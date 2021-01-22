Artificial intelligence is a driving force behind nearly every important disruption that is occurring in the modern economy. A report by the Carnegie Endowment estimated that artificial intelligence already creates $2 trillion in economic value per year. An analysis by PWC estimated that this could rise to $16 trillion by 2030.

AI will impact both the way people live and do business. The use of smart home devices using AI applications is expected to rise at a 21% annualized rate between now and 2023. Additionally, a large number of tasks in the finance and healthcare industries can be automated using AI. Software is becoming more important to nearly every industry. It's also likely that software itself will be written using AI in the near future.

By looking below the surface of the AI trend, we can see the essential role of the semiconductor industry. Investors looking for broad low cost exposure to this theme should consider the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH). Its portfolio includes 25 major companies in the semiconductor industry and it has a 0.35% expense ratio.

More Data Means More Semiconductors

Developing an AI application requires collecting and storing massive amounts of data, then training algorithms on that data to make inferences. Using large data sets lead to massive, accelerating competitive advantages. This is one reason why the Google search engine is so difficult for a competitor to replace. A similar logic will apply to virtual assistants, driverless cars, and various internet of things devices.

Source: Carnegie Endowment

This expansion of AI applications requires an exponentially increasing amount of computing power. Since 2012, the amount of compute used in AI training runs has been doubling every 3.4 months. For comparison purposes, under Moores Law historically meant that there was a doubling of transistors on each integrated circuit every two years.

More advanced AI applications process more data, and require more computing power. This chart shows how the amount of compute usage in AI training has surged as a result of recent developments in artificial intelligence.

Source: Gwern Branwen, OpenAI

Although there is plenty of attention on the software layer of AI, underneath everything in the virtual world is something very physical: semiconductors. Software developers building new models often run into hardware related roadblocks. These roadblocks include, storage, memory, logic and networking, all of which require more and better semiconductors. Artificial intelligence is far more semiconductor intensive than other computing applications. To quote, one semiconductor analyst, " it takes a village of semiconductors to train a large model."

Driven by the spread of personal computing, semiconductor revenue as a percentage of world GDP has generally increased over the past 3 decades. Yet during this time period, the semiconductor industry actually experienced several negative demand shocks. In the early days of computing the most powerful computers sat idle most of the time. Virtualization improved the efficiency with which people used servers, reducing demand. Cloud computing decreased the importance of individual devices such as personal computers and laptops. Furthermore, the rise of smartphones slowed the growth of the PC market. Yet in spite of these headwinds, semiconductor revenue has grown.

Source: Mule's Musings

Now are in the very early stages of a massive demand shock for the semiconductor industry. The increasing importance of compute heavy AI applications will most likely cause semiconductor revenue to increase much faster than world GDP in the coming years. Not only will revenue increase, but the semiconductor industry will likely become much more profitable.

Increased Value Capture

A surge in revenue is of little use to investors if an industry can't turn a profit. Historically, semiconductors have been a cyclical commodity. However the increasing penetration of AI into the economy represents a secular shift.

Although semiconductor innovation was critical to the advancement of computers and smartphones, the industry failed to capture much value. According to McKinsey, the semiconductor industry captures 20-30% of the revenue from PCs, and 10-20% from mobile devices. In contrast, with the AI technology stack, the semiconductor industry captures 40-50% of the revenue. There is much more pricing power too. AI specific memory chips have 300% higher prices than standard memory chips.

In the coming years, the semiconductor industry will be capturing a proportionally higher share of a much larger market than it did in the past. Over the next few years, the relative proportion of industry revenue coming from AI will increase, causing overall industry profitability to increase. Macro-Ops has referred to this as an industry supercycle.

Geopolitical Wildcard

Decades of market pressure have led to consolidation in the semiconductor industry, and now all of the world's important production occurs in a small group of companies and countries. Currently only two companies- Samsung in South Korea, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation have are capable of manufacturing the most advanced processing nodes in volume, according to the Eurasia Group.

Although 74% of SMH's portfolio is located in the US, most of the companies in the portfolio have manufacturing facilities in Asia and are highly dependent on China for revenue. Additionally, the largest single holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation (TSMC), accounting for 13% of the total portfolio.

If China attempted to retake Taiwan, it would have a devastating impact on technology supply chains, and SMH investors. Although war between the US and China is unlikely there are multiple other ways conflict could cause disruption. China could nationalize TSMC facilities on the Mainland, or use its intelligence services to steal IP and otherwise disrupt operations in Taiwan. China's aggressive investment in the sector could lure top employees away. Additionally, any further decoupling between the US and Chinese economies would likely complicate sourcing decisions in the industry.

On the other hand, geopolitical tensions could lead the US government to heavily subsidize domestic production. Industrial policy used to be taboo, but is now increasingly accepted among economists and policymakers. Financial backing including tax breaks, expedited approvals, and preferential treatment have gained bipartisan support in Congress. Last summer's Covid-19 relief legislation included benefits specifically aimed at the semiconductor industry. It's likely that additional benefits will follow.

Overall, the impact of geopolitics on SMH is mixed. The constant threat of China-US conflict will continue to loom over semiconductor supply chains, but generous government support will benefit investors in the industry.

Technological Disruption Risk

Technological disruption could derail an investment in SMH in two different ways. First of all, it's possible that almost all of the value will be captured by one or two companies in SMH. At the very least, not all components of SMH will benefit equally from the AI trend. SMH has a relatively concentrated portfolio of just 25 stocks, so the decline of just one or two companies could drag down overall returns. Therefore it might be better to pick individual stocks, rather than invest in an index.

Second, there is the risk that companies like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) vertically integrate and start developing their own more advanced semiconductors. Large industry profits attract competition. Although the capital intensity of semiconductors means there is little risk from startups, tech giants have plenty of cash.

Valuation Risk

SMH has outperformed the broader market by a wide margin in recent years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Even if the semiconductor industry continues to outperform the broader economy, SMH could still suffer from a broader bear market in stocks. Notably, SMH has a 0.87 correlation with the S&P 500 over the past three years, according to the fund's website.

SMH is definitely not a value play. The average P/E ratio in the portfolio is 33, and the average P/B ratio is 7. Buying at such high prices could result in painful multiyear drawdowns, even if the growth thesis proves to be right in the long term.

Conclusion

The semiconductor industry is in the early stages of a new supercycle of exponential revenue growth, and increasing margins. Geopolitical risk could drastically upend the industry, although it will also lead to additional government support. The continuing technological arms race will likely lead to a small subset of companies capturing outsized profits. Current valuations aren't cheap, but SMH is a worthwhile buy for long term growth investors.