Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reported very good results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The bank produced a 21.2 percent return on shareholder's equity and a 22.5 percent return on tangible common equity.

For the year, the ROE was 11.1 percent and for the ROTCE that return was 11.8 percent.

That's the good news. But, even with such good results the management of Goldman Sachs still has a question left to answer.

One year ago, David Solomon, CEO, announced that the bank was changing its business model. The questions that still needs to be answered is "how is you new business model working? Is it achieving the results that you want?"

The highlights in the report of the Goldman Sachs 2020 annual performance are centered around trading results and the results of its investment banking business.

Now, these results speak to the bank's prowess in these areas and the strengths that still exist in the company, but they give us very little idea about how the bank is progressing in its efforts to restructure the organization, more along the lines of corporate banking and consumer banking.

The information that we are given in the annual report point to the fact that the bank has not yet seen the results that it wants, but is not disappointed with what has been done, given the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession.

For example, the consumer banking division still only makes up less than 15 percent of Goldman's total revenues.

As I reported in my analysis on Goldman's third quarter performance,

The third-quarter results for Goldman Sachs were exceptional...,but , resulted from non-recurring market events. The company is changing its business model and so is faced with the unfortunate problem of transforming itself during a time of pandemic and economic recession."

My conclusion, I believe, still holds?

Overall Performance

Goldman earned a profit of $4.51 billion in the fourth quarter, up 135 percent from one year earlier. Revenues came in at $11.74 billion, up 18 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Diluted Earnings Per Share came in at $12.08 in 2020 which was 153 percent over the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year as a whole diluted net earnings came in at $24.74, 18 percent higher than the year earlier performance.

The driving factors behind these increases: trading revenues were up 23 percent, rising to $4.27 billion. Investment banking revenue was up 68 percent to $1.64 billion from corporate stock and bond offerings and merger fees were up by $1.1 billion.

There you have it, $7.0 billion of the total revenues, 60 percent of the total revenues, came for the "legacy" banking sources.

This is fine, but the company needs to move on and there is little information that the transformation introduced by David Solomon a little over a year ago is making much of a difference. The "new" business model was to make Goldman look a little more like a commercial bank.

Mr. Solomon said at that time that he wanted Goldman "less vulnerable to market swings." But, if the market swings your way, that is alright too.

Controlling Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 16 percent, but the firm's efficiency ratio dropped to 65.0 percent during the year compared with a level of 68.1 percent in 2019.

The increase was significantly impacted by higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and higher compensation and benefits expenses. The bank noted that these latter expenses increased due to an improved financial performance.

The former expenses, for litigation and regulatory proceedings rose to $3.42 billion in 2020 compared with a total of $1.24 billion in the year before.

Comparisons

Goldman Sachs used to be the number one performer amongst the biggest banks, But, since the end of the Great Recession has been lagging.

And, although performing well, it still trails the results of JPMorgan, Chase, and Morgan Stanley. JPMorgan is the "gold standard" amongst the biggest banks, and this bank recorded a 12 percent return on shareholder's equity for the full year. Its return on tangible common equity came in at 14 percent. In 2019, the ROE was just under 15.0 percent.

Morgan Stanley produced a ROE of 13 percent for the full year of 2020 and the ROTCE came in just above 15 percent.

Citigroup, another big bank competitor, only produced an ROE of about 6 percent in 2020, down from over 10 percent the year before.

I compare Goldman with these three banks because I believe that they have more up-to-date business plans and because they are more in control of their performances.

The Longer Run Issue

There still is the longer run issue of transforming the company. Goldman came out of the Great Recession like the Goldman of old. This had been OK, but the times had changed and other banks had changed, especially Morgan Stanley (MS), much to its benefit, and to get back into the game, the bank had to become the "new" Goldman Sachs.

More specifically, Goldman wants to build up its transaction banking, grow third party alternatives, and scale digital consumer banking, including high net worth banking and banking to the more affluent.

It is also getting into the game of new and better payments system as it expands its Macus system with MarcusPay and other new products and partnerships in the digital world.

The firm did continue to scale its digital consumer deposit platforms, as consumer deposits increased by $37 billion during the year to $97 billion and the company formally launched its transaction banking business in the U.S. and increased deposits to $29 billion.

And, the wealth management area is also one that is receiving a lot of attention. This is an area where Morgan Stanley has really made inroads.

As mentioned above, the consumer and wealth management areas of the bank only make up 13 percent of total revenues. Asset management makes up another 18 percent.

Because Goldman doesn't have the loan portfolio that other of the big banks do, it does not set aside as much for a loan loss reserves as do the other banks.

Given the fact, it is reasonable that Goldman did not have much reason to release reserves from its loan loss provision, as did other large banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co., (JPM) who reversed $2.9 billion out of its loan loss reserve, and Citigroup Inc. (C), who reversed $1.5 billion out of its loan loss reserve position.

In fact, Goldman added $293 million to its reserve for the period as the prospect of higher credit card losses offset the decline that took place in the need for reserves for commercial loans.

Mr. Solomon came out and reconfirmed the fact that Goldman, Sachs was committed to the new corporate model and continued to support it internally, even though the performance of the bank had depended upon other factors in the last quarter of 2020.

The future of Goldman is to perform in a more stable and more continuous way in a path that is not dependent upon non-recurring factors.

The Future

Goldman Sachs has shown that it has the resources and the will to pull off the transformation and, in time, can succeed in its quest.

For the medium term, Mr. Solomon reiterated the bank's commitment to earning a 14 percent return on shareholder equity, still quite aggressive given the economic conditions and the 11.1 ROE for 2020.

Mr. Solomon also thinks that the new fiscal bill of the Biden administration along with the support of the Federal Reserve going forward will be really good for the financial markets and for the big banks. Given all the liquidity that is floating around in the markets and the recent stock market highs and the fact that corporations are holding historic highs of cash, Mr. Solomon's analysis seems to be right on mark.

One thing that plays in Mr. Solomon's favor is the fact that the big commercial banks that do not have an investment banking history, JPMorgan and Citigroup also relied on trading and investment banking fees to show the highly positive results they did in the fourth quarter. This will probably continue.

Still, it's a tough time for Goldman Sachs to be going through a restructuring. First there is so much uncertainty in the economy due to the current economic recession and secondly due to the existence of the coronavirus pandemic. How long are these going to last, and how bad will they get?

Bottom line: I think Mr. Solomon and Goldman Sachs have "the stuff" to succeed in their efforts. It is a good investment going forward.