past the COVID-19 lockdowns and patients will return to medical facilities and bypass telehealth. Or at least, the growth rates in telehealth visits will face tough comps in 2021.

The issue facing Amwell in 2021 is the tough comps in patient visits. In Q3'19, 63% of the business was from subscriptions to the platform. Only 21% of the business came from telehealth visit revenues. During Q3'20, this amount flipped to where visit revenues topped the list at $28.5 million for 46% of the business.

The visit revenues will undoubtedly dip from elevated 2020 levels somewhat offset by higher subscription fees as more health plans join the platform. The massive decline in Q2 monthly visits to 1.4 million from 2.2 million in Q3 is a prime indication of the issue facing Amwell. A normalized patient visit level with even 100% growth from 2019 levels wouldn't even top 1.0 million monthly visits this year while the company only gets paid for the fraction of visits provided by AMG.

Source: Amwell prospectus

The other reasons insiders want out here is the large EBITDA losses despite the booming business. Despite the 450% surge in Q3 visit growth, Amwell saw adjusted EBITDA losses reach $26.2 million, up from a smaller $20.3 million loss in Q3'19.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should follow insiders out of the stock. Amwell is far too expensive here with a business model not expected to deliver much growth in 2021. The market is far too bullish on telehealth stocks while the COVID-19 crisis could soon disappear with the rollout of vaccines. While telehealth is the future of medicine, investors should wait for better valuation to buy stocks such as Amwell.