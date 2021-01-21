8 Mistakes To Avoid At The Top Of A Cycle

Introduction

Dealing with stocks near cyclical peaks is a notoriously difficult situation to navigate. I've spent several years specifically focusing on various types of market cycles and how investors can avoid their pitfalls and profit from cycles instead. There are several classic general investing mantras that also apply to market cycles, and they are worth repeating. So, some of what I'm about to share is basic investing wisdom, but it is wisdom that I've found to be especially important near cyclical peaks. The rest of what I'll share is more specific to cyclical peaks. Here are the basic eight mistakes I'll cover.

Don't adopt a short-term time-frame. Using too short of a time-frame when thinking about and analyzing stocks can make you think stocks can rise forever near cyclical peaks, and fall to zero near cyclical troughs. Instead, focus on the medium and longer-term time-frames.

Don't focus on a stock's story. Focus instead on their tangible business metrics, like future estimates of cash-flows, earnings, or revenues.

Don't focus on the whole market. Instead, focus on individual stocks in the market.

Don't overpay.

Don't hold forever simply because things have been going well.

Don't assume you can reliably pick the top of the market. Instead, understand more broadly about what stage of the market cycle we're in.

Understand the real downside possibilities of a stock based on past cycles. It's probably deeper than you think.

Don't assume this cycle will be like the one that directly preceded it. It helps to study multiple historical cycles to get a bigger picture.

Source

Don't adopt a short-term time-frame

For investors who aren't day-traders, the first step when thinking about cycles is understanding that most cycles take a while to build, and often there can be smaller cycles within bigger ones. In order to appreciate and understand these cycles, we have to take both a medium-term and a long-term view.

Data by YCharts

Let's assume for now that the last cycle ran from a bottom in March 2009 to a top in February of 2020. Above is a price drawdown chart for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). There were actually four drawdowns in between 15-20% during this period of rising market prices. These were all small, investable cycles, that produced good buying opportunities for investors every couple of years. Investors who understood where we were in the market cycle would have been buyers of these corrections. But even though buying the dip was advisable during all of these dips, an investor would have been wrong to think that a deeper drawdown would never take place just because in 2020 it had been over 10 years since one had occurred. Big market cycles don't disappear.

Data by YCharts

As we saw last year, deeper declines can, and will, take place. And investors were quite lucky that coordinated aid from the central bank and federal government came through in March of 2020. If it hadn't, we probably would have experienced at least a -50% decline in the S&P 500, and a much slower recovery in the market.

Investors who were aware that stocks would eventually recover because they understood longer-term economic and market patterns and how individual stocks fit into those patterns were buying in March because they were looking forward, to the bigger, longer-term picture. So, there were two components that long-term investors should have been aware of, the first is that a deep market decline was possible, and the second was that a recovery from that decline was likely.

Understanding these very long-term and medium-term cycles is essential for investors, and I can't cover every angle in this article, but Howard Marks and Ray Dalio, have written great books on the topics if one is interested. I highly recommend those works.

Don't focus on stories. Focus on numbers instead.

If my last section was a nod to Marks and Dalio, this one is a nod to Warren Buffett and Ben Graham. Stories often rule stock investing over the short-term, especially during market peaks. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with a stock having a good story attached to it, but the story shouldn't be the driving factor in determining whether one buys the stock or not. Stocks are ultimately pieces of businesses. Over the medium and long-term, in order to be a good investment, a business must have the ability to earn profits. That doesn't mean they must have profits right now, but they need to have more than a story about how they will be profitable in the future. You need to be able to actually put some numbers to it, and ask yourself if the price you are paying for the business seems reasonable.

The primary way I do this is to ask "How long will it take the business to earn enough money to pay me back an amount equal to my investment?" I call this metric Time Until Payback. I prefer the Time Until Payback to be less than 10 years for most of my investments. If it is over 16 years I consider taking profits if I already own a stock, and if it's over 20 years, I don't even consider the stock. During market peaks, the time it takes for businesses' earnings to actually earn back an amount equal to that invested in them using reasonable estimates is typically quite high and often disconnected from the positive stories being told about the stocks.

In short, make sure the numbers match the story using reasonable estimates and keep in mind that it is difficult for any business to grow at 30% annual rates for decades.

Don't focus on the whole market. Focus on individual stocks in the market.

There are four important reasons to do this:

Aggregate numbers can conceal value in an expensive late-cycle market

Earnings cyclicality can throw off aggregate numbers.

