Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is a "flying under the radar" dividend stock that I think deserves to have a spot in everyone's portfolio. Church & Dwight has safely grown their dividend through some of the worst economic times in United States history while also providing market beating returns. Not to mention their growth story is not over.

I know consumer product companies don't get a lot of love in a tech and growth heavy market like we are in today, but take a look at Church & Dwight. You will like what you see.

Dividends are what we came for

Dividend paying stocks should be a component of any well rounded investment portfolio. Two of the most important questions you must ask yourself when investing in a dividend paying stock is, how safe is it? Is the dividend growing at an acceptable rate?

Church & Dwight have grown their dividend through the global financial crisis and during the recent pandemic. They have paid a dividend for 479 quarters straight. If history is any indication of the future, it is probably safe.

We can also assess dividend risk through a common ratio that is widely used in analyzing dividend stocks. The dividend to free cash flow ratio I believe gives you the best understanding of the safety of a dividend. It is a simple ratio where the total dividends paid is divided into the free cash flow (free cash flow represented as total cash from operations minus capex). What this tells us is after the company pays for all operating expenses and the company reinvests money back into the business through capex, how much does the company have left to cover the dividend (or even buybacks)?

As of the end of the 3rd quarter, Church & Dwight only had a payout ratio of 23.9% and at the end of 2019 a payout ratio of 28.3%. Which to me means, Church & Dwight will not cut their dividend. Church & Dwight has plenty of free cash to pay their dividend and engage in other business activities they see fit. A sub 30% payout ratio also gives Church & Dwight plenty of room to grow the dividend. In 2020 and 2019 Church & Dwight only grew their dividend by $0.04 a year. This doesn't sound like a lot but when their dividend is only $0.96 a $0.04 increase comes out to a tolerable 4.1% increase. In 2018 Church & Dwight increased their dividend by 15% and in 2015 they increased their dividend by 13%. So Church & Dwight does have a recent history of higher than 10% dividend increases.

On January 29th Church & Dwight comes out with Q4 and full-year 2020 earnings. I would expect Church & Dwight to announce a dividend increase at a minimum of $0.04 during their Q4 earnings call. They have had four previous quarters of dividend payouts of the same amount indicating a looming dividend increase. Management has made it a point that they provide shareholders returns that beat the S&P 500. Since Church & Dwight is a mature slow-growth company they have to pull internal levers like dividend increases or stock buyback programs to provide that market beating return. For that reason I would not be surprised to see a dividend increase near 10% either. With the markets double-digit return in 2020 and the optimistic outlook for 2021, they will need to pull some of those internal levers.

Church & Dwight's stock price out Performed the S&P 500?

Along with the growing dividend, shareholders of Church & Dwight have benefited from a consistently rising stock price. Shares of Church & Dwight began trading in 2016 at a price of $41.90 (split adjusted). At the beginning of 2021 shares of Church & Dwight opened at $87.02. If you were an investor for the last five years, you would have benefited from an extremely generous price appreciation of 107% not including dividends reinvested.

Compare that to the popular S&P 500 ETF the SPDR S&P ETF Trust (SPY). In 2016 the SPY opened at $200.49 and in five years the SPY opened in 2021 at $375.31. Giving the long-term ETF investor only a price appreciation of 87% not including dividends reinvested.

The market has reacted favorably to Church & Dwight's ability to distribute capital back to the shareholder and management's ability to run a great company. I expect the stock price to continue appreciating as management continues to raise its dividend and invest in the company.

Can they sustain growth to their top and bottom line?

One of the biggest challenges a mature consumer goods company faces is growth. How do you improve on a product like baking soda? You can't change the formula for sodium bicarbonate (baking soda). The consumer products industry is a mature, competitive landscape. Businesses in this industry risk falling out of favor due to a lack of growth. Businesses in this space may have to rely on acquisitions to spur meaningful future growth. This is exactly what Church & Dwight is good at, acquisitions.

Church & Dwight on December 1st announced it completed the acquisition of Matrixx Brand who is the owner of Zicam brand cold remedy. This acquisition will cost 530 million and will be paid for using cash and debt. This acquisition will add 90 million in net sales in 2021 which is a drop in the bucket compared to their total revenue but management thinks Zicam can provide 3% growth to cash earnings in 2021. Talk about perfect timing too. After everyone was talking about taking your zinc and vitamin D supplements during the pandemic. Who won't grab some zinc-rich Zicam when they come down with a cold?

Church & Dwight has had a successful history growing their company through acquisitions. They have been able to complete an acquisition every year since 2004 with net sales increasing from 1.5 billion to 4.4 billion in 2019.

Source: Church & Dwight CAGNY 2020 presentation

Church & Dwight has acquired 11 of its 12 power brands since 2001. In a sense, they have acquired their way to success. Their 12 power brands represent 80% of their sales and profits. Church & Dwight knows how to integrate great brands. Nothing tells me the Zicam purchase will be any different.

Church & Dwight also has an opportunity for organic growth in the future. An article by Fortune Business Insights projects the condom market to have a 9.3% CAGR until 2027 bringing the total condom market to 9.9 billion from 4.48 billion in 2019. The article claims that growing awareness regarding STDs will fuel the demand for condoms. That will have a positive impact on Church & Dwight seeing as how they manufacture the #1 condom brand in America.

As with anything, there are future risks

Everything in life is a balance between risk and reward, investing in a company like Church & Dwight is no different. There is one risk that I see as most pertinent to consumer product companies. The growing threat of generic or private label brands.

Just about any everyday product you buy at the store has a generic brand to go with it. Arm and Hammer toothpaste meet equate brand toothpaste. Arm and Hammer baking soda meet great value baking soda. That's just the reality of the space, anyone can make baking soda. As a result, we as consumers have seen generic brands like Kirkland signature, Safeway select, and Great Value arise and gain in popularity to the point I will even grab a generic brand toothpaste over a name brand.

With that said, I do not see generic brands as a threat to Church & Dwight in the near to medium term. Management is of course aware of the threat of generic brands. This is why they have done their best to acquire products that do not have a current threat from private label brands. According to Church & Dwight, only five of their 15 categories of products have a threat from generic brands.

Source: Church & Dwight CAGNY 2020 presentation

Although that doesn't mean in the future Church & Dwight will not have to face the threat of a generic brand gaining ground on more of their products. It will take time for a company like Walmart to uproot and encroach on a brand like Trojan or a unique product like Waterpik. Besides, who is going to trust a Walmart brand condom? There are some products in this world where people may feel more comfortable buying the more expensive name brand product.

Now, five out of 15 product categories that have private label exposure may sound like a lot, but when you take into account the weighted average of those categories the picture becomes more favorable for Church & Dwight. According to their CAGNY presentation in 2020, they only have a 12% weighted average of generic label exposure and it has been about 12% since 2013.

Source: Church & Dwight CAGNY 2020 presentation

Conclusion

The investing world has changed. Investors want growth, growth, and more growth out of the companies they invest with. In some industries, revenue growth takes priority over turning a profit, let alone producing positive cash flow. If you are not a hyper growth company you need to provide a reason for shareholders to stick around.

Church & Dwight has done just that. They have returned cash to the investor through a safe growing dividend and provided significant growth through acquisitions. Every year they have been able to increase their dividend and acquire a company to add to their large list of dominant consumer products. The future will be a lot of the same. Management understands the expectations of the investor and will continue to increase their dividend and acquire reliable, niche businesses.

Church & Dwight is a wonderfully boring company that deserves a spot in everyone's portfolio.