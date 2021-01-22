loanDepot Files U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- loanDepot has filed to raise public investment capital in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides residential mortgage origination, processing, and servicing in the United States.
- LDI has grown markedly during the pandemic due to historically low interest rates and is part of a recent batch of mortgage finance firms going public.
Quick Take
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides residential mortgage loan origination and servicing for real estate in the United States.
LDI has benefited greatly from the historic lows in interest rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting spate of consumer refinancings, although I'm concerned about the longer term.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn pricing and valuation inputs for the IPO.
Company & Technology
Foothill Ranch, California-based loanDepot was founded to develop a digital-first platform to originate, process, underwrite, close and service residential mortgages in a more efficient manner.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh, who was previously founder of HomeLoanCenter.com
Below is a brief overview video of the firm's 'mello' digital lending platform:
Source: loanDepot
The company's primary offerings include:
Lead routing
Loan processing
Loan servicing
loanDepot has received at least $130 million from investors including Parthenon Capital.
Customer Acquisition
The company uses its proprietary scoring system for processing leads to make a compelling offer to each prospective client based on a number of attributes.
LDI maintains 'integrated referral relationships with several leading brands, including a partnership with one of the 10 largest U.S. retail banks by total assets. During 2019, our Retail strategy produced 72% of our origination volume, with our Partner strategy representing the remaining 28%.'
Marketing & Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Marketing & Advertising
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
5.8%
|
2019
|
14.1%
|
2018
|
17.1%
Source: Company registration statement
The Marketing & Advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing & Advertising spend, has risen sharply to 12.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Marketing & Advertising
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
12.0
|
2019
|
1.2
Source: Company registration statement
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by ATTOM Data Solutions, in the first quarter 2020, U.S. residential property mortgage originations reached 1.07 million refinancings for Q1 2020.This result was 16% lower than Q4 2019 but up 87% from Q1 2019.
Interest rates dropped to all-time lows as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns sharply reducing economic activity.
Homeowners took advantage of this lower interest rate environment and refinancings account for 55.7% of the 1.92 million home loans in Q1 2020.
However, the length and depth of the pandemic may push the mortgage market into a significant downturn as refinancings are largely completed, so the near-term future is one of uncertainty.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
AmeriHome (AHM)
Rocket Companies (RKT)
Guild Holdings (GHLD)
Caliber Home Loans (HOMS)
Home Point Capital (HMPT)
Others
Financial Performance
loanDepot's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Increasing operating profit and margin
Significant positive earnings
Fluctuating cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 3,013,780,000
|
226.9%
|
2019
|
$ 1,337,131,000
|
20.0%
|
2018
|
$ 1,114,353,000
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 1,467,396,000
|
48.7%
|
2019
|
$ 32,671,000
|
2.4%
|
2018
|
$ (103,344,000)
|
-9.3%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 1,465,939,000
|
2019
|
$ 34,420,000
|
2018
|
$ (102,869,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ (418,143,000)
|
2019
|
$ (1,497,380,000)
|
2018
|
$ (428,788,000)
Source: Company registration statement
As of September 30, 2020, loanDepot had $637.5 million in cash and $7 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($995 million).
IPO Details
loanDepot intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be as high as $1.5 billion.
The company will have four classes of stock:
Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, will have economic rights
Class B stockholders will also have one vote per share, no economic rights
Class C stockholders will have five votes per share and no economic rights
Class D stockholders will have five votes per share plus economic rights.
No investors have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to purchase [an as-yet undisclosed number of] Holdco Units, together with an equal number of shares of our Class B or Class C Common Stock, from the Exchanging Members, including our Chief Executive Officer and certain of our other officers (at a purchase price per unit and share of Class B or Class C Common Stock, based on the midpoint of the estimated price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus, net of underwriting discounts and commissions).
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and numerous other investment banks.
Commentary
loanDepot is seeking public investment capital in the wake of other residential mortgage origination and servicing firms going public.
The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting historically low interest rates have sent homeowners scrambling to refinance, with predictable results for companies like LDI.
The firm's financials indicate extremely strong revenue growth, profits, but use of cash in operations.
Marketing & Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenues have soared; its Marketing & Advertising efficiency rate has risen by 12x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for residential mortgage origination and serving by more efficient firms like LDI is significant.
However, a risk to the company's business includes an improving economy as the effects of the pandemic wear off and interest rates begin to rise, if only moderately.
While the industry may see an initial uptick as borrowers are prodded to refinance before rates climb higher, the ongoing economic bounce back will likely raise rates further, reducing demand at some point.
Conversely, in the event of a further pandemic related economic slowdown, while it may result in lower interest rates, may depress homeowner affordability, reducing demand for mortgages.
Essentially, I view mortgage firms like LDI as having been in a 'sweet spot' throughout 2020, and I'm concerned about that going forward.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 82.9% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Valuation at IPO will be an important consideration for prospective IPO investors.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