Aggregate P/Es like the Cape Ratio don't necessarily capture long cycles.

Aggregate numbers don't address business quality and whether P/E levels are justified.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart from near the market peak in March 2000 to near the next market peak in October of 2007. So this measures roughly from peak to peak. During this time, SPY returned about 26%. But even during the market peak in 2000, there were several well-establish, high-quality stocks that would have produced good returns over the next 7 years. They were to be found in several different industries like consumer cyclicals, transport, healthcare, and insurance. And tobacco stocks would have been great, too. Altria (MO) returned over 2,000% during this time period, but I left it out because it was such an outlier.

My point here is that even during market peaks, there can sometimes be decent values to be had. Just because the market is expensive, doesn't mean there aren't stocks within the market worth buying.

My second point is that P/E ratios and PEG ratios don't address business quality and usually don't address business quality and market-cap simultaneously (which affect aggregate numbers). I think it's fair to say that while there are some questionable large-cap businesses today that are similar to those of 2000, like, say, Tesla (TSLA). Most of the mega-caps today like Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), are higher quality businesses than those in 2000 like General Electric (GE), Cisco (CSCO), Exxon (XOM), Intel (INTC), and old Microsoft. Obviously, time will take its toll on today's leaders as well, but the group from today has better moats, less debt, are less cyclical, and generate cash easier and more consistently than the leaders back in 2000 did. The same goes if we compare to the leaders in 2007 like Citi (C), Total (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), Bank of America (BAC) and AT&T (T). We need to be careful that we adjust for quality when it comes to comparing P/Es of today's leaders to those of the past before we declare a cyclical peak based solely on valuation.

My third point is to be careful about using aggregate methods to predict tops like CAPE P/E. While I like CAPE as a rough guide, there are places where we need to be careful.

CAPE may be understating just how expensive the current market is because the recent recession is bifurcated, which means that for a large part of the market we haven't had a "normal" recession. That means we need to go back to P/Es experienced during the 2008 and 2009 recession in order to really achieve a "full cycle's" worth of data for the market. Since the CAPE uses a 10-year average, it doesn't go back far enough to capture a normal recession's worth of P/Es. That means earnings for the current CAPE measurement are probably inflated and the market is probably more expensive than the CAPE shows. Countering that is 1) the quality issue I noted earlier with the dominant businesses of today, and 2) the amount of government stimulus being put into the economy. Earnings growth may be higher than expected in the near future. So, things might not be so expensive after all. It is much easier to distinguish all this at the individual stock level than at the aggregate level.

On the flip-side, most other aggregate measures are worse because they don't distinguish between cyclical and less-cyclical stocks at all, and the cyclical stocks can cause the P/E to appear higher than it actually is during troughs, and lower than it is during peaks.

These are monthly average P/Es for the S&P 500 at various points during the past 20 years. During the end of the 2001 recession, which would have been a reasonably good time to buy the market, the S&P 500 actually had a P/E higher than it is today. Near the 2007 peak, the P/E was only 17, which would have been a bad time to buy. Yet, a few years later, in 2010, it was 17 again, and would have been a good time to buy. In late 2016, it would have been a good time to buy, but the P/E was a little higher than 2007. My point here is that because some stocks in the index have highly cyclical earnings, the P/E's in the aggregate tells us almost nothing about whether we are at a market peak or not. P/Es alone also don't capture earnings growth in their most basic form, which is important. A P/E 17 with 15% earnings growth is better than a P/E of 17 with 5% earnings growth.

I counter all of these problems by first establishing basic data and quality standards for stocks under consideration. This means I always have some solid numbers to lean on instead of stories and themes, and all of the stocks I consider buying are of sufficient quality. Then I divide the remaining stocks into two basic groups, one group is highly cyclical, and one group is less cyclical. Then I take the less cyclical group and add earnings growth as a factor instead of just taking the P/E ratio alone, which gives me a PEG ratio for high-quality business I'd be willing to buy at the right price. Right now, for the stocks I track, the current market PEG ratio is about 3.17, which is very high. I have an equal-weighted market estimated P/E of about 28 and an earnings growth rate estimate just under 9%. So, the market does look expensive here, even accounting for some of the issues I have with aggregate measurements.

That said, there are stocks within the market that are much more attractive than the aggregate. As long as there are some well-priced stocks in the market, as I demonstrated with my 2000 peak example, it doesn't matter if the market is at a peak, there still may be stocks in the market that are worth buying.

Don't overpay

If you have certain return standards for your stock purchases that are reasonable, don't change them to fit the market. If the standards are good, the market will eventually come to you. My standard is an expected long-term CAGR of 12% for less-cyclical stocks. It is the same now as it was in March. While I wouldn't go so far as to say I would never adjust it, perhaps to say 10% instead of 12%, if I thought interest rates were going to stay at 0% forever, I would do so slowly and reluctantly. Overpaying for stocks will be easy near market peaks when it looks like everyone else is willing to do it and prices will never come down.

Don't hold forever

When stocks that I own get very expensive and the likely future returns get very low, then I sell those stocks and find something with a better return profile. Holding on to a stock when it is clearly overvalued is easy to do near a market peak because great alternatives may be in short supply. But usually, there is something that offers a better value out there, and cash isn't always a bad thing.

Don't assume you can precisely pick the top of the market

I don't think I've ever come out and declared a market top. Even in early 2018 when I wrote dozens of articles warning investors about downside risk because I thought we were late-cycle, I gave myself a three-year time-frame for a downturn to occur. I got lucky and happened to be warning people right at the top of the industrial peak, and we got an expected correction later in 2018, but there was no guarantee that it had to happen then. It could have taken longer.

Instead of aiming for precision, I just try to roughly approximate what stage of the market cycle we are in, early, middle, late, or recession. And then include necessary nuances that occur with each cycle. Right now, I think we are early cycle for stocks that were directly impacted by COVID, but that we are probably mid-cycle for most stocks that weren't directly affected, and late-cycle for many so-called COVID plays who experienced brief spikes in earnings because of COVID. If we get to the point that the Fed starts to taper QE, then we might move to late-cycle for the whole market at that point. So, I think a double-dip recession is probably off the table in the US. And I can use that rough approximation to guide some of my investment choices.

Understand the downside risk of the stocks you own

A lot of what I did in 2018 was to warn investors about the very deep downside risk of highly cyclical stocks. In 2019 I warned investors mostly about the downside or sideways potential of very expensive stocks. I'm quicker to take profits in cyclical stocks because typically they have a lot deeper downside during recessions. I don't typically want to hold them through a recession if I can help it. If I buy a stock near a cyclical peak at a good price, and it isn't that cyclical of a business, then holding it through a recession is fine, though.

Data by YCharts

Buying McDonald's (MCD) stock in 2007 before the recession, would have produced an excellent return while purchasing the more cyclical Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) would not have produced good returns over the next 5 years. Understanding the potential downside of CCL was important at the time, just as it was in 2018.

Don't assume this cycle will be like the one that preceded it

Each cycle is usually quite different from the one that directly preceded it. The current recession was largely viewed as blameless, whereas the last recession was blamed on excess and fraud in the housing and banking industries. This resulted in more willingness to deploy government and central bank aid during the current recession. Because of the very quick, very big response, only certain pockets of the economy directly related to COVID and shutdowns/restrictions were deeply affected, while others were not affected and even benefited. As it turned out, small-cap businesses were disproportionately damaged while most mega-cap businesses did fine. This meant that the broad market-cap indices performed fine in 2020.

This will almost certainly not be the case during the next recession. It is much more likely blame will be cast somewhere, and those who overreached going into the next recession will receive far less sympathy from the government and central banks. The next recession may also affect different industries than this one did. How sorry will people really feel if 50 profitless SPACs go to zero, and a bunch of EV upstarts go bankrupt? Do we really think a split Congress would bail them out with more borrowed money? Probably not. I'm not saying that is specifically what will happen next cycle, I'm just saying the next downcycle is certain to be different than the one we experienced in 2020. Some companies that emerged unscathed last year, won't be so lucky during the next downturn.

Are we approaching a peak now?

My short answer is that I don't think so. I think depending on what part of the market you look at we are early or mid-cycle with the exception of a few businesses that benefitted directly from COVID (e.g., Paypal). I think we will continue to be early-to-mid-cycle for most of 2021. That said, the current cycle could be much shorter than the previous ones have been. By 2023 I think it is entirely possible we could be late-cycle again and preparing for another recession within a few years after that. It's unlikely we have another 11-year, uninterrupted bull run.

So my approach right now is to assume no recession within the next two years and if I can find high-quality cyclical businesses that weren't too damaged by COVID that are still trading at reasonable prices, then I'll be buying them. I'll be avoiding "COVID plays", and picking and choosing select mid-cycle businesses that look like they could provide good medium or long-term returns.